Management needs to get a better grip on the overall cannabis market and its customer base if the company is going to survive.

The company has improved its balance sheet, and should be good through 2021, as the company stands today.

source: weedstreet420

To say the latest earnings results of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) was underwhelming would be an understatement; it was disastrous from a revenue point of view, and there isn't much visibility on how that major challenge is going to be solved.

The company did improve its balance sheet in the last reporting period, albeit at the cost of a significant increase in dilution.

In this article, we'll look at the factors behind the plunge in revenue, and whether or not lower costs and an improved balance sheet may not be enough to turn things around at the company.

Latest earnings

Revenue in Q3 missed by $-7.11 million, finishing the quarter at $9.85 million, down 61.07 percent year-over-year, and down 36 percent sequentially.

CEO Zach George gave this as the reasons for the huge drop in sales:

First, Canadian cannabis consumer preferences are evolving, but are currently biased towards high THC potency. We have had to rapidly adapt our cultivation processes to meet those demands over the last six months. However, the potency results this past quarter did not meet our standards for Sundial's brands on a consistent basis. Another marginal factor was destocking at the provincial board level as inventory management practices evolve. A third driver was our underestimation of weeks on hand inventory on certain skews with select customers, which resulted in smaller reorders in the quarter as we continue to move through our inventory depletion.

The above statement is why I said management must get a better grip on changing market conditions and respond quickly and efficiently to them. It won't be able to afford many more quarters like the one it reported on.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.4 million, which was a sequential improvement over the $3.9 million in Q2. Net loss from continuing operations finished at $71.4 million. Most of that was the result of non-cash charges associated with asset and inventory impairment provisions, as well as fair value adjustments. Its Olds facility had an equipment impairment provision of $60 million recorded.

Related to costs, Sundial cut cultivation and production costs by 19 percent sequentially, decreasing from $10 million to $8.1 million. Costs in both segments are down 50 percent from Q1.

Costs per gram were down 12 percent from the prior quarter, finishing out at $1.18. The company said it has a goal of lowering that to $0.69 per gram over time.

Before impairments and adjustments, adjusted gross margin in the quarter was 20 percent, up from 14 percent in the previous quarter. The improvement in adjusted gross margin came from an improved product mix and a decline in cost of goods sold.

While lowering costs and increasing efficiencies is a must for the company, and it is doing good in those areas, unless it finds ways to boost sales, it won't be enough to make a difference going forward.

Brand strategy

One of the major changes in Sundial's sales strategy was the decision to change its product offerings to more retail channels, while reducing its exposure to the wholesale channel. Its goal is to have an 80 percent branded and 20 percent wholesale mix by the end of 2020. At the end of the quarter, it had jumped to 77 percent branded sales, so it's not far from achieving its goal.

Part of its growth strategy is to focus more on boosting pre-roll production because of high demand. In the past sales have been modest because of capacity constraints.

It has also rolled out its dried flower brand Palmetto across Canada, selling out in the important Quebec market in two weeks, suggesting it appeals to consumers. The question there is whether or not it sold out quickly because of a low amount of product, or because of consumer demand.

Generally, the company is allocating more resources to marketing and targeted sales.

It also entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Choklat, a chocolate company committed to offering high quality products with attractive flavors.

The next couple of quarters will give a clear look at the success or failure of these initiatives. The company must be successful in a relatively short period of time, by which I mean by the second quarter of 2021, if it wants to convince shareholders it has the ability to drive sales and compete.

Conclusion

It appears Sundial management finally has a handle on the challenges it faces, and the solutions needed to solve them. In the quarters ahead, they must prove they have identified drivers of revenue that will allow the company to not only compete, but survive. I think it has about a year to accomplish these goals before it comes under extreme stress.

Another factor on the bottom line to watch will be if its transition to an 80/20 brands versus wholesale mix does improve revenue, and just as importantly, the bottom line.

The major challenge on the revenue side is the company developing brands that resonate with consumers to the point it's a must-have for them. I'm not sure it has accomplished that, and if not, it's hard to see how the company will differentiate going forward.

Even its foray into edibles is questionable because most of its peers are doing the same. Allocating more capital on sales and marketing is the right move, but the company is fighting against time in its attempt to build a customer base that will drive sustainable growth by consistently increasing sales.

Sundial has yet to prove it can do these things, which is why analysts are all over the map in their outlook for the company.

As with similar stocks like Sundial, it has more potential as a day trade than it does as a long-term holding. Many others agree with that assessment, as evidenced by the many millions of shares exchanging hands on a daily basis.

I'm not saying there isn't money that could be made with Sundial by taking a long-term position, only that there is just as much of a chance of it crashing as there is it moving up.

With little visibility of how initiatives of the company will play out in the months ahead, the risk/reward for holding it long term isn't in investors' favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.