The restaurant industry has faced unprecedented headwinds due to the global pandemic, and while some companies have seen high double-digit declines in revenue, Kura Sushi (KRUS) is one of the hardest-hit names in the group. The company released its Q4 results last week and reported revenue of just $5.5 million, down 71% from the year-ago period. While this was an improvement from the fiscal Q3 results, Kura is still projected to see a heavy cash burn of roughly ~$800,000 weekly, and earnings aren't expected to hit new highs until FY2023. Based on the company's expensive valuation relative to peers and one of the weakest recoveries thus far in the sector, I would view any rallies above $19.20 as selling opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kura Sushi released its fiscal Q4 results last week and reported quarterly sales of $5.5 million, a massive drop from the $18.8 million reported in the year-ago period. Obviously, the global pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry is the culprit for this softness, but the 71% drop in sales year-over-year was one of the worst drops reported in the sector. This led to a massive miss on earnings, with Kura reporting a net loss of $2.08 per share in FY2020 vs. previous estimates of a new high in annual EPS of $0.30. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, which compares revenue growth for dine-in restaurants, it's no secret that it's been a horrid couple of quarters for the sector. However, while names like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) have seen a decent recovery from their sharp declines in revenue in Q2, Kura Sushi saw a relatively muted recovery. In fact, the company's revenue was down 71% year-over-year, only a 1200 basis point improvement sequentially from the 83% decline in fiscal Q3 (calendar year Q2). This likely has to do with the company's significant presence in California, with Governor Newsom announcing restrictions on July 1st for dine-in restaurants.

(Source: Los Angeles Times)

(Source: Google Maps, Company Website)

Given that Kura Sushi has over half of its 25 restaurants in the state, it's no surprise that sales have taken a beating. It's worth noting that the company has partnered with Grubhub (GRUB) for delivery, seen a pick-up in off-premise sales from historical levels, and set up limited seating outside California to mitigate these headwinds. However, the differentiator for Kura Sushi is its revolving sushi bar, so while many customers have settled for delivery, pick-up, and outside dining, they aren't able to get the full Kura Sushi experience. This is likely driving some sushi-craved consumers to competitor's restaurants. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation has also led to a significant miss on unit growth.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Kura Sushi was one of the fastest-growing new restaurants in the United States, boasting a compound annual unit growth rate of over 30% between FY2015 and FY2019 (23 vs. 8 restaurants). However, the company expected that it would finish FY2020 with 29 stores in total, and came up significantly below its estimates at 25. While the company has opened four stores to begin FY2021 and has four stores under construction, with three expected to open in FY2021, this is still a large deceleration from the previous ~30.2% compound annual growth rate. Assuming the company finishes FY2021 with 32 stores, this would represent a 26% compound annual unit growth rate. It's worth noting that this above company's goal of 20%, but it is an unfortunate deceleration as the company was previously beating these estimates easily each year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

