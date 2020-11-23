People are possibly ignoring the vast European market and also what's left of the US market may be protected by manufacturing hurdles.

"All is not lost, the unconquerable will, and study of revenge, immortal hate, and the courage never to submit or yield."

― John Milton, Paradise Lost

Amarin (AMRN) has gone from a peak of $27 last November to below $5 today. The entire biopharma market fell in March-April; so did AMRN. But it had an entirely different reason for its fall. It fell because on or around March 30, a judge from a Las Vegas court decided that Amarin's patent on purified icosapent ethyl was not okay. This was the patent on which Amarin had based its entire business, and over which it spent millions of dollars - as required by the FDA - to prove its efficacy in clinical trials. If Vascepa was simply unpatentable fish oil, nobody has a clear answer for why the FDA required Amarin to spend all that time and money in proving its efficacy. Fish oil's efficacy - or lack thereof - was widely known. Vascepa's, especially in mitigating cardiovascular risks, wasn't. This is what has always bothered intelligent Amarin investors.

But going down that path is a loser's game, and instead of playing that game, let us simply look at Amarin afresh today, and see what it has been up to since the catastrophe. I have extensively covered AMRN before; check out my coverage here. The last real coverage was on June 8. Then I gave it up as lost cause, barring some news coverage.

But Amarin may not be such a lost cause for new investors, after all. In the last 5-6 months, they have managed to come out with quite a few good news. The stock hasn't spiked back to anywhere decent, however, the gentle rise and fall movement is good for new investors and momentum traders to make quick profits while they wait for some major positive news to take the stock higher. Because one thing is more or less certain here; there's nowhere else for the stock to go.

On June 16, Amarin came to an agreement with Apotex by which the latter will delay its generic launch until 2029, the same date and year as Teva (NYSE:TEVA). However, this agreement was only if they did not lose the appeal; which they did. However, the fact that they could manage to reach such an agreement was impressive.

Next month, Amarin came out with further CV data from the REDUCE-IT study. "New data from the REDUCE-IT clinical trial (REVASC analysis) presented at the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention showed that the administration of 4 g/day of Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) resulted in a 34% reduction in first coronary revascularizations compared to placebo (p<0.0001)."

How is this important? Patients spend a lot of time and money in a hospital setting undergoing these procedures. These procedures, like stenting and so on, are invasive, expensive, and inherently risky. Patients with elevated TGL are at higher risk of these ischemic events, and statin therapy does not help .

Steven Ketchum, Ph.D., senior vice president and president, research & development and chief scientific officer, Amarin, said, "These data reflect results consistent with FDA-approved findings that continue to support that the use of VASCEPA has the potential to transform cardiovascular care in appropriate high-risk patients."

Despite the setback at court, Vascepa has continued to sell well, bringing in $133mn in revenue in the second quarter, up 34% from the previous year. Data from Symphony Health and IQVIA showed that normalized prescriptions for VASCEPA increased by ~44% in Q2 compared to 47% in Q2 2019.

Next up was the data from the EVAPORATE study, which, in August, showed Vascepa's ability to reduce coronary plaque. In an 80-patient phase 4 trial over 18 months, patients taking Vascepa saw a 17% regression of low attenuation plaque volume on multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) over placebo. This is the first successful MDCT imaging data from Vascepa that met the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

Later, in October, Vascepa continued to publish more data showing Vascepa's benefit profile over ischemic events. Citing a post hoc subgroup analyses of the REDUCE-IT study, Vascepa was found to significantly reduce ischemic events in patients with prior percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI. Another such post hoc study showed benefits in reducing CV events in patients with compromised renal function. However, these positive trial news did not save the day.

On September 3, the final blow came - Amarin lost the appeals case. The US Court of Appeals, in a Rule 36 judgment that happened within a day of Amarin's arguments, ruled against the company and upheld the District Court's ruling. That leaves no chance of Amarin in the legal avenue. Shares fell 30% to its 52-week lowest of $3.36.

After the loss, Amarin made the usual noise about an en banc appeal where all 12 sitting judges will rule on the appeals; however, most analysts think their chances here are zero. What is more important is to focus on ex-US sales and also focus on US sales given it is not going to be easy for generics to supply adequate volume of the drug. On that, here's what Amarin said:

Amarin anticipates that generics companies, when they launch in the United States, are likely to have limited supply capacity for VASCEPA. Based on this assumption and given the need for greater awareness of VASCEPA by healthcare professionals and at-risk patients, Amarin intends to continue current promotion levels of VASCEPA in the United States. After assessing the scope, timing and pricing of potential generic competition, Amarin will decide whether to further expand, contract or maintain such levels of VASCEPA promotion. Geographies outside the United States in which VASCEPA is sold and under regulatory review are not subject to this litigation and judgment. No generic litigation is pending outside the United States.

On both these fronts, Amarin has continued to excel. In terms of new sales, Amarin's Q3 turned out to be very strong. It made $156.5M (+39%) vs. consensus of $154.6M in revenues. Like in the previous quarter, normalized prescriptions for Vascepa increased by ~36% and 37% in Q3 compared to Q3 2019. These numbers came despite the launch of generic Vascepa from Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) and possibly others. At least for the next few quarters, it is conceivable that Amarin's revenue from Vascepa will continue to increase despite generic pressure.

