Piraeus Bank S.A. (BPIRY) CEO Christos Megalou on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christos Megalou

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those joining us from the US. I’m Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank. And I am here today with Theodore Gnardellis, Group CFO and Chrys Berbati, from our Investor Relations. Thank you for attending our Nine Month 2020 results presentation.

Before presenting the highlights of our results and our latest developments, let me provide you with a brief overview of the external environment. The COVID-19 crisis has hit in the summer months, yet it has returned as of early Q4. Unfortunately, there has been a significant increase in infections leading to the current second lockdown. Having said that, the economic sentiment remains broadly resilient. While as you can see on Slides 1 and 2, the impact on unemployment and residential real estate prices has been relatively mild to date.

The encouraging news regarding the COVID-19 vaccines allow us to be optimistic that 2021 will be a year with limited impact from new COVID lock downs, and we will [manage] the carryover of the damage incurred in 2020. Our base case scenario as you can see on Slide 2 calls for a minus 3% GDP contraction cumulative for the period 2021. The substantial support that has been quickly and decisively provided by the European Central Bank and the Greek Government is expected to partially reduce the effects of the pandemic shock.

As you can see on Slide 3, the total amount of funds earmarked for Greece stand at 8 billion for the next seven years and they are expected to top up GDP growth by 1.5% to 2% per annum. We have been quick to respond to the pandemic in order to support our client base that has been impacted, as well as our employees throughout this challenging period.

As you can see on Slide 4, new loan generation stands at €5.4 billion year-to-date versus the initial target of €5 billion for the full year. While we have provided €4.2 billion debt moratoria to performing customers. Additionally, approximately €2.2 billion of state sponsored funds were channeled through pi rails to eligible customers. As you can see on the same slide, both customers and employees rated high the way Piraeus Bank responded to the circumstances. Our digital mindset has been instrumental in migrating traditional banking transactions into digital channels and we continue witnessing high numbers of new winbank user registrations and transactions.

Turning to Slide 5, I would like to present you some of the key financial takeaways for the nine month period, namely positive trends on the revenue side, solid improvement on the operating cost front, as well as good progress in NPE derisking and capital generation.

Turning to Slide 6, a summary of the financials of the bank during this reporting period is presented. I would just like to point out a couple of observations. First, the fact that we have received 1,000 applications in VES launch a couple of weeks ago, the result of which will be more than €40 million in savings per annum as of early 2021. The second point refers to the approximately €1 billion capital actions the bank has already secured to accelerate our NPE deleveraging effort for which I will give you some more details later in the presentation.

The next three slides, 7 to 9, analyze the bank's performance for the nine month 2020. All in all the bank reported a profit of 229 million, excluding the COVID-19 related impairments predominantly booked in Q1 with net revenues up 3% and operating costs down 9% year on year. During the Q&A session, we will have the chance to discuss further the financial KPIs.

Moving to asset quality on Slide 10. During Q3, inflows remain contained amounting to 130 million with the same quarterly level of outflows resulting to lower NPEs of about 700 million. At the moment, we are intensifying our efforts to complete the execution of our two NPE securitization, Phoenix and Vega, where we will use the guarantees of the Hercules program. We expect to complete the transactions in the first months of 2021, at which time, we also expect to proceed with a deconsolidation of the 7 billion NPEs. All the relevant information on appear on Slide 11.

On Slide 12, we present the latest on the hive down process, which is in a very advanced stage and close to finalization. It is expected to be concluded by end December 2020 with a necessary AGM called for the 10th of December.

Moving on to the COVID-19 related agenda on Slides 13 and 16. We present our utilization of state sponsored programs, as well as information on debt moratoria, where we have elevated our disclosure so as to provide you with all the drivers and moving parts. More specifically on Slide 14, we present some granular information about the portfolios under debt moratoria. On Slide 15 you can see the evolution of debt moratoria from June to September 2020, as well as the performance of the expired balances with circa 75% of debt returning to payment status corresponding to about 1.7 billion.

