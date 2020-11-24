In the ongoing battle for consumers' eyeballs, it may be that the way to win is to pick your spots.

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

A high school friend once said to me - some time after high school, when he had a little more wisdom, I suppose - that the key to life is to win the game based on the rules that you choose. If you view life as all about making money, then focus on making money. If you care more about having a family, or getting to travel, or learning how to cook exotic dishes, whatever, just focus on what gets you by. I would add that it's important to not judge people by your scoring system, but we're entering into digressions there.

In investing, there is in theory a common set of rules and scorecards. Basically, what you return in your portfolio is what matters. It's not wholly true; some people care about preserving capital, some people are trying to pick out short-term short ideas, others buying on dips to hold for the long term. I get a kick out of the idea that two people can hold opposing views on a stock and both can be proven right, depending on their timeframe.

But it's evidently true that for operators, it's possible to define different rules or games. Jeff Bezos has famously trained Amazon (AMZN) shareholders to look long term and focus on market position and free cash flows over time rather than the last three months. Warren Buffett has made operating earnings and intrinsic value the measures that we should be tracking Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) by, and frankly, I'm content to trust the guy. Non-GAAP metrics are a whole subculture of trying to persuade investors that those numbers don't mean what they seem to mean. And if Elon Musk's tenure at Tesla (TSLA) and beyond isn't a real-world example of corporate Calvinball, I'm not sure what is.

Which brings us to Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). Daniel Loeb, famed activist investor and CEO of Third Point (OTC:TPNTF), wrote a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek arguing that now is the time to go all-in on streaming. Coincidentally or subsequently, Disney announced a reorganization of their corporate structure, and reports see Disney considering more 'pro-streaming' moves.

The question is, how much of what Loeb is suggesting is actually a change, and how much is contingent on a once in a hundred years (at least let's hope!) pandemic that will be mostly in our rearview mirror (again, let's hope!) by this time next year? And more to the point, does the go all-in on content spending push force Disney onto Netflix's strategy, rather than letting them play their own game, one that has worked pretty well for the past century?

Akram's Razor has already taken a cut at this topic, but we decided to flesh it out further. While I'm a low-conviction long in Disney, and Akram's Razor opened a position in Netflix in between the election day recording and the publication of this podcast, we agreed that neither company has an easy road ahead of them. And that while Loeb is a powerhouse investor, there may not have been a ton new he added to the story with his letter.

Topics Covered

2:15 minute mark – The need for capital and Disney’s studio business history

– The need for capital and Disney’s studio business history 10:00 – The SaaS parallel and Disney’s flywheel

– The SaaS parallel and Disney’s flywheel 16:30 – The new bundle, different from the old bundle?

– The new bundle, different from the old bundle? 24:30 – The 5D Chess around the streaming wars

– The 5D Chess around the streaming wars 27:00 – How enduring is the event model, theaters or otherwise?

– How enduring is the event model, theaters or otherwise? 30:00 – Costs in the new content world

– Costs in the new content world 35:45 – the looming presence of the big fish and how much growth is there still out there

– the looming presence of the big fish and how much growth is there still out there 43:00 – Takeaways for Netflix and Disney

– Takeaways for Netflix and Disney 53:00 – What sort of game are we playing

This podcast was recorded on November 3rd. It did not distract us from the election, alas.