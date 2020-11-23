I believe Micron has the potential to test its all-time high closing price of $96.56 made on July 14, 2000, and possibly make new all-time highs on a continuing melt-up.

Micron just closed the week at the highest weekly close in 20 years and appears likely to finish November at the highest monthly close in the last two decades.

Micron was breaking out prior to the pandemic and is now making new 2020 highs. It appears that it finally resumed that breakout.

Micron is a major provider of data storage semiconductors, including DRAM, flash memory, and solid-state drives, which are essentially commodities needed for the manufacture of most digital products.

I believe Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is stepping up and finally ready to make a run at the all-time high it set back in the dotcom bubble. Micron was in a tight trading range for several months, from which it frequently gapped up and down, but finally broke out. The stock was stuck in a rut, but it is finally out, and it looks likely to test some major milestones.

Micron just closed the week at the highest weekly close in 20 years and is set to finish November at the highest monthly close in the last two decades. Micron looks likely to continue to melt up through 2021 and potentially test its all-time high closing price before much longer than that. Micron last closed at an all-time high on July 14, 2000, when it closed at $96.56. I believe this current melt-up is likely continue at least until Micron tests $96.56.

Micron is a major manufacturer of data storage, including DRAM, flash memory, and solid-state drives. These items are core components within modern digital devices and data centers. The procurement of these types of semiconductors was broadly commoditized decades ago. Micron's price is highly leveraged to the price and demand for memory chips.

Despite a great setup for Micron, the company had incredible difficulty making a new post-pandemic YTD high. After appreciating along with the broader recovery, it struggled to escape from the apparent gravity around $50 per share. This month, Micron finally broke out of that tight range, and with some gusto.

The pandemic made many markets highly uncertain, but there is a flourishing demand for data center capacity as well as hardware to support changes to work and school environments. It was peculiar for Micron to remain at such a relatively stable range for nearly three quarters, and especially while semiconductor demand is strong.

Micron was stuck in a relatively long-term trading range, and the two-year chart below of weekly closes shows that the company really was nearing escape velocity from this same location before the pandemic. It even made a retest that appeared to have failed due to the market crash.

Now that Micron finally escaped this apparent resistance point of considerable difficulty, its ascent is likely to continue, and potentially accelerate. This is because the market remains strong for Micron, the supply of shares available is likely to decline, and the company was already prepped for such elevation since the start of the year.

This prior resistance point partially came to exist because so many investors had allocated at around that price range, but months to years earlier. This created an intense amount of such pressure on Micron at that level, but it finally busted through that wall. With less resistance, Micron appears poised to continue to ascend here. It may even be ready to tackle those prior highs it set during the dotcom bubble.

While Micron may be making new YTD and even 20-year highs, if you add one more year, then it still has about 50% to go to make a new all-time high. Micron last made an all-time high on July 14, 2000, at $96.56. Back then, as the chart shows, Micron quickly ascended and descended between about $50 and $95. I believe it is likely to once again quickly appreciate here since Micron's setup should remain strong and the supply of shares is likely to be more constrained, which should support share prices.

Recent financial performance

Micron recently reported prior quarterly revenue of approximately $6.1 billion, up 11% sequentially and 24% percent year over year. For the full fiscal 2020, which ended last quarter, the company reported total revenue of $21.4 billion, which was an 8% decline from 2019. The quarter's revenue growth was led by strong DRAM shipments, and Micron indicated that the revenue was also back-end loaded, due to the timing of customer demand. That should indicate a strong probable start to the current quarter.

DRAM revenue was $4.4 billion and represented 72% of total revenue. DRAM revenue increased 22% sequentially and 29% year over year. For the full fiscal year, DRAM revenue was $14.5 billion, or 68% of total revenue. NAND revenue was approximately $1.5 billion, and $6.1 billion for the year.

Revenue for the Computer & Networking Business Unit was about $3.0 billion, up approximately 36% sequentially and up 59% year over year. For the fiscal year, CNBU revenue was $9.2 billion, down 8% from the prior fiscal year. Revenue for the Mobile Business Unit was $1.5 billion in the quarter and $5.7 billion for the full year.

Micron's consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 34.9%, or an approximately 170 basis points improvement from the prior quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.08, up from $0.82 in FQ3 and $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. For fiscal year 2020, Micron's EPS was $2.83.

Micron also repurchased approximately 824,000 shares during the prior quarter at an average price of $49.91. The company ended the quarter with cash of $9.3 billion and total liquidity of about $11.8 billion, while total debt was $6.6 billion.

Given Micron's recent strong performance and improving margins, it appears probable that the company will be able to outperform over the next several quarters. The current 5G and new gaming console cycles are huge tailwinds, as is the deployment of work- and school-from-home systems. Probable strong demand appears likely to coincide with cost reductions related to DRAM and NAND production. This appears likely to result in continued margin expansion and improved free cash flow.

Risks

As the seller of items that are essentially commoditized, there is always the possibility that demand will decline, or that market capacity will create an oversupply that will reduce pricing. Commoditized pricing pressure does not appear to be a near-term issue here, as data center demand is strong, consumer demand should normalize, and production increases by existing competitors or new entrants will be difficult in the current environment.

Another issue that could affect Micron is its stock-based compensation. The company has a history of buying its executives significant amounts of stock as part of their compensation plan. This is dilutive to shareholders and also could create selling pressure by those highly compensated executives.

Reasonably high stock-based compensation could make the board susceptible to an activist investor. The market is likely to react positively to an activist, but concerns regarding corporate waste also have the potential to damage a stock's valuation.

Micron's stock can be capricious. It sometimes increases by multiples within a year or two, and it sometimes halves just as quickly. This is because of the commoditized nature of these chips. There is always the risk that Micron could produce a bunch of chips that it cannot sell, either because of future market oversupply or a crash to demand.

Micron recently guided for quarterly revenue of $5.2 billion, which would be about a 14 percent quarter-over-quarter decline, or about five percent when adjusted for the extra week in the prior comp. Given the potential for 5G tailwinds for Micron over the next several quarters, as well as continued remote school and work device demand, I believe Micron is likely to beat this guidance and perform well for several quarters. The failure to do so will be taken poorly by the market.

Conclusion

Micron's stock price is breaking out of a recent tight trading range, where it was stuck since the start of summer. Micron's strong tailwinds make it probable that the company will continue this trend and melt-up through the end of the year, which is also a historically strong time of year for equities. Micron looks likely to outperform over the next several months and continue to melt-up throughout 2021. Micron could make new all-time highs before this melt-up is over.

