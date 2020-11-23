As mentioned in a previous article, I wanted to explore income-generating REITs to add more cash flow into my portfolio. With a vaccine for COVID hopefully coming soon in the near future, I wanted to explore REITs that have not recovered to pre-pandemic highs. One such REIT is Kilroy Realty (KRC).

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Kilroy Realty is a REIT focused on office properties in the California and Seattle area. The company also has some retail and residential properties. In terms of revenue, the office segment is by far the largest making up 94.2% of 2020 YTD revenue. As of September 2020, the company had 114 Class A office properties which translated to about 14.3 million rentable square feet. The company’s properties are located in LA, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

When examining office REITs, I typically like to look at the company’s tenant mix to get a better idea of the risk levels of their revenue. Not surprisingly given the company’s geographical location, Kilroy’s tenants are mostly in the technology industry at 55% of revenue. The second and third largest industry on Kilroy Realty’s portfolio is the Life Sciences and Media industry at 14% and 11% of annualized revenue respectively. Among the company’s tech clients 47% are publicly traded signaling the company tends to attract more mature/ stable tech firms as tenants. In fact, tenants that are start-ups or VC funded make up less than 5% of annualized 2020 revenue.

Investor Presentation

The company’s top five tenants are Dropbox (DBX), GM Cruise (GM), LinkedIn (OTCPK:MFST), Adobe (ADBE), and Salesforce (CRM). These firms make up 7.8%, 5.1%, 4.2%, 3.9% and 3.4% of annualized revenue for 2020 respectively. The company’s top 15 clients make up about 48% of the firm’s annualized 2020 revenue indicating a good amount of diversification. Looking at the company’s tenant list these are pretty well-established firms. The company also has limited lease expiration risk in the short-term as only 6.6% of rentable square feet is expiring per year through 2023. This is particularly important given the tough economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of short-term results, in Q3 2020 total revenues increased by 5.9% from $215.5 million to $228.3 million. However, that was driven by rentals from development properties beginning to get rented out. In terms of same-store comparisons from Q3 2019, rental revenues are down 5.5% from $193.7 million to $183 million. No doubt this is being driven by the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The overall occupancy was 92.2% and the company had leased out 95.5% of properties as of September 2020. The overall collection rate for the quarter was 96%. The company has some retail exposure which had a much lower collection rate of 47.5%. However, as mentioned, this is a much smaller portion of the business.

Company 10-Q

Net income for the quarter was $49 million compared to $43.8 million at the same time last year, an increase of 11.9%. On a per-share basis though Net Income was flat and FFO decreased slightly. FFO per share for Q3 2020 was $0.99 compared to $1.01 per share reported at the same time last year. In terms of liquidity, the company ended the quarter with $685 million of cash and approximately $1.4 billion of total liquidity. Over-all I think the firm had a decent quarter.

The future of offices in California remains uncertain

I have written in previous articles on how I was bearish on the coast cities specifically the ones in California and New York. There are a few headwinds causing me to be bearish on the growth of these large cities in the next 3-5 years. First is the current work-from-home trend. California has some of the most expensive office real estate in the world while tech firms have some of the most mobile workforces. So, why would any business pay a premium to have an office in a city where the cost of living and taxes are prohibitively expensive? This may result in moving offices away from California or continuing the current status of work from home indefinitely even in a situation where a vaccine is available.

In the tech hubs of Seattle, Silicon Valley, New York and elsewhere, many CEOs are coming to the same conclusion — real estate is not a worthwhile expense. Start-ups that never intended to be fully distributed are letting leases end or looking for ways to get out of longer deals, while bigger employers are closing facilities, consolidating space and exploring ways to provide workers with flexible arrangements and options closer to home to avoid long commutes.

CNBC article: Tech companies are ending leases and consolidating offices as remote work is here to stay

California's state government has made an environment that is currently difficult for businesses to operate as it continues to impose strict lockdowns. The local state government has signaled that it wants to increase its already high tax rates even higher. The state attempted to pass Proposition 15 which would have increased taxes for office REITs. While the Proposition failed to pass, I still expect the local state government to look for other ways to increase taxes. Many people have seen the writing on the wall and have opted to leave the state. As mentioned above, the majority of the company's operating income is derived from office properties in California, making this a major risk to Kilroy Realty. I am not saying that there would be no offices in California in the future. However, the desirability of having offices in these locations may not be as strong as it was in the past leading to lower rental revenue.

Investor Presentation

Financial analysis and Conclusion

In terms of valuation, for REITs, I check the leverage and coverage measures as those are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. The total liabilities/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. Kilroy Realty has total liabilities/total assets of 47.4% and a Net Debt level to annualized EBITDA of 5.6x. These measures indicate an average level of debt.

The fixed charge coverage ratio is an indicator of a firm's ability to pay interest from its operating performance and is defined as net operating income divided by interest expense, preferred dividends, and other required distributions. Looking at the company’s disclosures, Kilroy Realty has a coverage ratio of 3.3x. Indicating an above-average ability for the company to pay its fixed charges from its operating performance. Based on the company's financials for the nine-month YTD, the company had an FFO of $320.6 million and paid total dividends of $166 million, implying a payout of the ratio of 51.7%.

In conclusion, I believe the company has solid financial ratios but I am a little unsure of the risk to the underlying business. The company currently has a forward yield of 3.16% which is a bit low. I feel given the uncertainties surrounding the future of office real estate in the California area, investors are not being well compensated for this risk. I have a Neutral rating for Kilroy Realty.

Key risk to thesis

1. Companies not adopting work from home policies post-COVID vaccine.

2. A complete return to normal post-vaccine. San Francisco, LA, San Diego, and Seattle office real estate becoming more expensive as more companies want to move to these cities

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.