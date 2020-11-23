The wireless and media giant has failed to invest in the business in the last decade leading to weak returns.

The company is set to hike the dividend in December despite years of limited gains from blind dividend hikes.

AT&T CFO plans to retire in March after a decade at this position following the recent retirement of the long-time CEO.

Whether a coincidence or not, AT&T (T) announced the retirement of their long standing CFO a day after Elliott Management confirmed the exit of a large position in the stock. The CFO presided over a decade of weak returns for the stock and the exit of the investment within a year of famously promoting a much higher stock price should be alarming to shareholders. My investment thesis is only slightly bullish on the stock after bouncing off the predicted lows at $26 due to more leadership changes needed.

Image Source: AT&T website

End Of An Era

During 2020, AT&T has announced that both the long standing CEO and CFO were planning to retire. The CEO left earlier this year leaving John Stankey in charge while CFO John Stephens will retire in March. The executives were in charge for the following periods:

CEO Randall Stephenson spent 38 years at AT&T with 13 years as CEO.

CFO John Stephens spent 28 years at AT&T with the last 10 years as CFO.

John Stankey has spent 35 years at AT&T and oversaw the struggling WarnerMedia division after the merger and was COO of AT&T prior. The news reports suggested Elliott Management wasn't excited about an internal pick to lead the giant company after years of weak returns.

Over the last decade, AT&T has far underperformed peer Verizon Communications (VZ) and even farther behind the 266% total return of the S&P 500. While investors were chasing the large dividend, the market offered a far bigger return. Since 2016, the wireless and media giant has been virtually dead money.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the company has made some interesting hires to refresh the leadership in the last few months. WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches will take over as the AT&T CFO while WarnerMedia has recently hired some outsiders with external experience in aggressive growth units. The most impressive hire was Jason Kilar as WarnerMedia CFO. Mr. Kilar was the founding CEO of Hulu and spent the last few years building up other start-up assets.

In order for AT&T to become a leader in streaming video and other media and entertainment areas, the company needs executives with relative experience. Some of these recent hires and promotions are positive indications the new AT&T is looking to hire leadership willing to grow the business versus just fail at maintaining the status quo and paying the dividend.

With an AT&T veteran still in the CEO role and the long-standing CFO not retiring until March, the company still doesn't have the new leadership needed to carry the company into the modern era.

Dividend Hikes To Nowhere

AT&T is due for the annual dividend hike that regularly comes in mid-December. Last year, the wireless giant hiked the dividend by 2% to a quarterly payout of $0.52.

Going all the way back to 2009, AT&T has hiked the dividend by ~2% annually. As the above chart highlights, these standard dividend hikes offer limited value to shareholders. The company needs to actually generate the growth warranting the dividend hikes to reward shareholders.

The below chart showcases how the recent dividend hikes have only led to higher dividend yields.

Data by YCharts

Another 2% dividend hike this year would place the quarterly payout at $0.53 or $2.12 annually. The dividend hike is more likely just $0.01 per quarter versus any percentage target.

AT&T earned $3.57 last year and analysts have the 2020 estimate at only $3.17. Considering the COVID-19 impacts on the economy, the market isn't devastated by the company reporting an earnings decline, but the dividend hike is clearly disconnected with the actual financial state of the company. My thesis for a long while has argued that no value creation exists by a company blindly hiking the dividend annually to meet the dividend aristocrat concept of annual dividend hikes.

The company needs to invest in growth areas outside of 5G in order to actually grow. Both Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) along with other tech giants enjoyed a strong decade of growth, but both companies invested in new systems and technology throughout the decade. AT&T acquired two major companies and cut spending this decade with a goal of only spending $20 billion this year.

Data by YCharts

What AT&T needs is leadership pushing the company into a new era. The wireless and media giant doesn't need aggressive spending that places the heavily indebted balance sheet at risk, but the company does need to invest in areas that offer growth potential. The goal shouldn't be to spend less on capital expenditures to boost free cash flows in the short term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has started transitioning to new management, but some executive leaders are still part of the old guard. Investors should focus more on the company investing for the future, then the wireless and media giant hiking the dividend again. The stock is a tepid buy due to the cheap value here, but the company needs to make more transitions besides hiking the dividend annually to reward shareholders.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to catch the next multi-bagger gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.