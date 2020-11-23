Oil Is On The Cusp Of Breaking Out

Technically speaking, if WTI breaks out above $43.30, then the next stop would be close to $49.

Despite all the positive news, money manager positioning remains near record lows. The lopsidedness of the positioning suggests more firework ahead.

China, and especially Asia, has seen demand being higher y-o-y. Increased buying from China has considerably tightened the physical oil market.

Brent timespreads are now close to backwardation despite Europe's demand still being down due to renewed lockdowns.

Positive vaccine data combined with a material improvement in the physical oil market suggests WTI/Brent is on the cusp of breaking out.

Welcome to the potentially higher edition of Oil Markets Daily!

For the better part of 6-months now, WTI and Brent have remained in a very tight range of ~$8/bbl. The recent price drop came largely from renewed lockdowns in Europe, while the immediate reversal is thanks in large part to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) surprise vaccine data announcement. Since that Pfizer announcement, both Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) have followed up with positive vaccine data. Despite rising global COVID-19 case counts, the market is looking ahead and pricing in the incoming deficits.

One market we have long told readers to follow closely is the Brent timespreads, which is easily accessible here.

Source: BarCharts.com

The Brent 1-2 timespread is now approaching backwardation. And unlike most historical instances when the 1-2 timespread rally had to do with near contract expiration, the 2-3 timespreads are seeing the same type of price action.

Source: BarCharts.com

Considering that Brent's key market, Europe, is still in the midst of a lockdown with partial restrictions expected to be lifted in early-to-mid December, the price move in the physical market is very notable.

One of the bright spots in the oil market over the last 40 days has been Asia, primarily China and India. The lower crude buying from China from July through October is now being made up via much higher buying today. China's floating storage, which we have noted before on the importance of when China starts to buy again, has fallen to ~30 million bbls and in all practical terms is irrelevant now. So the higher intensity in physical buying we are seeing today especially in spreads like Brent is notable.

Second main point is that despite the recent oil price rally, money manager positioning remains near the lows.

Source: Giovanni Staunovo, CFTC

One of our favorite charts to look at is compiled by UBS's oil analyst, Giovanni Staunovo. As you can see in the chart above, both the net-length in barrels and dollars remain near the 2016 lows, which suggests more fireworks ahead for oil once the lockdowns are over.

The third and final thing is the technical set-up for oil. With WTI now trading near $42.94/bbl, the near-term technical hurdle of $43.30 is within sight.

A decisive break and hold above $43.30 could put the pre-COVID-19 sell-off of $49/bbl into play. Considering the fundamental picture for oil continues to improve especially with global oil inventories still accelerating downward despite renewed lockdowns, it does look like oil is on the cusp of breaking out.

Note: Q4 total liquids draw estimated to be ~77 million bbls so far in OECD.

All-in-all, the physical market, and the financial market may be lining up for the first time in a long while. China's resurgent buying, improving timespreads, and continued inventory draws are all some of the near-term fundamental reasons for why oil should move higher here. And financial positioning and vaccine news should bring more optimism to market participants when assessing the outlook for oil prices. Once a decisive break is made above $43.30, the next stop would be close to $49.

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.