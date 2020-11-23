Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Home Depot Brings HD Supply Holdings Back Into The Fold

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced.
The acquisition of HD Supply Holdings by The Home Depot.
The acquisition of Foundation Building Materials by American Securities.
Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and three deals completed.
There has been a total of 10 new deals announced in the month of November so far.
On November 16, 2020, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced the acquisition of its old subsidiary, HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), for $56.00 per share at a premium of 25% to the closing price of HDS prior to the announcement. In 2007, The Home Depot had sold HD Supply to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $8.3 billion. Given the high demand for homebuilding products on account of the pandemic, this deal makes a lot of sense for Home Depot. It is interesting that it chose not to use its more expensive stock to acquire the company and instead opted for an all-cash deal.
Weekly Spread Changes
The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 13, 2020, and November 20, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|FBSS
|16.5
|Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK)
|25.2
|3.09%
|1.38%
|1.71%
|All Stock
|MCEP
|2.56
|Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)
|1.47
|0.49%
|-1.15%
|1.64%
|All Stock
|IPHI
|148.59
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)
|43.96
|13.14%
|12.06%
|1.08%
|Cash Plus Stock
|GSUM
|1.735
|Gridsum Corporation (N/A)
|15.27%
|14.29%
|0.98%
|All Cash
|WLTW
|199.4
|Aon plc (AON)
|198.67
|7.60%
|6.76%
|0.84%
|All Stock
|SG
|11.79
|Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)
|9.21
|-19.42%
|-17.39%
|-2.03%
|Special Conditions
|GNW
|4.63
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|17.28%
|20.67%
|-3.39%
|All Cash
|TAT
|0.2395
|TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A)
|-45.72%
|-40.94%
|-4.78%
|All Cash
|CBMG
|18.3
|CBMG management (N/A)
|7.92%
|13.70%
|-5.78%
|All Cash
|HPR
|11.67
|Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)
|23.86
|-76.69%
|0.00%
|-76.69%
|All Stock
Deal Statistics
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|123
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|16
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|38
|Stock Deals
|16
|Stock & Cash Deals
|3
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|60
|Total Deal Size
|$812.48 billion
New Deals
- The acquisition of HD Supply Holdings (HDS) by The Home Depot (HD) for $11.35 billion or $56.00 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) by American Securities for $1.37 billion or $19.25 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of China Biologic Products Holdings (NASDAQ:CBPO) by CBPO Holdings Limited and CBPO Group Limited in a going private transaction for $3.65 billion or $120.00 per share in cash. We added CBPO as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on September 18, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $113.99.
- The acquisition of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) by West Fraser Timber for $3.1 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share. The completion of the Transaction will also be subject to the listing by West Fraser of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). As a result, U.S. shareholders of Norbord will receive shares of West Fraser upon completion of the Arrangement that will be tradeable on the NYSE.
Deal Updates
- On November 13, 2020, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has granted early termination of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to the acquisition of BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) by Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR).
- On November 20, 2020, Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced merger agreement with Baring Private Equity Asia.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) by Covis Group S.à r.l. on November 16, 2020. It took 46 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on November 17, 2020. It took 43 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) by Yinke Holdings on November 18, 2020. It took 93 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.63
|11/30/2020
|17.28%
|788.34%
|GSUM
|10/01/2020
|Gridsum Corporation (N/A)
|$2.00
|$1.735
|03/31/2021
|15.27%
|43.22%
|IPHI
|10/29/2020
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
|$168.12
|$148.59
|12/31/2021
|13.14%
|11.87%
|DOYU
|10/12/2020
|HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)
|$15.31
|$13.83
|06/30/2021
|10.69%
|17.73%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
|$145.87
|$132.38
|12/31/2021
|10.19%
|9.21%
|CBMG
|08/12/2020
|CBMG management (N/A)
|$19.75
|$18.3
|12/31/2020
|7.92%
|74.16%
|WLTW
|03/09/2020
|Aon plc (NYSE:AON)
|$214.56
|$199.4
|06/30/2021
|7.60%
|12.62%
|MXIM
|07/13/2020
|Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
|$84.97
|$80.47
|06/30/2021
|5.60%
|9.29%
|OSB
|11/19/2020
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (N/A)
|$37.78
|$36.21
|03/31/2021
|4.34%
|12.27%
|NEWA
|10/02/2020
|Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A)
|$3.65
|$3.5
|06/30/2021
|4.29%
|7.11%
Conclusion
Spreads overall remain slim and reflect the general low interest rate environment as well as low bond yields. The spreads that are large are often large because of risks inherent to those deals. Although it is interesting to see how much the spread on Genworth (NYSE:GNW), the longest running active deal, has narrowed in the last three months.
Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have a long position in Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.