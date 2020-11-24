This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

In 2020, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) has begun a rebirth. Within the last 6 months, the company has seen a change in its name (formerly known as Trovagene), encouraging new clinical data, and a >1,000% increase in stock price. Still valued under $1 billion, Cardiff is taking a unique approach to target a notorious cancer-causing protein known as K-RAS. In doing so, CRDF hopes to put its name among companies like Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Amgen (AMGN), whose K-Ras targeting drugs are making multibillion-dollar waves in the biotech sector.

In this article, we will discuss Cardiff's approach to joining the K-RAS frenzy, cover the underlying science, explore the history of similar companies who have tried and failed, and detail the differentiators that Cardiff claims will change a historically negative narrative.

K-Ras: A Notorious Cancer Villain Worth A Multibillion-Dollar Bounty

Cancer is a disease of uncontrolled cell division, a process that can be driven by a host of mutations in proteins that are normally involved in regulating this process. When the regulators of cell division mutate to become overactive, cells divide endlessly, causing cancer. Although there are many proteins that can be involved in this, K-Ras is among the most notorious. In addition to being one of the more common cancer-causing mutations, it is also one of the deadliest. For example, modern drugs like cetuximab and erlotinib that extend the lives of many cancer patients provide no benefit to K-Ras mutants. Furthermore, these mutations are extremely common, being found in 33% of 230,000 annual lung cancer patients and roughly 50% 148,000 annual colorectal cancer patients.

Unfortunately, K-Ras mutations are very hard to target directly. One reason for this is that there are many different types of K-Ras mutations, and each would require its own specifically designed drug to be targeted directly. This is a setback for drug developers because it means that any direct K-Ras inhibitor will only work for a small portion of K-Ras patients. Nevertheless, the overall K-Ras population is so large that even treating a small percentage of these patients brings in a large market share.

Accordingly, companies like Mirati Therapeutics and Amgen are advancing drugs that target the "G12C" K-Ras mutation, which accounts for only 14% of lung cancer and 4% of colorectal cancer K-Ras mutations. Addressing only a small chunk of the K-Ras pie has not hindered valuations, however. Mirati's success in just this small sliver of K-Ras mutant cancers has added billions to its market cap, catapulting the stock up nearly 6000% in the last 3 years. After a recent capital raise, the company is now trading at a valuation north of $11 billion. Furthermore, this incredible price appreciation is occurring despite direct competition from Amgen, who looks poised to further divide the K-Ras G12C sliver with their own drug.

Seeing the valuations achieved by companies targeting such small portions of the K-Ras pie, one can imagine what a true "Pan-K-Ras inhibitor" (a molecule that targets all versions of K-Ras) might be worth. Herein, we will address new data from a trial testing Cardiff Oncology's drug, Onvansertib. Although the data are early, CRDF's drug has begun to show responses in K-Ras mutation patients regardless of their K-Ras mutation type, suggesting the company may be able to target 100% of K-Ras mutants. We will get into the potential implications of a drug that could address a patient population 10x larger than those treated by MRTX's and AMGN's K-Ras drugs, but first, some background...

PLK1: A Newfound Weak Spot for K-Ras Mutants?

Cardiff's lead drug, onvansertib, is attempting to attack all K-Ras mutations by inhibiting a protein known as PLK1. PLK1 itself is involved in the "cell cycle", the process by which cells regulate their own survival and division. This cycle includes multiple "checkpoints" where a cell's health is assessed to determine whether or not it is safe to proceed with cell division. Cells that have mutations or potential cancer-like activity use checkpoints to discover these problems, ideally stopping cell division to prevent propagation of unhealthy cells. One can think of PLK1's job as supplying the "Go ahead" signal that tells the cell to proceed through a checkpoint called the "G2 checkpoint". When it becomes overactive, this PLK1 "go ahead" signal appears to be involved in many cancers, including those with K-Ras mutations.

The "cell cycle", often represented by a circular loop as above, contains "checkpoints" where the cell's health is assessed. PLK1's natural function is to drive the cell cycle through the G2 checkpoint, causing cell division.

Although PLK1 may be associated with causing cancer on its own, the target has become even more interesting because of its relationship with K-Ras. Although K-Ras has been difficult to inhibit directly, there are numerous accomplices that K-Ras needs in order to carry out its cancer-causing activity. In other words, K-Ras alone cannot drive cancer without cooperation from several accessory proteins. Accordingly, researchers hypothesize that we may be able to target K-Ras indirectly through these accessory pathways in a process known as Synthetic Lethality. This is a phenomenon in which the combination of multiple genetic alterations in a cell results in the cell's death, whereas any one of those alterations alone would leave the cell viable. In the case of K-Ras, PLK1 has been discovered as a synthetically lethal partner, meaning that K-Ras mutant cancers can be killed by the loss of PLK-1 activity. So, although direct targeting of all K-Ras mutant types with a single drug may not be possible, Cardiff Oncology is trying to use PLK1 as a back door to kill all K-Ras mutants through synthetic lethality.

