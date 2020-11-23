Holiday Shopping: Santa's List For Your Portfolio

"The sooner we drop the 'e' out of 'e-commerce' and just call it commerce, the better." - Bob Willett, former President of Best Buy International and CIO of Best Buy

As Black Friday becomes a month or weeks of shopping, I turn to shopping for stocks that will benefit from the different holiday shopping season. The season will look different this year, with increased shutdowns and pandemic concerns pushing shopping more online. A recent Mastercard survey reports 59 percent of shoppers expect to accomplish most of their buying online.

In addition, as consumers are stuck at home, they will likely have more discretionary income to spend on holiday shopping. The Mastercard survey also reported 43 percent of consumers expect to have more funds to splurge on holiday shopping because they have spent less than normal thus far in 2020. Additionally, 59 percent are expected to pay the same or more on holiday gifts than last year.

Online shopping is not just a temporary pandemic trend. Consumers are increasingly shopping online, and current trends are likely resetting how people will shop for years to come as they grow used to the convenience of e-commerce. Therefore, now is an excellent time to add some online retailers to your portfolio.

Online shopping ETFs

I like to use ETFs here to gain exposure to the broader trend. Three great options are the ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN), Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY), and ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX). All three had strong performance this summer, but have been largely range-bound since August despite increasingly positive fundamentals, representing a solid time to buy in.

ONLN invests in retailers that primarily sell online or through non-store channels. It also searches for companies transforming retail space, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Together these two stocks comprise roughly one-third of holdings. Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) round out the rest of the top five holdings. I like this ETF because it includes transformational companies, as staying ahead of changing consumer preferences is critical.

IBUY invests in companies with significant revenue from online retail, online marketplace, or online travel segments. I like that it is a little more diversified than ONLN, with no individual holding over 10 percent. The top five holdings are Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV), and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

CLIX not only provides an opportunity to go long several key online retailers, but it also doubles down on the trend by also taking a short position in several "bricks and mortar" retailers. Long positions are similar to those used in ONLN and noted above, but this ETF continues to build upon the transformational change in the retail space with its short positions. This ETF will also profit from mall shutdowns, the closure of physical stores, and reductions in retail square footage; all trends expected to continue post-pandemic.

Risks to ownership

These ETFs are focused on one sector and therefore not diversified. However, the ETFs provide better diversification than buying an individual stock.

The retail industry is dependent on consumers having discretionary income to expend. Pandemic-related shutdowns and layoffs without further stimulus can hamper consumers' ability to pay for holiday gifts. Yet the market is forward-looking and stocks will benefit from expected increases in spend post-pandemic.

Summary

Holiday lights, and specials, are popping up all around us. Start your holiday shopping early by taking the opportunity to add one or more of these online shopping ETFs to your portfolio and gain exposure to the transformation of retail.