On Slide 16, we provide some additional color on our strategy for managing the anticipated expiration of the moratoria overall. As you can see, we focused on utilizing state programs available while we also plan to implement customized solution for our customers giving them some more breathing room. In [north], we assume we will have circa 1 billion of NPE inflows or about 25% of the total performing balances under moratoria. I need to stress however that these are not new NPE balances on a net basis but gross inflows.

Moving on to new loan generation, and Slide 17, as you can see performing exposures have increased significantly by up €1.7 billion year to date, mainly due to business lending. On the liquidity funding position, Slide 18, things have progressed further with the positive inflows and further utilization of the ECB TLTRO. I would like to highlight here the effort we have made to reduce new time deposit costs down to less than 15 basis points compared to the circa 30 basis points at the beginning of the year, supporting our net interest margin.

Turning to our capital position and to Slides 19 and 20. You can see that we have increased our total capital ratio organically by 13 basis points in the third quarter. The [supervisory] flexibility towards European banks regarding capital requirements as a response to the COVID crisis means that we have a buffer of approximately 5 percentage points. We continuously monitor balance sheet and capital base in an efficient way and this is evident on the risk weighted asset density, which is now at 64% as compared to 78% a year ago.

Turning to Slide 21. I would like to refer to the contingent convertible bond. And specifically to inform you that we have received the final decision of the governing council of the ECB, which confirmed the stance about nonpayment of the coupon. The bank’s board of directors in today's meeting having considered the available options, decided to exercise its discretion under the relevant terms of the CoCo program and canceled the CoCo interest payment, which is due on 2nd of December 2020. This cancellation of the CoCo coupon payment will lead to the conversion of the 2 billion CoCo into ordinary shares of Piraeus bank based on the subscription price of the 2015 share capital increase currently calculated at €6 per share. As per the CoCo program terms, increasing the age at a sub shareholding to 61% from 26% today.

Let me remind you that the bank had applied for cash payment in early October according to its strategy as it has been repeatedly communicated to the market.Yet ECB’s decision needed to be taken into account and as a result alter our plans regarding the instrument. Having said that, the conversion will enhance the bank’s capital trajectory with about 40 basis points of capital every year. Further to this capital savings, we also plan to implement a number of initiatives in 2021, which are depicted on Slide 22 and the [note] will create an additional buffer of 1 billion helping us further to reduce NPEs. Indicatively, we calculate that this buffer could facilitate a further reduction of about 5 billion to 6 billion NPEs on top of the already scheduled 7 billion [half] securitizations. During the Q&A section, we can discuss these capital actions in detail.

We have all the tools and the plan in place to enhance our capital position and facilitate our effort to transform the bank. Speaking of transformation, we have already completed the design phase of our transformation plan, which will be based on a derisk balance sheet on our human capital and our new technology as you can see on Slide 23 and Slide 24. Especially, Slide 24 illustrate some interesting information regarding our achievements in Q4 and our plans for next year. Cocluding these opening statement, I would like to reiterate our commitment to adapting effective strategies and actions paving the way for a strong bank come back in 2021 as soon as the economy stabilizes.

We remain focused to our aspiration for becoming a lean, efficient, derisk and highly profitable bank operating to the benefit of our clients, providing returns to our investors, and adding value to our people and the community. The following period will be critical to lay the foundation for improved performance in the following years in a sustainable and recurring manner. And with that remark, I would like to open the floor for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures.

