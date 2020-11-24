Article Thesis

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is a regulated utility company with a solid track record, including decades of consistent dividend increases, which makes the stock a Dividend Aristocrat. Right now, shares look attractive from an income investor's point of view, as the yield spread over US treasuries is relatively high. Shares also trade at a small discount compared to how they were valued in the recent past. On the other hand, investors should know that this isn't a high-growth company. Shares may still be suitable for some investors, primarily those looking for income.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

A Utility With A Solid Track Record

Achieving 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases is not a small feat, but those that manage to hit that consistency belong to the famed Dividend Aristocrats. Consolidated Edison managed to do just that - in fact, its dividend track record is even better, as the payout has been increased for 46 years in a row, which almost makes Consolidated Edison a Dividend King. For those that bought shares when Consolidated Edison started to raise its dividend, the following decades have been great:

Data by YCharts

With total returns of close to 17,000% over the last 46 years, Consolidated Edison could have turned a $1,000 investment into a $167,000 stake, thanks to annualized returns of ~12%, which is quite attractive.

This consistency, in terms of dividend growth, was possible thanks to a defensive business model that does not depend too much on economic conditions. Utilities (XLU), and especially regulated utilities, are resilient versus downturns since the demand for their offerings is not very cyclical. At the same time, regulators allow them to raise rates in order to keep up with rising costs, which more or less guarantees that margins and returns on capital remain at or above a floor level.

Consolidated Edison offers steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in New York City and other parts of New York. Demand for those offerings is not cyclical, since consumers still need to heat their homes, cook their meals, and power their lights, fridges, TVs, etc. even during a recession. Consolidated Edison's exposure to New York City, which has been a growing global commerce hub with a rising population count over the last decades, has been a factor for its past success as well.

However, one should also note that the total returns and dividend growth that Consolidated Edison experienced over the last decades has not been very even. In fact, growth slowed down meaningfully in the more recent past, showcased by the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Over the last ten years, Consolidated Edison's earnings per share grew by only 17%, or about 1.5% a year. Its dividends rose by ~2.5% a year, which is not too much, either. Its total returns have been solid, at ~140% over the last decade. And yet, this is still less than the company delivered in previous decades, as the CAGR of 9% lags behind the 12% rate over the last 46 years.

We can thus summarize that Consolidated Edison has a very attractive ultra-long-term track record, which includes decades of dividend increases and highly attractive total returns. In the more recent past, e.g. over the last 10 years or the last 5 years, its record has not been great, however, as growth has slowed down quite a lot. The underlying resilience of the business model remains in place, though, showcased by recent results during the current crisis. During Q3, revenues were down by just 1% year over year, while earnings per share are down just 2% so far this year.

Income In A Yield-Less World

We had already been living in a low-interest environment for the last decade, but the current crisis has made interest rates drop to even lower levels. Right now, putting money into fixed-income investments such as treasuries is not a viable approach for most income investors to generate sizeable income.

Data by YCharts

If you generate just 0.8% from your investments, you need a quite large portfolio of several millions of dollars to generate enough to fund your retirement, so this is not a suitable approach for most. This makes other income investments more valuable, including Consolidated Edison. The current dividend yield of 4.0% is solid, and the yield spread over treasuries has never been this high over the last decade. On a relative basis, compared to fixed-income investments, Consolidated Edison thus has merit at current levels, as it looks historically attractive.

With a portfolio yielding 4% or more, many will be able to fund their retirement needs. Add in ~$36,000 from social security for a couple (the average monthly payout is $1,500) and an $800,000 portfolio at a yield of 4% would be enough to generate around $70,000 of annual income. Coincidentally, 4% is also what many financial advisors believe is a realistic and safe withdrawal rate for those that want to fund their retirement by selling bond and stock holdings. One doesn't have to agree with the 4% rule, and we believe that there are better ways to construct a retirement portfolio. But, nevertheless, for income-oriented investors, Consolidated Edison does not look like a bad pick at its current yield.

Consolidated Edison's dividend yield is also high relative to that of the broad market, which yields just 1.7%, although the yield spread is not at a 10-year high in that comparison but rather at a 5-year high, according to YCharts. Last but not least, its dividend yield is high relative to what other utilities are offering:

Data by YCharts

On a relative basis, Consolidated Edison thus looks like an attractive pick versus, as its yield had been more or less the same as that of the peer ETF in the past, while Consolidated Edison's dividend yield is about 30% higher right now.

Valuation And Total Return Potential

We already have seen that Consolidated Edison's growth has slowed down quite a lot over the last decade, and the growth outlook going forward isn't really excellent, either. Analysts are forecasting that the company will generate annual earnings per share growth of 2.5% in the long run, which is around what the company delivered over the last decade. Adding in the dividend yield of 4.0%, one could expect annual returns of around 6%-7% a year when multiples are held constant. That wouldn't be bad, and surely better compared to what one can expect from treasuries and other fixed-income investments. A 6%-7% return wouldn't make Consolidated Edison a screaming buy, however, as there are other stocks that will likely deliver more than that. This means that, if an investor wants to generate a higher return, multiple expansion has to play a role.

Analysts are currently expecting that Consolidated Edison will generate $4.71 in earnings per share in fiscal 2022. Based on current share prices, this equates to an earnings multiple of 16.6.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that the median earnings multiple over the last 3 years and the last five years is roughly 19. Assuming Consolidated Edison's valuation normalizes to that level over the coming two years, i.e. by the end of 2022, its share price would climb to $89. Relative to a current share price of $78, this equates to an upside potential of 14% over two years. Adding in the dividend payments that will be made along the way, total returns would likely come in around 22% over that time frame, or around 11% a year. That would be quite attractive, but this estimate rests on a couple of assumptions, including that Consolidated Edison will hit the analyst estimate for 2022, and that its valuation rises back towards the historic average - both of those assumptions are not set in stone.

Takeaway

Buying Consolidated Edison in the 1970s would have been a great idea, but over the last couple of years, its performance has been less convincing. Its business remains resilient, though, and some growth should be possible. The yield is high versus what other income investments can offer.

The total return outlook is solid (but unspectacular) at constant multiples and attractive when we assume that valuations will get back to pre-crisis levels over the coming years. Since Consolidated Edison could draw in more income investors when rates stay low for a couple of years, multiple expansion seems like a realistic scenario, we believe. Overall, Consolidated Edison is thus a stock that provides reliable, growing income, and that has some upside potential for its stock over the coming years. There is not a lot of underlying growth potential, however.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.