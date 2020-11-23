If you're not invested in SPG, this company is a "BUY" today - but it might not be this cheap for very long.

I'm long SPG at a comparatively appealing cost basis, around the current price level, having bought in both before and during the crisis.

This article has been a long time coming, with nearly 4.3% of my portfolio being invested in Simon Property Group.

I've not written a specific article on Simon Property Group (SPG) despite this being the largest US holding my portfolio has since the COVID-19 pandemic. While a modest position prior to when the share price began to fall, I made sure to successively expand the position as the crisis worsened at increasingly appealing valuations.

The time has come to look at the company, see where things might go from here in the long run - Simon Property Group is, after all, a very long-term investment - and what we can expect in terms of returns.

I've made no secret that I believe returns from real estate/REITs going forward may not reflect historical rates of return. When looking at companies like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), I calculate returns based essentially on current valuations instead of any major sort of recovery to historic valuations. If it happens - excellent. I believe, however, that consumer trends will shift slightly away from malls over the coming decades, and this will result in somewhat lower traffic flow and returns here.

Still, buying top-quality operators and real estate owners at bargain prices is always a good recipe for market-beating returns - and that's what we're looking at today.

It's time to look at Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group - What does the Company do?

Simon Property Group is the largest shopping mall operator in the entire United States. It's also one of the largest REITs in the world, and a real estate company with a current market cap of around $22-$23B.

Its founding goes back to 1993 when the shopping center operations of Melvin Simon & Associates became a publicly traded company. Owned by the brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon, the company had a history of developing shopping centers that stretched back to the 1960s.

Over the coming years, Simon Property would merge and acquire numerous peers, such as the DeBartolo Realty Corporation, New England Development, properties from Rodamco NA, singular properties such as Fashion Valley Mall, Copley Place, Fashion Center, Stanford Shopping Center, and others.

Some don't know that the Washington Prime Group (WPG) was initially SPG, and was spun off in a REIT back in 2014 when the company divested its smaller malls and community shopping centers. We all know where WPG is today, of course, but at one point not very long ago, SPG actually managed these properties as part of its portfolio.

The latest A-class M&A for SPG is of course the Taubman Center (TCO) acquisition which was clarified only a few days ago when SPG managed to lower the purchase price by around $10/share. A former TCO holder myself, I actually sold my entire TCO position and spun it into SPG in the initial offer period, but current holders of TCO would still make a decent deal, as I see it, by doing the same today.

However, the deal is not yet completely done. As of FY19, which is the last full-year report we have, the company either owned, owned interest in/operated 204 properties in the United States. These consist of 106 malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 mills, 4 lifestyle centers as well as 11 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

(Source: Simon Property Group)

The company's international operations, which are located in prime locations in Asia, Europe, and Canada, consist of 29 premium outlet and designer outlet properties, as well as a 22% equity stake in Klépierre SA (OTCPK:KLPEF) which in turn owns, or owns an interest in, shopping centers in 15 European countries.

(Source: Klepierre)

This, in a nutshell, is the Simon Property Group.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the company had managed a very impressive set of years following the last recession...

(Source: SPG 2019 10-K)

And things going into 2020, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, looked rather excellent. Looking at the company's communication in the annual report, things are upbeat and pointing to dividend coverage, a prudent balance sheet, a reduction in the average interest rate, and maturities. We know at this time that despite all these strengths, it wasn't enough to save the company's dividend from a cut, but these fundamentals do of course still matter.

The company, prior to COVID-19, employed around 4,500 people at various offices around the world, with about 1,000 of them at corporate HQ in Indianapolis, IN.

So, Simon Property Group is a national and international operator and owner of shopping malls and shopping properties, both through direct ownership and through investment in third parties.

(Source: Klepierre)

Now, as a REIT, the company is obliged to pay 90% of its REIT taxable income; the company doesn't have (like all REITs) access to saving capital for M&As, development and redevelopment, and debt refinancing. Like all REITs, SPG requires good access to debt and debt financing, so their credit rating is an absolute core to this. Thankfully and despite the pandemic, the company has very impressive credit ratings and continues to have access to cheap debt, secured by its S&P credit rating of "A", one of the very few REITs to have this. However, it's important to remember that the lines of credit are tied to covenants that restrict the total amount of debt - and if asset values fall, this could pose problems for the company.

So aside from fundamental safeties, such as a good credit rating and a good operating history with excellent overall results, the characteristics for the company also include no real specific majority shareholder.

Instead, the largest stake in SPG is owned by a variety of funds, in turn, operated by Vanguard (the largest), BlackRock (BLK), Cohen & Steers, and others. This isn't to say that management or managers haven't expressed confidence through buying company stock, however. David Simon himself bought a significant number of shares in March of 2020.

