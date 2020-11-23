Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock has struggled recently, but the shares seem reasonably valued, and that could support the equity rising from its current price. It could be what is prompting some traders to bet that Alibaba's stock rises by the middle of January to around $290, a gain of about 7% from its price of around $271 on November 23.

Earnings Growth

Alibaba is currently trading for around 21.8 times fiscal year 2022 earnings estimates of $12.44. That is below the stock's historical average of around 23.5 times 1-year forward earnings estimates.

That is a fairly low earnings multiple for a stock that is likely to see strong earnings growth over the next few years. Currently, analysts project earnings will climb at a compounded annualized growth rate of 27.4%, which means the stock is trading with a growth adjusted 3-year PEG ratio of about 0.64. Typically, a stock is considered fairly valued when it has a PEG ratio of around 1 to 1.5.

Revenue Growth

Even revenue growth for the company is expected to be strong, rising by around a compounded annualized growth rate of around 21.2% over the same time period.

The strong revenue growth, coupled with the even stronger earnings growth, suggests that analysts are also forecasting stronger operating margins for the company into the future.

These are both very positive outlooks for the company and the stock. If not for the recent stop the Chinese government placed on ANT Financial, for whom Alibaba owns a stake, the stock likely would not have suffered.

Betting A Rebound

It is likely the driving reason behind why some options traders are betting the stock rises. The open interest for January 15 $280 strike price calls has increased by over 23,000 contracts since November 19. The data shows these contracts were bought for around $9.50 per contact. It would imply that the stock rises to around $289.50 by the expiration date in the middle of January.

Technical Rebound

The stock is struggling on a technical basis, with the shares breaking a key uptrend that started at the end of March. However, there is a technical gap that was created on the chart around November 10. Typically, stocks attempt to fill those gaps and then resume their prior trend, which in this case is lower since the stock peaked at the end of October. It could suggest that over the short term, the stock does what the option traders are betting on; rising to and filling the technical gap at $290.

The company has very strong growth opportunities which for now appears to be trading at a discount due to ANT Financial IPO being shelved. It could be presenting an opportunity for a bounce from oversold levels as some traders are betting, or should the situation improve with the government a long-term opportunity.