Jonas Floriani

So I have two questions to start, the first one will be on the CoCo. So could you share a bit more on the rationale behind the discussions at the board level around skipping the coupon payment economic thinking? You also have the choice of paying the coupon in shares, so any extra color there I think is helpful. Then second follows the capital position going forward more on Slide 22. Your comments on the call around the additional firepower, you have to reduce NPEs by another 5 billion to 6 billion on top of the planned securitization. Just wondering if you have anything else in terms of targets or it could be target of NPE ratio, could also be a target of timing, this 5 billion to 6 billion NPE is for 2021, 2022. And also, again, on the NPE reduction, is this assuming that Hercules continues as your main tool to decrease the stock of similar kind of securitization, or maybe there's another tool that you may be considering as well. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

On the CoCo discussion, given the decision of the ECB and given that in Europe there is a directive to preserve capital through this distribution bank, which of course applies also to Piraeus Bank. The decision of the board was to whether we will pay the CoCo company shares or whether we will not pay and therefore convert the whole 2 billion into equity. Given the dilution effect and the disproportionality of dilution between the payment of CoCo coupon in shares and the whole conversion of the CoCo, it was pretty evident that the board decided to go for nonpayment and therefore to effect through this, and it was in the absolute discretion of the board the conversion into Piraeus Bank equity at €6 per share.

Theodore Gnardellis

On the question on the NPE, our initial plan let's say was focused primarily on Phoenix and Vega recognition, which is a step change for the NPEs of the bank from the current level of the late-40s, 47% in Q3. It would get us to the early 30s, between 33% and 35% in 2021 and then on to the 20s in 2022. Obviously now with the new capital that is being economized from the conversion plus the capital actions that we're presenting on '22, we're looking at a much more ambitious and more aggressive plan that will have material difference as early as 2021. The exact details are described and the inherent targets are still being devised and we’ll present them in our Q4 results.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Sevim Mehmet with JP Morgan.

Mehmet Sevim

My first question will be on the NPE formation from loans on the moratorium please. You've helpfully given us that 25% figure. However it does strike me as quite high, especially considering that this is post all the support measures and moratoria were given to customers in good health in the first place. So can I check what do you think is causing this and how conservative is this view? And similarly, do you have a view on the forborne and the moratoria portfolio, which I see was at 1.1 billion and what would be the inflows there going forward? My second question is on the capital actions that you're planning. Can I check please why you've chosen to carve out the merchant acquiring business just strategically and what will be the impact of it on your fee base going forwards? And similarly, what's the impact you would expect from the other actions, such as the synthetic securitization on the P&L following those actions. And my final question is on the tax expense in the third quarter, if you could give us any color on that that will be very helpful. Thanks very much.

Christos Megalou

On your moratoria question, on the 25%, this is an assessment that we have done bottom up, looking at the portfolio of the moratoria, also evaluating the payment figure of these as they come out of the market and to come back in it was a dynamic set. Is it conservative? I would say it is a fair assessment right now and with a second lockdown that we're going through, we're targeting for this number. Could it be better? It could be better and we will try for that. But what is important here to illustrate is that in the grand scheme of things and given the NPE levels of the bank, it is not something that rocks the numbers by that much, if it's 700 or 1.2 billion, it doesn't make that big of a difference in a program that tries to be recognized more than 20 billion of NPEs.

On the FMPs it's a similar effect. It will basically delay curings by some extent, which will affect the organic outflows. Some of the FMPs will roll into denounced status by generating increased losses. Again, it's 1 billion of moratoria and the effect of that will be assessed over 2021, but it will have either a curing delay effect or an excess denouncement effect. On the capital actions, the merchant acquiring. This is a deal that has happened across Europe. We've also seen recent, big European banks going down that path. It is a very tech focused business with a lot of key payment players coming into markets. We found value in being the inaugural transaction in this field, and this generates a big capital multiple for us versus for others carve outs.

For example, in this transaction, our PPI impact is expected to be in the vicinity of 20 million. When do considerations expected to be? As we said, approximately 23 billion it is what we have illustrated. Similarly the synthetic transactions will mitigate substantial volumes of RWA and therefore generating effective capital. The impact is expected to be [DMRI] of approximately 20 million. On the tax -- sorry, I almost missed that one. That's an effect of crystallizing tax losses that have to do with the securitizations of Phoenix and Vega, a technical adjustment that is happening under PPA, amortizing the PPA at faster pace. And we can take it offline and we can explain the technicalities.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Cunningham Corrine with Autonomous Research.

