A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a global manufacturer of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company has a long history of steady growth consolidating its leading market share in North America and China while also expanding into other international regions. Even as this year's pandemic resulted in a disruption to sales in the first half of the year, shares are up nearly 20% in 2020 with an improving outlook in recent months. We are bullish on shares that still appear attractively priced and expect more upside in the year ahead with overall solid fundamentals. Notably, AOS is also a 'Dividend Aristocrat' with a strong trend of dividend growth including its latest hike in October. We see room for more dividend growth in line with earnings over the coming years. Strong momentum across water treatment products and an outlook for improving macro conditions support a positive long-term outlook.

AOS Q3 Results Recap

A. O. Smith reported its Q3 earnings on October 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 which beat expectations by $0.14. GAAP EPS of $0.65 was 22.6% higher compared to $0.53 in Q3 2019. Revenue of $760 million climbed by 4.4% year over year and was also $42 million ahead of estimates. Overall, this was a strong quarter representing a rebound compared to weaker trends in Q2. Year to date, sales are still down about 8.5% y/y and EPS lower compared to the first nine months of 2019, but the more recent momentum from Q3 is expected to continue into next year.

While the gross margin in Q3 at 39% was flat compared to last year, the company's cost savings and efficiency initiatives helped drive higher operating margins contributing to the higher profitability. Indeed, SG&A was down 7.5% y/y in Q3 and 8.7% through the first nine months. The trend has been in conjunction with a broader restructuring plan initiated back in 2019 to optimize the business in China. The adjusted segment margin for North America (NA) increased 100 basis points to 24.6% from Q3 2019 and a more impressive 610 basis points to 8% for the rest of the world (ROW) compared to 1.9% in the period last year.

NA water heaters representing the largest category of sales at 58% climbed 6.5% y/y. This was supported by a strong residential demand consistent with themes this year of a housing boom and strong growth in home improvement during the pandemic. For the full year, management expects residential water heater volumes to be up by 4% compared to 2019. On the other hand, the commercial water heater industry volumes are expected to be down by about 10% for all of 2020 more impacted by the pandemic.

NA water treatment products that include filtration devices and water softeners for commercial and home use where a strong point with sales increasing 19% y/y in Q3. Including acquisitions, the trend is even stronger with a full-year 2020 outlook for sales growth between 22% and 24%.

For China, representing 25% of the total business, Q3 sales climbed 1% y/y reversing a sharp 20% decline from Q2. For Q4, management expects China's growth to remain in the "mid-single-digit", stabilizing what is on track to be an 18%-19% decline for the full year. NA boilers sales down 7.5% y/y, and India with sales down 4% y/y in Q3 were weak points in the quarter. Overall, management maintains a positive outlook and improvement going forward and continued long-term growth. From the conference call:

Over time, we are well-positioned to maximize favorable demographics in both China and India to enhance your older value. We are proud of the progress and the opportunity we see in our North America water treatment platform. We have strong cash flow and balance sheet, supporting the ability to continue to invest for the long-term with investments in automation, innovation and new products, as well as acquisitions and return cash to shareholders.

The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $500 million against $114 million in total debt. Highlighting what remains a rock-solid balance sheet.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

A highlight from the Q3 earnings was an upgrade to the company's full-year EPS guidance. A. O. Smith is now targeting adjusted EPS between $1.95 and $1.98, up 10% at the midpoint from $1.72 to $1.86 mentioned during the Q2 results. A projection for operating cash flow of $400 million and capital expenditures between $50 million and $55 million implies approximately $347.5 million in positive free cash flow this year.

According to the consensus estimates, the 2020 forecast for revenue and EPS are each in line with the management guidance. An estimate for full-year revenue at $2.81 billion and EPS of $1.98 represents a decline of 6% and 11% y/y each considering the weaker first half of the year balanced by the ongoing recovery. Looking ahead, the expectation is for a continued rebound with revenue growth of 6% to $3.0 billion and EPS of $2.37 up 20% y/y in 2021 compared to the 2020 estimates.