During the prepared remarks, Kura Sushi noted that it now has 23 of its 25 stores opened, but 11 of these stores are operating on a mostly take-out basis during the quarter. Meanwhile, of the stores operating more normally that are outside California, they were only operating at roughly 50% capacity during the quarter. While COVID-19 cases continue to climb at a rapid pace, it's possible that we could see capacity return to closer to 70% by fiscal Q2 2021 once vaccines start to roll out on a more meaningful basis. However, as noted earlier, Kura Sushi had made solid progress on a take-out basis with fiscal Q4 sales through Grubhub of $35,000, which improved to $84,000 in September, and $123,000 in October. The Grubhub sales make up only about 30% of total off-premise sales, which were $405,000 for October. Given that this is a very niche dine-in model due to its revolving sushi bar, the growth is encouraging. Of course, the only negative is that there is some margin pressure by using Grubhub due to the third-party fees.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, we did see a bright spot in Texas, with seating capacity increasing to 75%. While comparable sales came in at (-) 60% in fiscal Q4 in Texas, they improved to (-) 38% in September and (-) 24% in October. If this trend continues, we could see comps down less than 30% for fiscal Q1 in Texas, which would drag up consolidated comparable store sales. As we can see, consolidated comparable store sales were down 44% as of October, but they are clearly trending in the right direction. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, quarterly revenue fell off a cliff in fiscal Q3, sliding from $19.4 million in fiscal Q2 to $2.8 million, a drop of nearly 85%. While we've seen a recovery sequentially with sales nearly doubling from fiscal Q3 to fiscal Q4, this is still well below the pre-COVID-19 trailing-twelve-month revenue run rate of ~$18.2 million. As it stands currently, Kura is projected to see a further sequential improvement in fiscal Q1, with estimates presently sitting at $8.1 million. However, this would still translate to a more than 50% decline year-over-year even if it meets or marginally beats these estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the two-quarter average revenue growth rate above, we've seen Kura Sushi's strong uptrend in sales growth morph into a steep downtrend, but we are currently in the recovery phase. The issue is that even if the company meets its fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2 estimates of $8.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively, the sales are still down massively year-over-year, which is making it difficult to generate earnings. In addition, given the high capex due to the opening of new stores, Kura Sushi expects to burn through $800,000 a week in fiscal Q1 and expects to continue to see meaningful cash burn until sales rebound to 100% of pre-pandemic levels. This is unlikely to happen before fiscal Q4 2021 without a miracle in terms of vaccine success and an immediate shift back to dine-in with minimal anxiety from consumers, so it's no surprise that the earnings trend will remain in rough shape next year, with the company unlikely to return to profitability until FY2022. The only good news is that Kura Sushi had cash of $9 million as of quarter-end with no debt, and a $35 million revolver, so the cash burn is not putting the company in a precarious position in terms of survival.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we zoom in on the earnings trend above, we've certainly a sharp departure from prior estimates as of late last year. This is because previous estimates were for $0.55 in annual earnings per share [EPS] for FY2021 and $0.88 in annual EPS for FY2022. Those same yearly estimates are currently sitting at (-) $1.67 and $0.02, respectively. While a return to profitability in FY2022 and forecasts of new all-time highs in annual EPS in FY2023 ($0.26) is encouraging, Kura Sushi is currently trading at over 60x FY2023 annual EPS based on a share price of $16.60. This is not cheap for a restaurant company, even if these estimates end up being very conservative.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news is that the recent vaccine developments from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and most recently AstraZeneca (AZN) suggest that Kura is on the road to recovery from a sales and traffic standpoint, and this likely explains the sharp rally the past month. However, at over 3.1x sales, it's hard to argue that the stock is cheap here, even if the fiscal Q3 numbers came in at a new 2-year low for sales. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As I noted nearly a year ago, Kura Sushi had an appealing concept but was priced for near perfection at 3.2x sales. While I had no idea that a global pandemic was going to unhinge the restaurant industry, this is one reason why it's never a good idea to pay up for a stock that's priced for near perfection. When complacency is at its highest levels, things can get very ugly if something goes wrong, and we've certainly seen this with Kura Sushi down more than 30% from its highs from my article last November.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Looking at the current valuation, we can see that Kura Sushi continues to trade at a large premium to its peers on a forward price to sales basis. This is quite surprising as Kura Sushi has seen the slowest recovery among its peers, with revenue still down 70% year-over-year. It's also a bit perplexing as Kura Sushi is the most vulnerable company from a revenue standpoint among its peers if the vaccine is not as effective as hoped or if consumer habits take longer to revert to the mean of regularly dining-in. Therefore, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels, and I think there are better opportunities in the sector.

(Source: Vegas.Eater.com)

Kura Sushi has had a rough couple of quarters, but recent vaccine news, a push towards off-premise sales, and a sharp increase in Texas capacity have the company on the road to recovery. Unfortunately, the company is still expected to post a net loss per share in FY2021 despite this recovery, and the stock is priced quite favorably at 2.4x forward sales. This makes the stock a risky bet at $16.60, especially considering more than half its stores reside in one of the hardest-hit states when it comes to COVID-19 cases: California. Based on an expensive valuation relative to peers, I see the stock as an Avoid at current levels. If this sharp rebound in the share price continues, I would view any rally above $19.20 as a selling opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.