Atlassian's peer ServiceNow guides to faster revenue growth rates, while it actually trades at a cheaper valuation than Atlassian.

However, investors are asked to pay 26x forward sales, which is a large multiple for this stock.

On a rule of 40, Atlassian reaches 50%, making it one of the best SaaS companies.

Investment Thesis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a rapidly-growing planning and project management platform. There are plenty of positive aspects to this company's potential, such as being meaningfully cheaper than ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

However, despite pointing to some positive characteristics, such as faring strongly on the Rule of 40 metric, as well as accelerating its customer base, is it possible that investors paying 26x forward sales for a stock growing at sub-30% is too rich a multiple?

I declare that investors' expectations are too high here, and that there's not enough margin of safety. As we go through and note the pros and cons of this investment, I fail to be positively attracted to this investment opportunity. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Rates Leave Much to be Desired

Source: Author's calculations

As we can see above, not only is Atlassian no longer reporting those highly enticing mid-30% revenue growth rates, but also its guidance is now dipping below 30%.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Furthermore, as we look beyond Q2 2021, analysts appear to assume that the company could see quite a dramatic tapering of its revenue growth rates.

Bulls Can Build Their Thesis On This: Increasing Customer Base

Source: Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

Moving on, back in Q1 2020 (last year), Atlassian saw its customer base increase by 4.9%. Fast forward to this year and Atlassian's Q1 2021 saw its customer base accelerate its momentum and increase by 5.0% to 183K. This is strong evidence that no matter what naysayers (such as myself) have argued about the stock, this is conclusive evidence demonstrating that Atlassian continues to show strong potential. Thus, even if its revenue growth rates appear to be losing some momentum, its customer base continues to grow and diversify.

Indeed, Atlassian's customer base is increasingly attracted to a broad range of its products:

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

What's key here is that Atlassian's main product, Jira, is meaningfully cheaper than ServiceNow's similar offering, which makes Atlassian's long-term potential highly compelling.

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

Thus, even though I have issues with the stock's valuation (more on this later), the fact that its customer base is showing no signs of slowing down is a strong argument for bulls to build their thesis upon.

Having said that, the devil is in the detail. As alluded to in the shareholder letter, this is partly being driven by its customer migration away from its legacy licensing:

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

Above, we can see that Atlassian's perpetual license business is down 11% y/y. Consequently, while there was an increase in customers in Q1 2021, I question whether we are likely to see this trend continue into the next quarter, Q2 2021?

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

Having said that, as you can see above, as customers continue to migrate away from server (perpetual) licenses, there's a hit to the revenue in Year 1, but by Year 3, we start to see the positive economic model of this shift in customers towards the cloud.

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

What's more, by Year 5, in the case of Jira's platform, we can truly come to appreciate just how attractive the underlying play is here.

Furthermore, as more and more customers start to build their infrastructure on Jira, the more stickier the customer is likely to be, thus creating a positive flywheel for the company.

Valuation - Challenging to Find Meaningful Upside Here

Before we dig into my issue with Atlassian's valuation, let's focus on its Rule of 40:

Source: Company Guidance

For Q2 2021, its operating margin is pointing to approximately 24%, thus, taken together with its revenue growth rate guidance of 27%, it implies that it reaches 51%, which is higher than the esteemed 40% by some margin.

However, let's ponder just how much of this opportunity is already priced into Atlassian?

Let's assume that Atlassian outshines investors' expectations over the coming quarters so that it finishes fiscal 2021 (quarter ending June) with $2 billion in revenues (compared with analysts' estimate of $1.9 billion). In that case, the stock is already priced at 26x forward sales.

Does 26x forward sales present new shareholders with enough of an investment opportunity? Consider this: ServiceNow has been consistently growing at close to 30%, and its guidance for the quarter ahead comes in remarkably close to 30%.

Source: Author's work on ServiceNow

Yet, ServiceNow is priced at just 17x its 2021 sales. Also, let's keep in mind that ServiceNow's Rule of 40 reaches 50% too. What's more, given that both these companies are largely competitors to each other, they are facing similar risks and opportunities in the sector. Why should ServiceNow be growing at an arguably faster pace and be priced meaningfully cheaper than Atlassian?

The Bottom Line

Atlassian continues to consistently defy investors' expectations. However, as we look ahead, despite showing some positive attributes, such as an increased customer base, I question if too much optimism is already being priced in here?