A Dividend Aristocrat

As mentioned, A. O. Smith recently increased its dividend by 8% to a new quarterly rate of $0.26 per share. This is the 27th consecutive year of increasing the annual payout placing the stock in a select group of S&P 500 Index (SPY) constituents that have +25 year history of dividend growth as a "Dividend Aristocrat". While the dividend yield is currently only 1.7%, the attraction here is the strong trend of dividend growth as the rate has climbed at a 22% composite annual growth rate over the past 5-years, or nearly 3x the rate of $0.095 rate from 2015.

The current annualized payout of $1.04 per share represents a 53% payout ratio on the upper end of management's full-year EPS guidance. The annualized distribution of approximately $167 million is also in the context of $330 million in cash flow from operations over the trailing twelve months. By this measure, we believe the dividend is well supported and likely has room to climb higher in line with earnings growth going forward.

Keep in mind that AOS, historically, has also been active in share repurchases. Even as the company suspended buyback in Q1 given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we expect a resumption of buybacks by next year. The combined cash returned to shareholders between share repurchases and the dividend has averaged around 100% of free cash flow between 2015 and 2019.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While 2020 has been challenging with disruptions across various categories, we believe the recovery is on track and the growth can improve along with macro conditions over the next year. The current theme in the market is optimism regarding the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine that should help end the pandemic. The outlook supports an expectation that economic activity and consumer dynamics will begin to normalize and global trade picks up strength. We believe that the areas in the AOS business that have been weak in 2020, particularly commercial products, may recover and drive an uptick in sales with some pent-up demand.

AOS also benefits from more structural and fundamental growth tailwinds we expect to continue. In emerging markets including China and India, the opportunity is enormous considering water heating and water treatment devices are still under-penetrated but executed to see strong demand with growing adoption by consumers. A growing middle class in both countries with a rise of urbanization supports the demand for AOS products.

In China, the company is seeing strong momentum in online sales including distribution channels from major e-commerce players like JD.com (JD). Management is investing in online marketing and expects the category of sales to be a growth driver over the next few years.

If you look on the online side of it, we've enhanced our online e-commerce capabilities and some of the mid priced products we've added and some of the digitalization and digital marketing that we're in the process of executing or have executed. Our online is going to be certainly a growth engine in China for the next few years. And we're positioning ourselves in that category appropriately. Again, remember a lot of the online is in the very lower price range where we don't participate, but there is a segment that fits our mid price to a premium segment. And we're engaging in that. It's a number one priority for our business, and we're continuing to execute on our plans to capture our fair share of the online sector.

We also highlight that trend in the core North American market remains strong and likely to contribute to overall earnings growth going forward. After the Q3 earnings release, AOS management participated in an industry investor conference with a key update in terms of its pricing strategy. Considering the trend of higher input costs including steep and logistics, the company announced a price hike to its U.S. wholesale water heaters of "up to 9%" effective in February 2021.

The result here bodes well for the revenue and earnings outlook as the segment represents about 58% of the total business. Essentially, at a flat volume level, the company can generate higher sales and potentially capture a wider margin. We believe this development is a positive as it can mitigate any operating environment headwinds through next year and provide some more headroom to meet or exceed expectations.

In terms of valuations, we highlight that the stock is trading at a 28.3x earnings multiple on the full-year 2020 EPS estimate. Considering the 2021 forecast for EPS at $2.37, AOS trading at a 1-year forward P/E of 23.7x appears attractive with some upside to return to its normalized earnings premium. We rate shares of OAS as a buy with a price target of $65.00 representing about 14% upside from the current level.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bullish on AOS as a high-quality stock and market leader with long term growth opportunities. The dividend growth profile makes this an attractive choice as a long-term investment. In many ways, the outlook has improved compared to the start of 2020 when the company faced questions regarding weakness in the Chinese market in 2019. Efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency can no support higher margins and earnings trajectory over the long run. We are confident that management will be able to shift resources towards high growth and profitable opportunities including acquisitions. For 2021, a stronger than expected economic recovery could result in AOS exceeding growth estimates supporting further bullish sentiment in the stocks.

The risk here is that growth underperforms and the recovery loses traction forcing a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. The stock could face a deeper correction if earnings disappoint. For the upcoming quarters, the segment margins remain a key monitoring point and we'd like to see top-line growth accelerate in the segments pressured this year by the pandemic.

