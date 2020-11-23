On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIVF) CEO Yehuda Holtzman on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:32 AM ET

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCQX:OTIVF)

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

November 23, 2020, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yehuda Holtzman - CEO

Assaf Cohen - CFO

Ehud Helft - Managing Partner, GK Investor & Public Relations

Conference Call Participants

Richard Molinsky - Max Ventures

Following management's full presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session.

You should have all received by now the company's press release.

Ehud Helft

Thank you, operator. Welcome to On Track Innovations third quarter 2020 conference call. I would like to also thank management for hosting this call. With us on the call today from OTI is Yehuda Holtzman, the company’s CEO; and Assaf Cohen, the company’s CFO. Yehuda will use this forum to provide some of the recent key highlights and discuss the company's strategy while Assaf will review OTI’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2020.

Please be advised that certain information discussed on this call will contain forward-looking statements.

OTI is using forward-looking statements when it discuss, among other things, OTI’s strategy, the potential impact from the COVID-19 virus pandemic; OTI’s cash needs and satisfaction thereof; OTI’s ability to continue as a going concern; the expectation that OTI will be able to extend their maturity date of the loan taken in Poland; the measures that OTI takes in cutting expenses and raising funds will be successful; OTI's optimism for the midterm; OTI’s expectation regarding its growth and profitability; OTI’s belief that the Mass Transit Ticketing sales business will recover gradually post COVID-19; OTI’s beliefs in increase of its sales; OTI’s beliefs in growth of its business in Japan, growth in the UK and growth of its revenue in the U.S.; OTI’s expectation to bring value to its shareholders; OTI’s expectation to reach breakeven and profitable in 2021; and OTI’s belief with respect to the mid-term outlook for its cashless payments.

And with that, I would now hand over the call to the company’s CEO, Yehuda Holtzman. Yehuda, please go ahead.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you, Ehud. Welcome all and thank you for joining us today. Although we had a mild decrease in our revenue by 6% compared to Q3 2019, I'm pleased with our total 18% revenue growth during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year, which out of that our retail-related revenues increased by almost 60% year-over-year, partially offset by a decrease in Mass Transit Ticketing revenues.

The result of the quarter continued to be impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic and the various lockdown measures taken in geographies in which we operate, specifically in Poland. While not yet expressed in our financial results, our new sales strategy of strengthening our presence in key regions is beginning to bear fruit, which makes us incrementally optimistic for the long term.

During a worsening of the current pandemic crisis and subject to successfully increasing our cash as needed to continue as a going concern in the short term, we believe that our retail activity will continue to present solid results alongside recovery with COVID-19 in our Mass Transit Ticketing sales, which we believe should lead to sales growth during 2021.

Through this crisis, our top priority remains with our employees’ health and safety around the globe while serving our customers and ensuring business continuity. The resilience and flexibility of our employees working under the current unusual conditions have been impressive and we are proud of our ability in transitioning to this new reality.

Specifically in Poland, the recent pandemic situation has led to an almost complete stop to our Mass Transit Ticketing sales business, negatively impacting our cash flow. Nevertheless, we believe post COVID-19 this activity will recover gradually.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on product delivery, where a component procurement lead time has become longer, leading to some shortage and difficulties in some cases to address immediate delivery needs. To mitigate some of this effect, we maintain a comprehensive network of globally distributed suppliers.

On the positive side, our revenue from sales in Asia Pacific in the nine months ended September 30 of this year were up significantly, up more than 140% year-over-year. We were also pleased to successfully complete all the requirements of the EMV standard together with the Japanese FeliCa standard for TRIO-IQ platform. We see this certification as well as new purchase orders as reflection of our technology leadership and the Japanese market acceptance of our state-of-the-art products.

More generally, our current environment has generated increased interest in the cashless payment market. Hard cash or physical payment by cards are key vectors for virus transmission between people and cashless payment solutions where the only contact is between a consumer and his own credit card or phone are a simple and already an existing solution to a major current problem.

And not only is our solution one of the technically more advanced, our products are already pre-certified with all major credit cards and we are adding new providers continuously. This is very attractive as it significantly shortened time to installation for our customers as the certification steps and many months process is already completed.

