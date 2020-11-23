Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Home Depot Brings HD Supply Holdings Back Into The Fold

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and three deals completed.

There has been a total of 10 new deals announced in the month of November so far.

On November 16, 2020, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced the acquisition of its old subsidiary, HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), for $56.00 per share at a premium of 25% to the closing price of HDS prior to the announcement. In 2007, The Home Depot had sold HD Supply to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $8.3 billion. Given the high demand for homebuilding products on account of the pandemic, this deal makes a lot of sense for Home Depot. It is interesting that it chose not to use its more expensive stock to acquire the company and instead opted for an all-cash deal.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 13, 2020, and November 20, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType FBSS 16.5 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) 25.2 3.09% 1.38% 1.71% All Stock MCEP 2.56 Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) 1.47 0.49% -1.15% 1.64% All Stock IPHI 148.59 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) 43.96 13.14% 12.06% 1.08% Cash Plus Stock GSUM 1.735 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) 15.27% 14.29% 0.98% All Cash WLTW 199.4 Aon plc (AON) 198.67 7.60% 6.76% 0.84% All Stock SG 11.79 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) 9.21 -19.42% -17.39% -2.03% Special Conditions GNW 4.63 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 17.28% 20.67% -3.39% All Cash TAT 0.2395 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) -45.72% -40.94% -4.78% All Cash CBMG 18.3 CBMG management (N/A) 7.92% 13.70% -5.78% All Cash HPR 11.67 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) 23.86 -76.69% 0.00% -76.69% All Stock

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 123 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 38 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 60 Total Deal Size $812.48 billion

New Deals

Deal Updates

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.63 11/30/2020 17.28% 788.34% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.735 03/31/2021 15.27% 43.22% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL $168.12 $148.59 12/31/2021 13.14% 11.87% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA $15.31 $13.83 06/30/2021 10.69% 17.73% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD $145.87 $132.38 12/31/2021 10.19% 9.21% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.3 12/31/2020 7.92% 74.16% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $214.56 $199.4 06/30/2021 7.60% 12.62% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $84.97 $80.47 06/30/2021 5.60% 9.29% OSB 11/19/2020 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (N/A) $37.78 $36.21 03/31/2021 4.34% 12.27% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.5 06/30/2021 4.29% 7.11%

Conclusion

Spreads overall remain slim and reflect the general low interest rate environment as well as low bond yields. The spreads that are large are often large because of risks inherent to those deals. Although it is interesting to see how much the spread on Genworth (NYSE:GNW), the longest running active deal, has narrowed in the last three months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have a long position in Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.