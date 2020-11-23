2020 has hit Exxon Mobil like a ton of bricks as lower oil demand has erased the company's ability to pay dividends without increasing its debt load.

I bought Exxon Mobil (XOM) this month and made it a key holding in my long-term dividend portfolio, which I like to call my 'never sell' portfolio because I only buy stocks that I consider to be the 'best of the best'. Ironically, I only was able to buy low because the stock is currently considered to be far from the best. In this article, I will tell you why I bought nonetheless as I expect fundamentals to improve significantly based on a higher oil price and a recovery in demand. I simply could not resist buying this stock before the dividend can be considered to be safe again as the company maintains a healthy balance sheet and a very attractive valuation.

Long-Term Underperformance and Oil Price Issues

If you're a long-term investor in Exxon Mobil, I don't have to tell you the stock has done very poorly. The company used to be the world's largest company in 2011 before being crushed by a surge from value to growth/tech.

In all fairness, the trouble did not start in 2020, but shortly after the massive 2009-2011 surge in value stocks when global investors braced for a long trend of falling inflation. The graph below shows the ratio between Russell 2000 stocks and the S&P 500. Since 2011, small-cap stocks are unable to outperform the S&P 500 because lower inflation supports growth stocks as it becomes more attractive to discount future cash flow. As soon as inflation (expectations) start to rise, investors prefer cyclical/value stocks.

On top of that, the largest tech stocks in the S&P 500 are very well-run corporations.

While the 2011-2020 deflationary trend is the main reason why Exxon Mobil is down and unable to outperform, we are only in a situation to buy at levels not seen since the 1990s because global measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have crushed oil demand. As the chart below shows (updated on November 10, 2020), the world consumption of liquid fuels imploded from more than 100 million barrels per day to 85 million barrels per day in the second quarter of this year. World production fell to slightly more than 90 million barrels per day, resulting in a rapid surge in inventories in the first half of this year.

If you want all details, you can access the EIA report here.

Inventories are currently falling as oil demand is improving from distressed levels in the first half. Because oil production is unable to recover at the same pace, inventories are expected to fall significantly going into 2021.

As a result, it should be no surprise that the EIA estimates a stable oil price going forward with a wide confidence interval.

My prediction is that WTI will end the next year at $60. The reasons I am above the average forecast is because I expect a weaker dollar to support the recovery in demand. A Biden presidency will likely benefit emerging markets and pressure the dollar. I do not expect a strong dollar devaluation, but a scenario similar to 2016-2018 is likely. Additionally, the recent vaccine news from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) provided the much-needed light at the end of the tunnel.

Normally, I don't really care about mid-term macro expectations when it comes to long-term investing. However, the current situation offers a unique buying opportunity as a potential surge in oil prices will secure Exxon Mobil's dividend. As the graph below shows, Exxon Mobil's free cash flow (as calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow) has risen to $1.1 billion in 3Q20. That's the good news. The bad news is that the company needs to generate $3.7 billion in free cash flow to cover quarterly dividend payments.

While other energy stocks have cut shareholder distributions, Exxon Mobil remains committed to these payments as mentioned in their 3Q20 earnings call.

... there will be no change to our capital allocation priorities of investing in industry advantaged projects, maintaining a strong balance sheet and paying a reliable dividend. The progress we've made this year gives us confidence as we head into 2021. The work done over the last couple of years to improve our organization and drive efficiencies paid off in responding to the pandemic.

For now, however, the dividend remains a big issue, not only because a dividend cut would be a reason to sell (for some), but also because insufficient free cash flow causes the company to require additional capital to fund capital expenditures and dividends.

The graph below shows that the company has added significant debt to its balance sheet. Since the end of FY2019, the company has added more than $20 billion to its long-term debt, resulting in a total equity decline to $185 billion.

However, and this is why it could be a lot worse, the company has added new debt at very low rates. Since March, new long-term debt worth $23.4 billion has been issued at rates below 5%.

Almost needless to say, but these bond guys aren't stupid. While Exxon Mobil is obviously a very cyclical company in a tough spot when it comes to the economy, there is no reason to worry. Even in a situation of rising debt and imploding EBITDA, net debt is still at 'only' 4x EBITDA. Total liabilities are still valued at less than 50% of total assets.

With that said, let's look at valuation.

Exxon Mobil Is Dirt Cheap

Valuation is always a bit tricky as there are countless ways to assess whether a company is trading at an attractive price.

One measure I use is monitoring a company's dividend yield. However, only do this if you either know that the dividend is safe, or if it makes sense to bet on the return of dividend safety. In this case, Exxon Mobil is yielding close to 10%, which is one of the highest yields in history.

Additionally, Exxon Mobil is trading at 0.8x sales, which, too, is one of the most extreme numbers in recent history. It makes sense as 'everyone' has dumped energy, pushing the energy weighting to less than 2% in the S&P 500.

While it is extremely hard to quantify sentiment, one of the reasons why I decided to finally pull the trigger on Exxon Mobil is because sentiment on social media was just horrible. It still is, to a lesser extent, but it seemed that the last bulls had left the building.

Risks

The company is a global energy player. Hence, long term, the stock price will fall during economic slowdowns and more than likely do well during periods of higher economic growth. Right now, however, the biggest risk comes from the pandemic. While we are getting close to a vaccine, which will stimulate global growth again, we are still in for a tough winter as global COVID-19 cases are rising again. However, the attractive price eases these risks as the stock has priced in a lot - if not all - of the current pandemic risks. That said, and this is a general tip, make sure to not go overweight energy. Keep your portfolio diversified even if you really like an investment.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is boring compared to some interesting tech stocks. Its business environment is under fire from a global move to renewable energy, and the current economic situation is pressuring the company's ability to both invest in CapEx and distribute cash to its shareholders. Unfortunately, there are more reasons not to own the stock, which is the reason why investors get to buy the stock at levels not seen since the 1990s.

When everyone believes something is risky, their unwillingness to buy usually reduces the price to the point where it’s not risky. - Howard Marks

However, despite all of the bad news, Exxon Mobil is what I consider to be a tremendous value opportunity. If you buy now, you get a company that will pay close to 10% per year and increases dividend payments over time. I believe this is possible as oil has likely bottomed. In 2021, I expect oil to rise to at least $60 as a weaker dollar and higher global demand will provide much-needed assistance.

Note that even if the company cut its payout by 50% (I do not expect this to happen), I would consider it to be a great investment as energy is simply too depressed to ignore.

The only way to play Exxon Mobil is to buy or add now and to let it run. Treat it like a cash cow - because that's what it is. If you want to trade energy, you should invest in smaller shale or equipment players. Exxon Mobil is a well-run giant that gives its investors the opportunity to benefit from its massive cash flows. While 2020 has been more than 'bumpy', I expect 2021 and the years beyond to be very rewarding.