To summarize, the pandemic has limited our short-term visibility which has not abated in the third quarter and looks to remain with us for the near future. But broadly, I believe the midterm outlook for our market of cashless payment is good and our positioning at the forefront of this market means that we are well placed to take advantage over that. This is of course once we can put the pandemic behind us and solve our cash needs in the short term.

I would like to hand the call over to our CFO, Assaf Cohen, to provide a summary of the financial results. Assaf, please go ahead.

Assaf Cohen

Thank you, Yehuda. As usual, I will be covering some non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We believe this provides a better understanding of our ongoing performance. Please see the earnings release on our Web site for further details about this non-GAAP metric, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to our comparable GAAP results.

Revenues in the third quarter amounted to $3.6 million, a 6% decrease when compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of last year. In terms of the breakdown from where revenues were derived in the third quarter of 2020, retail and mass transit ticketing revenues were $2.9 million or 79% of total revenues and petroleum revenues were $0.7 million or 21% of total revenues.

Looking at the geographic breakdown in the third quarter of 2020, the Americas accounted for $1 million or 29%. Europe was $1.9 million or 53%. Africa was $0.4 million or 11%. And APAC was $0.3 million or 7%. Licensing and transaction fees in the third quarter of the year were $0.8 million or 21% of revenue versus $1.2 million or 32% of revenues last year.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 41% compared to 44% reported in the third quarter of last year. The decrease is mainly attributed to changing our revenue mix into the drop – I’m sorry, and to the sharp decrease in Mass Transit Ticketing sales in the Polish market as a result of the impact of the quarantine in Poland due to COVID-19.

In the third quarter, operating expenses were $3 million. This is compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of last year. Net loss in the quarter was $1.6 million. This is compared to $1.2 million in net loss in the third quarter of last year.

Now turning to our non-GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of last year. Looking at our balance sheet. As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.2 million. Short and long-term loans were $3.4 million.

From a cash position based on their projected cash flow and our cash balances, as of September 30, 2020, the company's management is of the opinion that without further fund raising or other increase in our cash, we will not have sufficient resources to enable us to continue our operation for a period of at least the next 12 months. As a result, there is a substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern.

We have taken cost reduction steps, including material reduction in the salaries of our management members and employees, as well as working to increase our cash as needed, including by raising funds.

And now we will respond to your questions which were sent in, following which we will open the call for the live Q&A. Ehud, please review the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ehud Helft

We have received many questions from a number of investors ahead of this call and we very much thank our investors for their continued interest in our business. We will now endeavor to answer your questions. As some of you wish to remain anonymous, we will not include the names from this quarter unless you specifically ask us to. As we received over 30 questions and many of the questions overlap, we have combined them where possible.

Our first question is regarding to the earning delay. The question is why was the earnings report delayed?

Yehuda Holtzman

Among other reasons, a few of our key personnel which either required to provide the Q3 financial data or prove it were indentified at the same time as COVID positive just before finalizing Q3 financial results, and also due to ongoing discussion with respect to one of our loans.

Ehud Helft

Another question; what are the modifications to the loan loss for the one-month extension? And what is the confidence level that this would be paid on time or further extended with no further issue open in time?

Yehuda Holtzman

Since COVID has an impact on our general mobility of people in Poland enhance with us our revenues in Poland, we were asked to provide data to the lender to assess the loan extension which we did. Based on what we were told by the bank since the ability to respond slowed due to COVID, they extended our loan under the exact same terms as before until December 2020, whereby then they believe they will be able to get back to us on this matter.

Ehud Helft

Our next question is regarding the corona. What did you estimate for the September decrease in sales due to the corona for the third quarter and 2020 as a whole?

Yehuda Holtzman

We believe the effect of COVID on our Q3 revenues was more than $0.5 million. In the nine months to September, we estimate the impact of COVID on reduction in sales to be more than $2 million.

Ehud Helft

The next questions relate to product strategy. Please provide an update on sales of the TRIO-IQ?

Yehuda Holtzman

So, we are happy so far with the interest and sales of TRIO-IQ. I can share that we received deals from all geographic areas we are targeting and so far feedback has been very good.

Ehud Helft

What other new products do you have in the pipeline?

Yehuda Holtzman

We do have a new product plan to be launched during the second half of next year depending on our cash position. Yet for obvious competitive reasons, we can't provide more information at this stage.