This simple diagram demonstrates the idea of synthetic lethality, wherein the mutation of 2 genes separately has no effect but are lethal when they occur together.

PLK1: Rethinking a Once Failed Cancer Target

Several companies have attempted to capitalize on PLK1 inhibition in the past. Despite having taken these drugs all the way to large scale phase 3 clinical trials, early signs of promise never led to an approved drug. For example, in a trial of 666 patients, the addition of Boehringer Ingelheim's PLK1 inhibitor (volasertib) to standard chemotherapy in AML increased the overall response rate (ORR) from 16.8% to 25.2%. However, these positive efficacy results were derailed by safety issues, with the frequency of fatal infection skyrocketing from 5.1% to 16.6% with the addition of volasertib.

So, given prior failures in PLK1, we must ask how CRDF's attempt may be different. Of course, testing the idea of K-Ras/PLK1 synthetic lethality is a new approach, but onvansertib is also differentiated in its basic design. Most notably, Cardiff highlights that onvansertib is highly PLK1 specific.

To understand this claim, one must know that PLK1 is actually a member of a family of 3 PLK proteins (suitably known as PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3). Although these 3 proteins are structurally similar, PLK1 is the only member of the group that appears to be involved in causing cancer. In fact, research suggests that PLK2 and PLK3 are actually cancer suppressors. So, if PLK1 is what we want to target for cancer drugs, why do we care about PLK2 and PLK3? Well, the 3 proteins are so structurally similar that it is difficult to design a drug that targets only one of them. Because of this, the previous PLK1 inhibiting drugs also had the unwanted effect of inhibiting PLK2 and PLK3 (the cancer-suppressing proteins). So, in addition to testing the new synthetic lethality approach, onvansertib's high PLK1 specificity suggests that its design is superior to past PLK1 drugs like rigosertib and volasertib.

Onvansertib: New Strategy, New Success

Cardiff oncology has trials of onvansertib ongoing in several indications, including AML, castrate resistant prostate cancer, and metastatic colorectal cancer. My investment thesis in Cardiff revolves around their colorectal cancer ("CRC") trial, where they are testing their hypothesis of synthetic lethality to target K-Ras. The company seems to share this K-Ras priority view, as their AML trial is excluded from their corporate presentation, and all their future trials focus on K-Ras mutant indications.

Over the course of this year, Cardiff has updated their K-Ras mutant CRC trial results several times, corresponding with the stock's aggressive climb. In their most recent update, the company provided data on the first 11 patients, showing that 5 achieved a partial response and 5 more achieved stable disease. These results translate to an ORR (overall response rate) of 45% and a DCR (disease control rate) of 91%.

Although these results are early and in a small sample, they represent a potentially extraordinary improvement over the standard of care regimen, FOLFIRI + bevacizumab. For perspective on Cardiff's achievement, consider that the initial trial that investigated FOLFIRI + bevacizumab in 2L mCRC patients showed an ORR of only 3.6%. With this context in mind, one can see how the ORR of 45% from this early onvansertib + FOLFIRI + bevacizumab trial borders on shocking.

If such numbers were to continue in a larger sample size, I would predict that Cardiff has a blockbuster drug on their hands. However, given the early nature of these data, I am operating under the assumption that onvansertib's ORR in mCRC will decline in further updates. After decades of little to no improvement for K-Ras mutant CRC patients, it would be shocking to see the addition of one new drug increasing the historical ORR by a factor of 10. Even with the expectation of a lower ORR in future updates, I remain bullish on CRDF's prospects, as an ORR of even 20% would represent a significant improvement over standard of care. In my eyes, this offers significant downside cushion for CRDF in the event of a disappointing update, while leaving significant upside if future results remain in line with the remarkable initial data.

Outside of ORR, investors must also monitor the endpoints of PFS (progression-free survival) and OS (overall survival), which factor in the durability of responses. Although these metrics take longer to assess, Cardiff is seeing encouraging signs with onvansertib. Unfortunately for patients, the PFS bar set by the FOLFIRI + Bevacizumab trials is a mere 5.5 months, meaning this is the median amount of time that patients are treated with this combo before their cancers resume growing.