"Among the Simon Property insiders aggressively buying SPG was CEO/Chairman/President David Simon, who bought $9.1 million of SPG @ $60.83 on March 17. That increased Simon’s holdings by 19% to 954,000. Simon’s only previous purchase was in Sept. of 2004 when he bought 50,000 shares at $53.70, spending $2.68 million."

(Source: WhaleWisdomAlpha)

He also wasn't the only one. SPG insiders - virtually all of the directors - bought nearly $20M worth of stock at pandemic lows (Source), which is when I expanded my position by about 150%, increasing my cost basis and average yield significantly.

We know that at this time, many investors still have a bit of hesitation when it comes to mall operators - even A-graded ones like SPG. The amount of short interest in the company shows us this, among other things. Despite providing some of the better operating margins in the sector (more on that later) historically and after COVID-19, there seems to be a doubt that SPG can continue to deliver alpha going forward in the longer term.

However, it's my ambition to make readers at least consider that this may actually be the case for SPG even going forward after COVID-19. The reasons for this include, and are the purpose of this section, the company's extremely strong fundamentals, historical solidity, and proven history of performance during difficult times.

Yes, the company took a hacksaw to its dividend tradition this summer. But the argument here is that there was a necessity for this, and there is both historical precedence and peer-based validity in this decision given the number of truly conservative companies that actually cut their dividend at this juncture.

The decision to cut the dividend has saved the company's payout ratio and allows SPG some breathing room to bring things back to normal and safeguard its credit rating. SPG's investment-grade, A-rated credit is one of the cornerstones that make this company a better investment than many others (aside from management, properties, etc.)

I want to point out that SPG's returns have been stellar. Operating margins are close to 50% even during NTM, and return metrics show numbers that are equaled by few in the sector and really speak to the company's qualities.

So, what does SPG do? The company owns and operates malls and various types of sales properties across the US and across the world. It has done so extremely well historically, providing a very competitive dividend and a relative safety rivaled by nearly no other company in the sector.

Let's look at recent results.

Simon Property Group - How has the company been doing?

The key issue for many mall operators during the crisis hasn't simply been lockdowns or the quality of its properties, debt, or other variables - but simply getting customers to pay their rents. Customers with no open stores obviously earn no/very little income, and as long as properties are closed, this presents a problem to REITs like SPG.

3Q20 came in positive in certain respects. While SPG doesn't have the class-leading rent collection figures of some peers, results included:

All properties, with 25,000 stores, open and operating for the holiday season (though this may be subject to change as caseload worsens).

3Q20 collections are up to 85%, and 2Q20 collections have improved to 72%, with a 78% collection rate if we include deferred amounts. The rent collection hasn't improved from the 85% rate in October, and as such it's unclear whether the company will break 90% for 4Q20.

FFO of around $2.05/share, or $723M, and $600M in operating cash flow.

The company's operations were still impacted by a $1.10 per diluted share due to COVID-19, offset by cost savings, international operations, and other items.

NOI of $1.2B, down 22% year over year due to rents, provisions, and credit losses, and Mall and Premium overall occupancy was down 1.5% from 2Q20, 1.2% of which was tenant bankruptcies.

In some ways, SPG is still in very choppy waters. 85% rent collection isn't even close to "positive", even if it's better than 2Q20 (think if you "collected" 85% of your salary), and the declining occupancy due to bankruptcies is of course a negative factor as well.

Still, there are clear upsides to the quarter, and things do seem to be improving, not just for SPG, but for real estate and REIT as a whole. Sales volume is climbing, and shopper traffic is normalizing. Sequential sales decreases are only 10% on a portfolio basis. The company reports an improved leasing environment, and SPG signed over 600 leases for nearly 2M sq. ft., with more leases in the pipeline.

The fact that companies like Prada, Ferrari, and UGG choose to work with Simon and its pop-up or long-term deals says something about the company's appeal on the leasing market. You likely won't find these brands in every operator's malls.

Perhaps as importantly, development and redevelopment work has resumed during the quarter. The halted work here was a worrying factor for the market and it certainly sparked a question of whether the company or the market doesn't see the appeal here any longer. Now that SPG is building and redeveloping again, this should put some of those fears to rest, at least.

The company has also addressed all of its upcoming maturities, and continues to have ample access to cash to the amount of $9.7B, with $8.2B in credit and $1.5B in borrowing. The company is, because of this, well within its current debt covenants, even if the company currently carries a 6X+ net debt/EBITDA ratio, which is considered high even for mall REITs.

As to how things will improve here, the earnings call provides some guidance for the future. SPG targets a net debt decrease overall, and the sources of cash for such a reduction is to come from two sources. First, the company's development spend is modest, and the non-dividend cash can therefore go to reducing company debt - as long as things are within the legal framework of the company's REIT status. Secondly, the company is actually looking to divest some of its assets (source: 3Q20 Earnings Call, David Simon). As of yet it's unclear which assets exactly, but the company is looking to sell assets and pay down debt with excess cash to maintain and improve its current balance. However, the company's leverage isn't expected to materially improve in 2021, at least not naturally.

