There are some stocks that remain expensive this year, and SBA Communications (SBAC) appears to be one of them. SBAC certainly has many things going for it, but this also comes with a high valuation that may not be justified by the fundamentals. While the high price may give comfort to existing investors who already own the stock, I believe caution is warranted when it comes to new investment into the company. In this article, I evaluate SBAC and show why the current valuation remains out of reach for fair value-minded investors, so let's get started.

A Look Into SBAC

SBA Communications is a leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, DAS (distributed antenna systems), and small cells. It was founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. SBA has operations and offices in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa.

SBAC has two business segments: Site Leasing and Site Development. The Site Leasing business leases antenna space on multi-tenant towers to leading wireless service providers, such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS), under long-term contracts. This segment generates 93% of the company's revenues (based on Q3'20). The Site Development business generates the remaining 7% of revenue. It assists wireless service providers with developing their own networks through site acquisition, construction, and installation.

SBAC continued to grow in the latest quarter, with AFFO/share growing by 15.3% YoY on a constant currency basis. This outperformance in AFFO was partially attributed to a refinancing of $1.95 billion worth of debt at a favorable lower interest rate of 1.87%. Total revenue growth was more modest, with a 3% YoY, and this was driven by site leasing revenue (representing 93% of Q3 revenue) growing by 3.9% YoY. Site development revenue fell by 7.2% YoY.

Management also repurchased 1.0 million shares of stock between July and November. Share repurchases can be accretive if done at the right valuation. In the last conference call, management noted that it feels good about achieving $10 in AFFO/share for 2020, without currency effects. Based on the current share price of $286.18, I arrive at a forward P/AFFO of 28.61.

Given that the share price mostly traded higher than the current level in the July through November timeframe, I don't see the share repurchases as being very accretive to shareholders, especially considering that the strong AFFO/share growth was due, in part, to a one-time debt refinancing, and that revenue growth is modest.

Looking forward, I expect to see continued growth for the foreseeable future. This is supported by the increased T-Mobile activity that SBAC has seen since T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, and by DISH Network's (DISH) entrance into the retail wireless market. Plus, SBAC recently acquired 54 communications sites since October and is under an agreement to purchase an additional 132 sites for an aggregate price of $85M.

In addition, SBAC should benefit from the continued 5G roll-out, including the upcoming C-Band spectrum auction. C-Band is a mid-band spectrum, and according to RCR wireless, it is the most important spectrum band for 5G, with its applications being typically used for fixed wireless, satellite, and government/military use around the world. This is supported by management's optimism around this during the recent conference call:

The upcoming C-band option should see significant participation, and we expect will be a driver of increased activity starting sometime next year with both Verizon and AT&T as the deployment of this spectrum will require new equipment at many of their existing macro sites. And third, we continue our constructive discussions with Dish and we anticipate that they will be actively engaged in building out a nationwide 5G network over a multi-year period. All of these factors should create an increasing domestic leasing environment as we move through next year, which will bode well for domestic organic growth for the following several years."

While I'm bullish on the company's prospects, I remain cautious on the stock. As mentioned earlier, the YoY revenue growth in the latest quarter is modest, at just 3% growth. It should be noted that Q3 revenue growth was negatively impacted by currency effects. If we were to add back the $74M (see below) related to currency effects, revenue growth would have been 8.8% YoY, calculated as ((1,952 + 74) / 1861) - 1. In my opinion, this still wouldn't be enough to justify a forward P/FFO of 28.6 (based on management's target for $10 in AFFO/share in 2020).

Investor Takeaway

SBA Communications operates an attractive business, with long-term growth and stability, due to its contracts with leading wireless service providers. The upcoming C-Band spectrum auction should provide SBAC with continued avenues for growth, and the recent entrance of DISH Networks into the retail wireless market should benefit the company. SBAC is also growing externally, as it is currently under agreement to purchase an additional 132 sites.

While I'm bullish on the company's prospects, I find the valuation to be rather stretched. The forward P/AFFO of 28.6 (based on management's 2020 target) suggests that SBAC is a high-growth company that can sustain double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, and that is something that I do not see. As such, I view the shares as a Hold.