To truly improve on the standard therapy, the addition of onvansertib will need to surpass this 5.5-month bar. As of the most recent update, Cardiff appears to be trending in the right direction. The company's data for PFS are early and confounded by several factors, including responses that are ongoing and patients who have gone "off treatment" without their cancers recurring. I want to emphasize that there is no good way to assess PFS accurately at such an early stage, but I will try to offer perspective on the overall trend below.

The most mature data in the K-Ras CRC study come from the 5 patients in the lowest dose cohort (12 mg). Among these patients, the first two represented in the chart below had responses still ongoing at ~50 weeks. Patient 3 finally progressed at week 40, and the last two patients both went off therapy for treatment-unrelated issues at week 24, despite both having still been in partial response. Even with all of these confounders (lowest dose group, 2 responses still ongoing, 2 responses cut short by technicality), the mean PFS in this group would be 38 weeks, or nearly 8.6 months. Unlike the ORR, which I believe is likely to have peaked at 45% to date, the PFS metric has potential to rise as ongoing responses mature and a larger sample size dilutes confounding data points from patients who stopped treatment early. Although the PFS signal seen in the 12 mg group may not continue with a larger sample size (noting a patient in the 15 mg cohort who progressed at only 8 weeks), it is an encouraging trend well on its way to surpassing the existing 5.5-month threshold.

Cardiff and the K-Ras Competition

Clearly, Cardiff's K-Ras mutant CRC data stack up well against the current standard of care. However, how do Cardiff's efforts compare to those from Mirati and Amgen, whose drugs boast massive valuations despite only targeting the small G12C K-Ras mutant population?

To date, MRTX has presented data on 18 CRC patients, showing an ORR of only 18%. With even this comparatively low ORR being well received by the market, one can see how bullish the narrative for CRDF's early data is, especially in light of the idea that CRDF may treat a ~10x larger patient population by being K-Ras mutation agnostic. However, although this MRTX comparison initially seems blatantly positive for CRDF, there are a few caveats to keep in mind:

MRTX's data are in monotherapy, as opposed to CRDF's onvansertib, which is being given in addition to standard of care.

Much of MRTX's $10B+ valuation is based on its drug's efficacy in other K-Ras indications outside of just CRC, namely, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). To reach similar lofty valuations, CRDF will have to expand (as it has plans to do) into other indications. Whether or not CRDF's encouraging data will translate to other K-Ras cancers remains to be seen.

Though most of its hype revolves around K-Ras G12C, MRTX has other drugs in its pipeline that also contribute to its >$11B valuation.

The chart above demonstrates the frequency of different K-Ras mutations in mCRC. To date, CRDF has shown drug activity in G12D, G12V, and G13D mutants, comprising 79% of mCRC mutations and supporting their theory of a K-Ras mutation agnostic drug. Note the small size of the G12C patient population that MRTX and AMGN are targeting.

To provide further perspective on the magnitude of CRDF's CRC success to date, we can look at another comparator company, Revolution Medicines (RVMD). Like CRDF, RVMD is trying to develop a drug that would inhibit all types of K-Ras mutations. Recently, RVMD provided an update on their CRC study, which combines their lead compound (named RMC-4630) in combination with an approved drug called cobimetinib. The update on these first 7 CRC patients showed 1 PR and 2 SD, yielding an ORR of 14% and a DCR of 42%, clearly comparing unfavorably to CRDF's ORR and DCR of 45% and 91% respectively. Although RVMD's early data may seem poor in comparison to CRDF's, RVMD boasts a far greater market cap of >$2.5B. While this demonstrates the market's incredible demand for any effect against K-Ras mutant cancers, it also highlights the blatant misvaluation of CRDF's <$1B cap. Of course, like MRTX, RVMD's cap factors in ongoing trials in K-Ras mutant NSCLC, where Cardiff will likely have to venture in order to achieve such lofty valuations.

CRDF: Summary and Investment Strategy

In this article I have focused almost entirely on Cardiff's efforts in K-Ras mutant colorectal cancer, essentially ignoring their trials in AML and prostate cancer. Currently, my investment case is based entirely on the company's newfound potential to treat K-Ras mutant cancers. Accordingly, failures in the AML or prostate cancer studies, which do not involve synthetic lethality against K-Ras mutations, would not alter my outlook. In addition to producing the company's strongest clinical data to date, the K-Ras targeting approach also represents a far greater market potential.