So, with income numbers trending up slightly and current expectations for the company being at around $9.5/share in FFO, but with overall macro still being somewhat hostile, what we can take from the company's financials in 3Q20 is that the company is managing the trends fairly well. We can like what we're seeing, but the fact is that most of the factors that impact the company here are outside of the company's control. SPG is in a position where they're reduced to "reacting", and thus far they've reacted well. How so?

Income numbers and collection numbers are up.

Leasing is normalizing.

Traffic and sales are normalizing.

The balance sheet and debt, while not "ideal", isn't a factor that at this point needs to be worrying.

The new dividend of $5.20 annually is more than covered even by 2020E FFO of $9.5, to a 54% FFO payout ratio.

The future & Authentic Brands/JCP

SPG has taken on some risk by investing in some of the currently-distressed apparel retailers on the market out there. The brands include Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand, SPARC/Authentic Brands, and others. We know Simon Property Group doesn't just invest in malls and real estate but makes strategic investments in companies they view as having overall value despite their distressed states.

Neither Brook's Brothers, Forever 21 or Lucky brands should be considered to be "bad" companies, even if the pandemic and sales problems have been hounding them for some time. It's understandable that some investors don't want to see the company dipping their toe in and essentially to a point become "retailers", but I do believe the company has the potential to both make some impressive returns from these investments as well as avoid store closures as a result of it. All of the aforementioned brands include e-commerce possibilities, both their own as well as third-party sales channels, and SPG through its smallish ~5% stake in Authentic brands has the potential to broaden this even further.

As I said - not wanting SPG to go into retail is understandable - but with SPG not only having SPARC/Authentic Brands but JCP through its BPY JV as well, it's clear that this is indeed what they're doing. There are some risks to this, but given what SPG is paying for these distressed companies - and JCP specifically at around 2X 2021E EBITDA - it's quite obvious that in any scenario of mean reversion, the company is getting some potentially spectacular deals.

With its already ongoing partnerships, it's also obvious, aside from earnings call comments and management confidence that they potentially stand to make over $1B from the investments, that the company believes itself to have the expertise and possibilities to make these investments profitable. Brad Thomas wrote a very comprehensive article on the JCP deal specifically, which I encourage you to read.

In the end, it becomes a question of management confidence and whether they can deliver on promises. The fact of the matter is, Simon Property Group has been an expert in the field of real estate, and retail, for longer than Amazon (AMZN) has existed. It has some of the best management in the business and also sports its A-grade credit. Even under current operating conditions, the company generates well over a billion in FCF each year. The associated comparatively small costs for these investments can easily be understood as acceptable when considering what you potentially get in the long run.

Now, I don't think the company's retail investments will be quite as trouble-free as some do. There will be headwinds, and in the end, CapEx will likely be higher than investors expect. However, I believe it fundamentally flawed to entirely disregard brand strengths such as Brook's Brothers, JCP, Authentic Brands, Forever 21, and others. Not all of them will, or can be replaced by Amazon - and speaking of Amazon, they too were interested in buying JCP.

When it comes to the future of retail and SPG and its role in retail, this part of the company's plans needs to be relegated to management expertise and how we can expect the company's leadership and organization to perform. Historically speaking, SPG has performed extremely well here - and I want to point out again that traffic numbers and sales, as well as occupancy, leasing & releasing, doesn't exactly confirm the thesis of a rapidly expanding "mall-death" for this company.

Looking at the JCP deal specifically, when two of the industry's largest giants join forces to do a deal like this, you can be sure that it's not out of any feeling of panic, or the admittedly altruistic ambition to save 70,000 jobs.

(Source: The Real Deal)

Ric Clark and David Simon sense the potential to make ridiculous amounts of money very cheaply - and they're taking advantage of it. To consider these individuals not to know their business is, I believe, to underestimate people who've made it their life's business to make money in this sector.

I personally believe that these investments, in the end, will generate significant amounts of positive EBITDA for both the company and for investors. While these might take some time to realize, we're being paid well to wait.

Simon Property Group - What is the valuation?

In the end, it's all about what we're getting for what we're paying. I make no secret about my slightly-more negative view on the near-term potential of REITs, specifically mall REITs, and have no expectations for a mean reversal within the next 3 years. I believe challenges will persist for longer than this.

However, even with these considerations, the company is still trading at well below historical premium, and historical "fair" valuations given their cash flows and earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

At current levels, the company trades at an average weighted P/FFO multiple of 8.04X. While this is not as low as some distressed Mall REITs, I would argue that SPG isn't a distressed mall REIT based on its fundamentals and finances.

