Don't Forget The 4% Rule, The Devil Is In The Details

The 4% rule matters because saying that dividends aren't equivalent to selling your equivalent in retained capital is disingenuous.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha, by fellow author Rida Morwa, discussed how dividend investment was the path forward, versus building a portfolio of assets and selling 4% per year. We want to start by highlighting that the article was correct in numerous assumptions, such as the benefits of growth investments versus an investment like farmland, but missed key caveats about dividend investing.

Dividends Versus Retained Earnings

The purpose of this article is to highlight one key caveat and discuss how it affects retirement investing. Specifically, if you have one takeaway from this article, it should be this:

Dividends are part of your returns whether they are retained or not. The only difference, if they are not retained, is that you're getting taxed.

Specifically, before we discuss retirement, let's discuss an often flawed thought process about dividends through a simple example.

Company X has $1 billion in value and generates $100 million in annual earnings. Company Y has the exact same numbers. Each company earns 10% on invested capital (these are simple businesses for the purposes of the example). Company X pays no dividends. Company Y pays a strong 4% dividend ($40 million annualized).

For simplicity purposes, we'll assume both businesses maintain a P/E of 10, and that dividends have a 20% tax rates. Markets will fluctuate, and your numbers might fluctuate. We assume that, for Company X, you choose to sell 4%/year. Here's what the numbers will look like over the 2020s. You start with a $10,000 investment in both.

Company X

Earnings Dividends Reinvested Capital Market Capitalization Your Stake Value Your Withdrawals 2021 $100 million $0 $100 million $1.00 billion $10,000 $400 2022 $110 million $0 $110 million $1.10 billion $10,560 $422.4 2023 $121 million $0 $121 million $1.21 billion $11,151 $446 2024 $133 million $0 $133 million $1.33 billion $11,780 $471 2025 $146 million $0 $146 million $1.46 billion $12,435 $497

* Your stake value = (prior year stake * 0.96) * YoY gains (1.1)

Company Y

Earnings Dividends Reinvested Capital Market Capitalization Your Stake Value Your Withdrawals 2021 $100 million $40 million $60 million $1.00 billion $10,000 $400 2022 $106 million $42 million $64 million $1.06 billion $10,600 $420 2023 $112 million $45 million $67 million $1.12 billion $11,200 $450 2024 $119 million $48 million $71 million $1.19 billion $11,900 $480 2025 $126 million $50 million $76 million $1.26 billion $12,600 $500

* assumed 4% dividend increased each year to be 4% of market capitalization

Now, the numbers aren't perfect, they're rounded to the nearest million or 10 million for the earnings and dividends, which slightly favors Company Y early on, but they're close enough to paint the picture. On paper, your dividends from the companies are awfully close along with the value of your stake. However, there are some key differences.

The first is that the tax rate on dividends means that your income on your dividends is much lower than your income by selling 4%. Technically, you'll have some capital gains taxes on the Company X stake as you go on and on, but realistically, it'll take a long time for those capital gains to match up to the dividends, if ever.

The second is that, in the first case, the company itself is growing faster. Since larger companies generally have smaller risk than smaller companies, even if aspects of the business like raising capital, that's also worth paying attention too. However, even if you see them as the same, the key takeaway here is that dividends are not some magical return that are guaranteed better than selling 4%. The money is still coming from somewhere.

The 4% Rule And What It Means

Now, let's get onto retirement investing and the 4% rule.

Rida Morwa's article gives some great background, so we'll keep this fairly brief, but essentially, the 4% rule was designed for those who retired in their 60s or later, with a significant focus on previous market crashes. The rule, created in 1994, found that there was no previous scenario where the money wouldn't last at least 33 years.

The rule itself allows investments to stay in line with inflation, although the argument can be made that, due to healthcare etc., retirees have an inflation rate well above what the federal reserve argues inflation is.

Sequence Of Returns Risk And Dividends

So, now, we'll get into sequence of returns risk. Sequence of returns risk, by opponents to the 4% rule, such as Rida Morwa, argue that it forces you to withdraw 4%, even during a down market, such as 2008, thereby taking a much larger chunk from your portfolio when the markets recover. It's a fair point, however, it does ignore that a dividend portfolio has the same risk.

Specifically, in the article, Rida recommends an example basket of 6 stocks:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) 5.0% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 5.7% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 9.4% RLJ Lodging Trust Series A Preferred (RLJ.PA) 7.9% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR) 12.1% Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA ) 8.4%

However, numerous of these stocks have cut their dividend in the past. MPW cut its dividend by 20% in 2008, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by nearly 70% a few years ago. Some stocks, like EPD, we also like, as discussed here, but the point stands that, if you want to maintain the same yield, you'll also be forced to sell equity in a dividend portfolio during a downturn to handle the stocks that cut their dividend.

The Actual Best Withdrawal Rule

Putting this together, we get to what is the actual best withdrawal rate for retirees, which we recommend. That's a flexible one. People allow their expense to vary during their work life, along with unexpected expenses and job movements, there's no reason you shouldn't do the same in retirement. More so, many retirees have travel and other flexible expenses they can slow down in difficult years.

Variable Withdrawal Year - Advisor Perspectives

The above table, from a much more in-depth scenario calculation in Advisor Perspectives, discusses a variable withdrawal rate where, at the start of each year, you recalculate your withdrawals based on a rate most likely to last you through retirement. That means, if market at rates drop, you drop consumption, an average of ~6%.

However, on average, your average consumption can be higher and your failure rate lower. You leave less when you pass away, but at the benefit of withdrawing more. If you want to leave more, you can always limit your average consumption at the 4% rule. However, the key takeaway here is the benefit of a flexible rate on failure %.

Conclusion

Retirement strategy and optimal capital preservation is a hotly debated topic. A recent article on Seeking Alpha argued that dividend investing is superior to simply withdrawing the capital. However, it's worth noting that that misses both taxes on dividends and the fact that those retained earnings can reward shareholders.

In reality, it's much more nuanced than that, and we recommend that retirement investors, regardless of their portfolio, look into a variable withdrawal rate with more flexible investments. That could actually allow investors to withdraw more with a lower chance of failure in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.