With a fully diluted share count of 45.9M shares trading between $17-$18, Cardiff boasts a valuation of around $800M. Although this is certainly not a miniscule valuation, it pales in comparison to CRDF's potential competitors like MRTX, currently trading north of $11B. Although CRDF has a lot to prove both in and outside of CRC before it can claim to have a successful pan-K-Ras inhibitor, the early data in CRC are highly encouraging. Currently, I believe the company to be undervalued on these data alone. However, if these signs of efficacy across all types of K-Ras mutant CRC spill over to success in other indications, onvansertib's potential could actually surpass that of stars like Mirati's adagrasib and Amgen's sotorasib, which only target a small chunk of the K-Ras population.

Accordingly, I have established a large position in CRDF with the belief that the stock has still not appropriately priced in the existing onvansertib data in CRC. Fortunately, an update for this program is on the horizon, with a data release planned at ASCO-GI (held January 15-17). Despite the stock's run YTD, I believe the magnitude of the existing CRC data is under-appreciated. As such, I expect the stock price to rise as awareness of these surprising data heightens in anticipation of this annual conference. Again, I believe that the 45% ORR from the first 11 patients could fall significantly in future updates and still leave the company well-positioned to argue it has an approvable drug. With that said, if the ORR does remain >40% through a larger sample and the durability of responses continues, I would expect significant further upside on this update. After these data come out in mid January, the company is guiding for a 1Q21 meeting with the FDA to determine the path forward for potential registrational trials in CRC, providing another inflection point for the company in early 2021.

Although further success in a larger sample of CRC patients would certainly drive upside, truly transcendent gains from CRDF would stem from its potential to expand to other K-Ras indications down the road. Currently, the company is planning studies in K-Ras mutant PDAC and CMML. If onvansertib's eventual results in these indications are in the same ballpark as their early CRC results, the narrative of a multi-indication pan-K-Ras inhibitor will start gaining steam, possibly bringing a several-billion dollar market cap into play.

Risks

As with any pre-revenue biotech, CRDF is a risky investment. Volatility in this sector can be extreme, and updated data sets can move stocks >50% in either direction on a single day. Accordingly, investors looking to work in this space must first be prepared for such volatility.

With investigational drugs, the first risk to be aware of is an unanticipated safety problem. Although the safety profile of onvansertib to date has looked promising, previous PLK1 inhibitors (that lacked onvansertib's aforementioned PLK1 specificity) saw issues with fatal infections. Though this has not yet been seen with Cardiff's PLK1 specific onvansertib, drug safety always merits careful monitoring for investors.

Of course, lack of efficacy is a possibility for any investigational drug. If future updates show efficacy results that are far worse than their initial data, onvansertib's (and the company's) future could come into question. As previously discussed, my investment thesis currently revolves entirely around the CRC indication, in which the company may have significant room to breathe beneath the most recently reported ORR of 45%. Though I would not be surprised to see the ORR come down to ~30% with future updates, this rate would likely still give the company an approvable drug in an indication with unmet need. Accordingly, the "lack of efficacy" downside has some cushion from my perspective, but it exists nonetheless. If other investors are more focused on the data readouts in non K-Ras indications like AML or prostate cancer, negative readouts in these trials could have a negative effect on the stock that K-Ras focused investors like me may not anticipate.

The final risk to be aware of is stock dilution. As a pre-revenue biotech, CRDF obtains its funding primarily through secondary offerings of stock. Although money can be raised through partnerships with larger pharmaceutical companies, this also has the potential drawback of limiting future upside by signing off future revenues. Although dilution often has a negative effect on stock prices, companies that are able to dilute on the strength of positive new data and high demand for shares will see their stock appreciate significantly despite the increased share count. Which direction CRDF will go on future dilution is impossible to predict at this point, however, I believe biotech investors should always operate under the assumption the stock dilution is coming eventually.

CRDF: Brief Summary of Thoughts and Thesis

The K-Ras mutation market has long been seen as a Holy Grail for oncology companies. After many failures in the past, excitement has finally come from companies like AMGN and MRTX who are accepting a major compromise by targeting very small portions of the K-Ras market one-by-one. This drawback, though significant, has not stopped the biotech market from valuing these niche K-Ras ventures in the multiple billions.

Although the K-Ras mutant CRC data from CRDF are early, the surprisingly strong ORR of 45% (over 10X greater than the historic benchmark) from the first 11 patients is too great to ignore. In addition to this promising efficacy, it seems that the company may have found a back door to pan-K-Ras targeting, as they are seeing responses regardless of K-Ras mutation type. If this trend continues in CRC alone, Cardiff should easily fetch a >$1B valuation. If, down the road, onvansertib continues to work in other K-Ras cancer indications and in all types of mutations, the >$11B valuation of MRTX could be well within reach.

Credits and Acknowledgements: This article was prepared in consultation with fellow biotech investor, Joe Viater, MBA Candidate, Stanford University.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.