Corrine Cunningham

A few more questions on the capital plan, you mentioned 600 million of capital issuance. What form would that take please? And also any thoughts with the state moving to 61% share. Are there any thoughts of some kind of state supported recapitalization that might accelerate still further the NPE cleanup? Anything on those two would be great. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

The 600 million that we have on the page is obviously an indicative number. It will depend a lot on the RWA projection of the bank, which is a product of the NPE plan, obviously. So it would probably be a mix of nondilutive capital issuances of [81] and/or Tier 2. But I would say that more on that we will give once the plan has been completed and there's absolutely no thoughts of any sort of state support or state aid consequences as a result of the COVID conversion.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] The next question is from the line of Memisoglou Osman with Ambrosia Capital.

Osman Memisoglou

Just wanted to get some color on the operating expense front. Are you still calling for mid single digit decline this year, maybe it would be even higher than that potentially. And then obviously we think about 2021, I see some programs on 150 million reduction. If you could give us a bit more color there would be helpful. Thank you.

Theodore Gnardellis

Indeed, we're looking at very, very good cost performance in 2020 [Technical Difficulty] 8% year-in-year. We should hover around those levels for year end, more closer to the 6% I would say for year end. And for 2021 the 40 million reduction of payroll costs after the successful program that the bank has in run in transformation also gives a head start on the run rate for costs for continued cost reduction next year. Overall, the transformation program speaks for 150 million of cost reduction over the coming years.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] We have a follow-up question from the line of Sevim Mehmet with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Mehmet Sevim

Just wanted to check if you have anything you can share with us on the timeline of the issuance of new conversion shares at this stage following the [missed] coupon payments? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

As per the terms of the CoCo, the conversion will happen a month post the nonpayment of the coupon, i. e. within the month of December 2nd. So therefore within the month of December, the results should be issued.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Megalou for any closing comments. I apologize.

Mr. Artoni Alberto from AcomeA SGR has registered for a question. Please proceed.

Alberto Artoni

I just would like to please ask if you could give a little bit of color of the mechanics of the floating of NPEs in terms of what will be the capital cost, the capital benefit? I understand that when you offload something from your balance sheet, it should be a benefit in terms of reduction of risk weighted assets, as you mentioned in the first part of your presentation but in terms of coverage, what are the prices that you're seeing for the type of assets that you intend to dispose? I apologize for the negativity of the question, I’m relatively new to the Greek market, but that will be very helpful for me. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

The recognition happens for the two securitizations on the back of the HAPS transaction. So there's a P&L hit and an expected RWA relief. We have communicated that the overall cost for the Phoenix transaction, for example, that has concluded was in the 45 basis points that is a mix effect of a P&L loss, total consideration of the notes less than the current net book value of the portfolio, as well as the RWA relief that comes with it. The timing of both securitizations for the recognition is now scheduled for Q1 2021.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question is from the line of Nigro Alberto with Mediobanca.

Alberto Nigro

It's more a strategic one, these capital action will potentially fund another 5 billion NPE sales, but after the sales we still have 36 billion, 35 billion NPEs. What is your strategy on how to derisk the balance sheet of the bank going forward? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

We are right now working on a more aggressive NPE reduction plan. We have been using and we have already implemented the mechanics of the Hercules program, which is extremely helpful in our derisking effort going forward. And we will come back to the market together with our Q4 results outlining in detail this particular plan. We get some indicative numbers in our presentation coming out of the back of our capital enhancement plan and by the Q4 results, we expect to be, in March of 2021, we'll come with a lot of detail.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Megalou for any closing comments. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Thank you all for participating in our nine month 2020 results conference call. Looking ahead, I'm convinced that our track record for delivering results, along with our focused work to improve the bank's balance sheet, allows us to be optimistic that we have the ability to successfully weather the current situation, looking forward to discuss further with you in the following weeks. Stay safe and healthy until we meet up close again. Thank you all.