Ehud Helft

OTI PetroSmart has had contracts for over 10 years. When do you believe PetroSmart can start making a more significant contribution to sales and profit at OTI?

Yehuda Holtzman

So we made some important investment this year in PetroSmart. As part of our strategy, we increased the PetroSmart sales force by recruiting sales manager in the target market. We added sales managers in Europe and East Africa. In addition, we just introduced two new products. So looking at the top two changes we made this year, we believe that we will start seeing an increase in sales during next year 2021.

Ehud Helft

The next set of questions concerns OTI performance in its various geographies. ASEC had great success in Prague, Warsaw and Moscow. They won competition against Deutsche Bank. Have you seen further inquiries from major cities in Europe?

Yehuda Holtzman

So I need to provide some clarification here. ASEC is managing two different activities. The first is the mass transit ticketing sales, which are only sold in Poland. And the second activity is OTI core retail which includes also mass transit validators. In reference to mass transit validators, we are selling those via large integrators which are working on multiple projects across EMEA.

Ehud Helft

In Germany alone, up to 400,000 charging stations for electric vehicles are needed. And worldwide, there should be millions. Can OTI take market share in the charging stations market?

Yehuda Holtzman

So OTI is active in the electrical vehicle charging stations. We already have potential customers in the process of integrating our solution as part of their offering.

Ehud Helft

In the area of Easy Fuel Plus, AVI and in the equipment for mass transit in major capitals of Western Europe, OTI has a few significant initial costs for hardware installations, software and training in order to generate significant higher return income later. When will you invest and bear fruit?

Yehuda Holtzman

I just explained mass transit ticket sales are only sold in Poland. Its initial cost is taking into consideration as part of the pricing. As for AVI or any other retail project, we are basically selling products and solutions.

Ehud Helft

Please provide an update on the business in Japan?

Yehuda Holtzman

So 2020 has been a good year for OTI in Japan with our two key partners, our distribution partner Billing Systems and the global OEM which we have been working with a few years now. With both, we grew our business this year and believe we will continue to demonstrate growth in the next year.

Ehud Helft

Do you expect to win further business from Japan when the Olympics eventually take place?

Yehuda Holtzman

We hope so. As I just indicated, our business in Japan is growing and we believe this will continue in the coming years.

Ehud Helft

What sales have you seen from the UK in 2020? What are your growth expectations for this region in 2021?

Yehuda Holtzman

So we don't specify our retail revenue sales by country in Europe. Yet I can say that they have added during the recent months new customers in the UK and we believe that revenue will grow next year in this region.

Ehud Helft

How are sales in North American market proceeding?

Yehuda Holtzman

We presented in our reports the Americas, which also include North America, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Americas accounted for $3.6 million compared to $3 million in the same year ago period, which reflects growth of more than 20%.

Ehud Helft

Can you offer your products with EVO like everywhere else or is there another approach that EVO in the U.S. market also has the business model with recurring income, or does it have to be converted for the U.S.?

Yehuda Holtzman

EVO enables us to generate recurring revenue. We are satisfied with EVO for the U.S. market, so new customers can shorten the time to go live when using our system and using EVO as the acquirer.

Ehud Helft

What are your expectations for the U.S. market in terms of sales and profitability in 2021?

Yehuda Holtzman

So we believe that following the different step we took in the U.S. that is a new sales manager with the payment experience, EVO partnership and the launch of TRIO-IQ, U.S. revenue will demonstrate growth next year.

Ehud Helft

The next questions relate to the competitive environment and company strategy. First one is who are our current U.S. competitors in the various segments?

Yehuda Holtzman

We consider competitors those that develop hardware to be integrated into unintended customers’ payment systems. I can't say there is one specific competitive pressure I can identify. Overall, our winning rate is very good. It's more now about conversion of new leads to paying customers and that takes a certain cycle time as well as cross company bandwidth which we are working to support.

Ehud Helft

What is the general long-term strategy or endgame for OTI?

Yehuda Holtzman

What we have done so far this year is setting the infrastructure to support us reaching breakeven. This is where we focus. Once we see that we are on a path to achieve this, we will define our long-term strategy or endgame.

Ehud Helft

OTI has an enormous wealth of patents. How can you better monetize or turn your IP into sales?