This, of course, takes the forecast and makes it look potentially very positive.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A reversion here would return over 100% over the next 3-4 years, to the tune of 23-24% annual rates of return. However, considering more a "flat" development based on an 8-10X forward P/FFO multiple would result in annual rates of return of 8-14%, which at the upper end of expectations would return in at least market-beating rates of return, looking at current market expectations over the next few years.

No matter what way you slice things in terms of company valuation, it's clear that the two investment "camps" of bulls and bears are extremely split. Despite being a top-tier mall operator, there is a large amount of short interest in SPG - nearly 9%. There is a large amount of doubt about how things will go for SPG going forward.

At the same time, results tell us that despite ongoing COVID-19, traffic is normalizing, results are positive, and even 2020E results in terms of FFO cover the company's dividend, as well as the pre-adjustment dividend. Expectations are much in line with the company's own guidance - a recovery in FFO, traffic, and near-term normalization. 2021E FFO is $9.73/share, and 2022 is expected to be $10/share and above again.

Analysts looking at the company are somewhat accurate on a historical basis, with around 82% both on a 1-year and 2-year basis. We can consider these forecasts to at least be somewhat indicative, at the very least. Market targets reflect this view. S&P Global analysts target a company share price of around $60-$150/share, which reflects the incredible uncertainty about the company. The mean here based on 17 analysts is a price target of around $86.5/share (Source: S&P Global). This indicates a slight upside from today's valuation, if not a massive one. Rankings are extremely split as well - nearly half buy/outperform and half hold/cautious ones. This again reflects the extreme divergence we're seeing in terms of mall REIT operations. It's equally important that the current price/NAV per share is around 0.74X.

My entry into the article was that you don't want to miss out on this. What I believe that you might not want to miss out on is the very real 9-14% annual rate of return based on a flat development for SPG over the next 3-4 years, where each mean reversion tendency would in the end increase these returns impressively. The current yield is ridiculously well-covered based even on conservative FFO/earnings estimates. Despite having taken on a higher amount of risk with the JVs and investments in retailers, it's my firm belief that the company has the expertise and the background as well as partners to handle this.

Because of this, as well as other variables (see the thesis), I view SPG as a "BUY" below the mean analyst target of a 9X FFO price of ~$86/share, indicating an upside of at least 10% from today's price. My somewhat conservative target price is due to the increased risk the company has taken on and the fact that visibility for full normalization is still rather poor. I also see the future of malls and mall REITs on a large scale to be uncertain enough to not warrant either a premium or fair value at this particular time.

Thesis

One lesson I take with me from COVID-19, and a lesson I believe every investor should take to heart, is that dividend coverage ratios or payout ratios, don't matter as much as we may think.

Even given SPG's current 2020 pressured earnings, the company could have rather easily covered its distribution with FFO. The same is true for many other companies that cut or paused their dividends. There are multiple other examples, both domestic and international, that exemplify how companies think of their distribution/dividend during a time of crisis - even one that has a coverage of nearly 2X.

Prior to the crisis, I allowed for a certain substandard type of quality of investments provided they covered distribution or dividends. By substandard I'm talking about asset quality, debt levels, overall balance sheet levels, etc. While not frequent, I did allow these investments to be part of my "core" portfolio - the collection of money that's supposed to provide my income for the remainder of my days.

After the crisis, my demands have increased substantially, and my expectations regarding yields and returns have been moderated in kind. While I've always been risk-focused, I no longer consider investment or "plays" valid that show a certain kind of risk or lack of quality and instead try to focus really on the "best" of the best in each sector.

Well, Simon Property Group is one of the best investments in this sector, without a doubt. While the sector inherently has a great amount of risk, the company we're looking at has the history and the balance sheet as well as the management to succeed both internationally and domestically, as I see it. At the same time, I prefer we pay a discount price for the privilege of owning it if possible.

The COVID-19 vaccine has driven REITs like Simon up massively in a very short time. Chances are, when you read this, you might already feel you're missing out a bit. My response is, take a look at the longer-term historical valuation chart. We're still incredibly low compared to where the company has been, and while I would never advise anyone to buy at those historical valuations, today's price still reflects a fundamental discount for what is essentially very safe cash flows - some of the best in the business.

The company combines the holy trinity of the rock-solid balance sheet with excellent A-grade credit, good management, and a well-covered dividend. Had the company not cut its dividend, it's my belief that it would be trading far higher - though likely we'd be discussing how long it would be until the company would have to cut its dividend.

Instead, this is what we have.

Simon Property Group is my largest NA/largest non-Scandinavian investment position, at north of 4% of my portfolio. Most of that was established at very appealing prices. I'm a long-term owner here, with significant skin in the game for how this company develops over the next few years. I believe the opportunity for investment is still there, and rate the company a 10% undervalued "BUY" based on solid fundamentals, excellent management and convincing growth possibilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, FRT, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.