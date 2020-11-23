Overview

This week we are looking at United Parcel Service (UPS) as a compelling addition to one's portfolio. UPS is in the enviable position to benefit from the war between e-commerce (Amazon (AMZN)) and large traditional retailers- Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST) - as they all rely on UPS for a significant portion of their shipping. Additionally, UPS's major investments in its infrastructure are coming to a conclusion and position the company well for 21st century commerce. Lastly, UPS's dividend should provide a tailwind for the stock as we remain in a historically low interest rate environment.

Introduction

With the holiday season nearly upon us, this year is going to be different as consumers adapt their traditions to accommodate for an economy struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers, both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce are gearing up for what has traditionally been the strongest period of the year for the U.S. Consumer. Despite this year being dramatically different, the debate between which will garner more of the consumers' disposable income - e-commerce or brick-and-mortar - has not changed. Rather than debate which area to add to your portfolio, why not add a company that is poised to benefit from both venues: United Parcel Service.

Consumers Shift to Home Delivery

Retailers have been gearing up their shipping offerings to consumers since Amazon launched its two day Prime service years ago. While many consumers continued to enjoy shopping in person at many of the large retailers, such as Walmart, Target, and Costco, these retailers put in place similar delivery offerings to stay competitive with Amazon's Prime service. The pandemic of 2020 has completely changed this dynamic as consumers have been forced to only purchase most products online due to stay-at-home orders that were in place for weeks and months across the country. While this was a boon for Amazon, the major retailers who had similar delivery programs also faired well. Amidst this shift in consumer shopping behavior, one company benefited from the increased online delivery to consumers, regardless of the retailer: UPS. As a result the stock is already up an impressive 44% year to date.

UPS has a long standing history of delivering packages for many of the large retailers in the country. Fortunately, their set of these clients is fairly diversified with only Amazon noted as the largest single client at 11.6% of revenues for 2019. Interestingly, the Amazon business tends to be lower margin. This is a result of their network of shipping partners, which includes UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, as well as Amazon's own shipping. This approach has kept shipping costs low for Amazon and the overall margins for their shipping companies on this business low. Fortunately, this has created an opportunity for UPS to showcase its ability to meet the complex needs of this dominant retailer. As a result, UPS is the shipper of choice for many of the large retailers in the United States.

Positioned for a Unique Holiday Season

While UPS has already benefited from the shift in consumer behavior to increased online purchases, there is still more room to go. The fourth quarter, and more specifically the time between Thanksgiving week and the end of the year, tends to be the peak of consumer shopping. Retailers are preparing for this period by further shortening their delivery times so consumers can easily and promptly have their purchases delivered to their home. All of this increased delivery activity and shorter delivery times is a boon for UPS's business. Specifically, many of the major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Costco use UPS to deliver a number of their packages.

UPS is well positioned to handle the increased volume due to their years of capital investments in their infrastructure, technology, and operations to seamlessly meet the peak demands of the holiday season. The decision to make these changes started more than five years ago when the management team saw the need to reposition the company to better handle the increasing volume coming from e-commerce as well as the need to better handle the shipping surge during the holiday period. Initially, the primary result was to more than triple the size of their "Centennial Hub" in Louisville, KY from 257,000 square feet to 838,000 square feet as well as expand the footprint at other hubs in the U.S. and abroad. In addition to expanding the size of their hubs, they also invested heavily in automation technology to speed up processing times and reduce the likelihood for errors.

Building on the success of the first infrastructure initiative, UPS created a network of "Super Hubs" around the United States. These Super Hubs were designed to be high capacity, highly automated processing centers to keep the company well positioned for peak shipping demand. As a result of the network of Super Hubs and earlier technology and infrastructure initiatives, UPS had an impressive 2018 holiday season and better on-time delivery rates than FedEx (FDX). UPS continued to build on their success in the 2019 holiday period, but the shortened holiday period was a challenge for all shipping companies.