Yehuda Holtzman

OTI is actually already leveraging its core IP in order to shorten the specification of new products, which enables us to shorten the time to go to market compared to our competitors.

Ehud Helft

Former CEO, Shlomi Cohen, stated that OTI should be able to reach $100 million in sales in three to five years with PetroSmart contributing half. Do you believe that this is still a possibility?

Yehuda Holtzman

As mentioned before in this call and previously, OTI has reestablished its strategy starting at the beginning of this year focusing first on retail activity. We made a few strategic investments both in people and new product development to enable us to achieve a solid growth in this activity year-over-year. Our immediate target which we are fully focused on is achieving breakeven and to be cash positive.

Ehud Helft

Since this company's products we seem to have the pandemic as a more favorable environment, do you feel a merger or combination with a larger, better capitalized company might be able to further the company's strategy and increase sales? Has this avenue been explored?

Yehuda Holtzman

So any merger or other transaction is not part of OTI’s immediate plans. Should a potential transaction come along, I'm sure the Board will give it appropriate consideration.

Ehud Helft

Is there an active strategy to return to NASDAQ listing?

Yehuda Holtzman

Our actions are focused to bring the company to be breakeven, be cash positive and to bring value to our shareholders.

Ehud Helft

The next questions relate to the company's financials. The first one is when do you target to reach breakeven?

Yehuda Holtzman

Our goal is to reach breakeven during 2021.

Ehud Helft

What is the expectation for 2021 in terms of P&L next year?

Yehuda Holtzman

So we can’t give guidance, but we believe we will continue to demonstrate solid growth in the retail business as we did so far this year.

Ehud Helft

Will you need to raise capital in the coming year to strengthen the balance sheet?

Yehuda Holtzman

Yes. We need to raise funds and we're constantly working to improve our cash position.

Ehud Helft

Will there be any higher investment costs this year or next?

Yehuda Holtzman

We believe we have done the appropriate investment in 2020, both in restructuring our sales and the new product we are developing for next year we believe that our investment will not be higher. Our goal next year is to become profitable and ultimately creating value for our shareholders.

Ehud Helft

Thank you. That concludes the questions we have received. We will now open the call for live questions if any questions remain. Operator, please open the call for a live question-and-answer session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Richard Molinsky of Max Ventures. Please go ahead.

Richard Molinsky

How you doing, guys?

Yehuda Holtzman

All right. Thank you.

Richard Molinsky

All right, good. Look, I know – we know last year was a tough year. This year, it looks like you’re getting your act together for next year being a nice turnaround. The biggest concern I have is, you do mention in terms of the financing and I would think in your position that there will be receivable financing. I'm concerned about major dilution down at the $0.35, $0.40 level. I think at this point, it looks like based on the turnaround, you think – and there will be some companies out there that would want to offer you debt, maybe -- I don't know what the interest rate would be, but the opportunity to pay it off if the stock moves up, you can raise money at higher prices. And as you as the large shareholder, are you looking at that or are you more in the equity side? I'm just curious to find that out.

Assaf Cohen

Hi. This is Assaf. So, basically we are working on multiple tasks to raise funds. Obviously, we can’t provide information but as we mentioned in our script, at this moment, we are focusing to increase our cash on the short term.

Richard Molinsky

Okay. I just was wondering hopefully you guys could do without major dilution and work out financings that are non-dilutive, or at least preferred at higher prices. But I appreciate it. I look forward to seeing the progress. And you're in a very hot industry. And I think you're – I’m looking for more execution, which I'm sure we're going to see. Thank you.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you.

Assaf Cohen

Thank you.

The next question is from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

With the Middle East being more interested in making peace with Israel, has your company gone to or talked to some of the Arab countries about your products? Thank you.

Yehuda Holtzman

So we are having discussions with some of the countries in the Middle East. I can also share that actually through some of our partners in EMEA, we are selling solutions to this part of the world. And now following the peace treaty, actually we can have direct discussions which we’ve started to have.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Yehuda Holtzman

You’re welcome.

Yehuda Holtzman

So on behalf of OTI, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I would also like to especially thank those of you that submitted and asked questions on our call today to make it more interesting for all of us. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter and updating you on our progress. Thank you and have a good day.