In terms of ex-US sales as well, Amarin has continued to rally its forces. In October, the European Society of Cardiology expanded their guidelines to recommend use of VASCEPA in treating acute coronary syndrome patients. Earlier, the same body had recommended Vascepa's use in patients with established cardiovascular disease. These developments coincide with Amarin's efforts to launch Vascepa in Europe, where there is no patent issue, pending or otherwise. That means, those companies that won against Amarin in the US will have to win fresh lawsuits against Amarin in Europe (and China and elsewhere) if they want to sell generic Vascepa. Europe is as large a market as the US.

In China, too, Amarin has continued to progress towards launch. Just recently, on November 20, they announced the end of a successful phase 3 trial by partner Edding that will support approval of Vascepa in that country. These results were consistent with the MARINE study that launched Vascepa in the US a few years ago; although the TG reduction was somewhat lower in China.

Interestingly, it appears that Edding/Amarin may actually go for the Reduce-IT label in China based on this MARINE-type data itself. This observation was made by a Seeking Alpha reader named st66 - someone whose opinion I value - and bolstered by my reading of what Edding's CEO actually said on the data:

"...Cardiovascular (CV) disease is the largest cause of death in China with significant unmet needs to address. Prevention and treatment of CV diseases is one of the major initiatives promoted by Health China 2030. VASCEPA is anticipated to be launched to further address these pressing needs."

Bottomline: what's the value of Vascepa

Naysayers have always chided Amarin for being a one-trick pony. Vascepa is its only drug, and it has never announced plans for building a pipeline - although there are reports of Vascepa's trials in COVID-19 patients. So its entire value lies in Vascepa.

Amarin is a $1.8bn company with $207mn in cash as of the last quarter, and $506mn in cash and ST investments. Current assets is $885mn, and long-term assets is $960mn. As against that, the company has a total liability of some $362mn. The rest of its value lies in Amarin.

With the US generic lawsuit fiasco, some analysts will wonder if Vascepa has any value left in the US. However, since the fiasco, Amarin has declared earnings data from two quarters, and in those two quarters, Vascepa has made nearly $300mn in revenue. The question is - will the generic launch reduce this figure, or will the additional marketing improve upon it? You need to remember that the REDUCE-IT data only came out a year or so before the patent fiasco, so Amarin really didn't have a lot of time to market its CV benefit profile. So, while the generics launch their "borrowed" product, Amarin may pace up its marketing. It may choose not to, but the lawsuit has had at least one benefit - large numbers of ordinary people have come to learn about this spunky fighter and its miracle drug. That additional marketing may have given Vascepa enough limelight, especially to prescribing physicians, to enable the company to continue to promote the product successfully.

On top of that, as Amarin has repeatedly said, making highly purified EPA is not that easy; there's a competitive manufacturing barrier to it. Amarin, I believe, procures its API from a Spanish company - I covered this topic earlier - and apparently they have made deals with this company to continue to remain their sole, or at least primary, buyer. Not a lot of raw fish oil is going to be left after that - and Amarin could make doubly sure of that. I do not have hard numbers for this, so I am guessing; however, it seems like a reasonable guess that Amarin will have first mover advantage in terms of procurement, manufacturing, marketing and sales.

In their latest analyst call, CEO John Thero said

Hikma has, not surprisingly and consistent with our expectations and consistent with what they've been saying all the way along, they've launched with relatively limited supply. They've publicly commented that their cost of supply is high.

Amarin can also technically challenge infringement of Reduce-IT data, something I have discussed before. Now, if only they can price their product competitively, they can level the playing field and continue to make decent amounts of money from the US market. It is not exactly a zero sum game here.

Let me put the number at $500mn a year.

Now, let us look at China and Europe. Europe has over 85 million CVD patients (2017 figures). Amarin expects launch in 2021, with 10-11 years of patient protection, and even up to 2039 if pending patients are granted. Given Amarin's sad history, we will peg this at 10 years. They have already hired a team over there, and according to Amarin, marketing will be easier because prescribing physicians tend to be more concentrated over there. If approved, VASCEPA is going to be the first and only non-LDL lowering agent approved in Europe with a cardiovascular disease risk reduction indication as an adjunct to statin therapy in dyslipidemic patients. Given a sales trajectory akin to the US but without the generic hassle, we can safely expect Vascepa to become a near billion dollar drug in Europe.

China has huge numbers of h-TGL patients. From Amarin's data:

180.4 million hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) patients in China in 2019, representing approximately 20.2% of the adult population. Among all HTG patients in China, there were approximately 9 million adults who had very high TG levels (≥500 mg/dL). In 2019, there were approximately 36.1 million statin-treated adult patients in China with elevated TG levels (≥150 mg/dL) and either established CVD or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for CVD, the addressable patients of the FDA-approved indication for reducing CV events of VASCEPA in China.

Vascepa also sells, patently unhindered, in Canada and some Middle Eastern countries.

If you combine all these numbers, you can, on the back of an envelope, arrive at another few hundred million in global annual revenues for the drug. What can we compare this rough figure with? Take Lipitor, for example. At its peak, this lipid-lowering statin sold over $13bn annually around the world. CVD is a huge problem all over the world, and Vascepa is a safe, proven, and low cost way to protect yourself against it.

The US setback is a huge blow for the company, but at $4 a pop, and with only $1.8bn in market cap, the Amarin story is still not over yet. For risk-takers, the story could be just beginning.

If you want to keep yourself on top of the Amarin situation, subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker. My focus coverage universe is small, but those few stocks that I cover in depth, I go everywhere and see everything - and TPT subscribers read it first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.