UPS and FedEx On-Time Delivery Rates During Peak Holiday Season

Double Shipping - The Hidden Gem

Another area for growth this holiday season is the potential for double shipping of many consumer purchases. Due to heightened travel restrictions and general limitations on large interactions, this year will be one in which many families have significantly smaller holiday gatherings. As the guidance begins to come out for Thanksgiving, many families may opt to only celebrate the holidays with those in their house or family members who are local. To compensate for this change, many family members are packaging their holiday gifts and sending them to relatives across the country. While it is easy enough to have a present gift wrapped and delivered to a loved one's doorstep, the lack of interaction this year is shifting many consumers to do more. Instead of having these gifts delivered directly to their relatives, they are first having them delivered to their house. This enables them to add a personal note, family pictures, and other special touches to their gifts. Once these presents are personalized, they are then shipped a second time, generally through either the U.S. Post Office or from a UPS Store. In addition to the increased volume, these retail shipments are much higher margin business for UPS.

Beyond the Pandemic - Longer Term Thoughts

UPS has continued to invest in its infrastructure with a goal of fully automating package processing by the end of 2021. This multi-year process of upgrading and expanding existing facilities as well as building new ones has been a drain on cashflows as the company increased their annual capital expenditures from $1 billion to $2 billion in the earlier part of the decade to $5 billion to $6 billion+ since 2017. Additionally, the company has also raised considerable long term debt to meet these enhancements, including nearly $6 billion in 2016 and more than $12 billion in 2017.

UPS Last 10 Year Cash Flows from Investing and Financing Activities in Millions

With this major capital project coming to an end next year, UPS is well positioned for future growth, both operationally and financially. The automated and expanded network of shipping hubs enables UPS to continue to meet the evolving demands of their customers. Additionally, with this major capital project completed, UPS should be able to pay down a significant level of their long term debt. Lastly, although this major enhancement is coming to an end, UPS continues to invest in new technology, including incorporating drones into their delivery network in their effort to constantly improve operations and margins.

Don't Forget the Dividend

Another tailwind for UPS's stock is that pays a high dividend. Today's dividend yield of 2.4% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, but with the S&P yielding only 1.6% and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%, it is quite attractive. Additionally, UPS has a history of raising its dividend each February. Given their increased volumes and earnings for 2020, February's dividend increase may be above average. Further, with their major infrastructure project coming to completion, the company may raise their dividend more aggressively over the next couple of years.

This creates an opportunity as income oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios. This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Risks Section

While the future appears to be bright for UPS and the company has benefited from significantly higher shipping volumes in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, it is always prudent to look at the potential risks. When evaluating the risks for UPS, two major concerns come to mind - changing shipping habits for retailers and continued margin pressure.

Trends in shipping have seen significant changes since Amazon launched its Prime service years ago. Consumers have demanded that their products be delivered at an increasingly faster pace. UPS has generally benefitted from this trend, but they may not be in a position to meet the new demands of consumers - same day delivery. Many retailers, including Amazon and Target are testing out the same day delivery concept in local markets. Unfortunately, due to UPS's current structure, they are not well positioned for this service. As a result, other local shippers are filling the void. As this trend continues, UPS may see an erosion in their business or be forced to develop a new delivery network to meet this demand.

The other major concern for UPS is the continued pressure on their margins from corporate clients. Amazon quickly realized that the Prime service needed to keep shipping costs to a minimum to remain profitable. As a result, they have enlisted a number of shipping companies to keep the market competitive and their shipping costs low. These companies, including the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and even local shippers have forced UPS to keep its margins low for most of this business in order to remain competitive. As competition continues to build, there may be further pressure on margins. While UPS has offset this trend with infrastructure and efficiency enhancements, this is still a concern to keep a close eye on.

Conclusion

Overall, UPS is well positioned for this year's peak holiday period. They are in the enviable position in which most holiday shopping, be it e-commerce or brick-and-mortar, will run through their network. Fortunately, the enhancements the company has made in recent years were designed to efficiently handle the rapidly growing shipping volume. Longer term, the stock is appealing as its recent major infrastructure projects are coming to a conclusion, allowing it to remain competitive in a market where margins are compressing. Lastly, its dividend remains attractive in this low rate environment, and increased cash flows over the next couple of years should allow the company to return more capital to investors. Now could be a good time to add UPS to your portfolio.

