AT&T (NYSE:T) is the quintessential income stock. It has paid dividends for decades, raising the dividend for 36 years straight. While you could always count on the dividend being paid and even count on it rising slightly every year, you could not always count on capital appreciation.

This is exactly the kind of situation investors are facing today. If you're looking for anything more than lacklustre capital appreciation - look elsewhere. If you're looking for solid dividend growth - look elsewhere. If, on the other hand, you're looking for a safe, high income with the prospect of that income rising almost in line with inflation, AT&T is the stock for you. In most cases, that would mean this stock is only a buy for investors already retired, who would naturally want a high current income, but care less about the prospect for rapid capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Momentum and capital appreciation do not come to mind when looking at this chart. A stock that is falling for most of the time, only interspersed with short periods of capital appreciation. In many ways this stock is a high-yielding bond, masquerading as a stock. The one added benefit is that the coupon, or dividend, tends to rise by 2% a year, just about compensating for inflation.

Over the last five years, the stock has fallen from approximately $44 to the current level of $28, a decline of 36%. Adding in the approximate $2 in dividends per year over those five years helps. But it still means investors have lost money over this time frame. Luckily for investors this is the past, and the future, with the current high yield, is likely to look better.

Historical Dividend Growth

There is nothing to put your finger on in terms of dividend growth streak with this company. 36 years of continuous dividend growth puts this company into an elite group of stocks. The growth rate of that dividend, however, has varied quite a lot over time. Usually it has been quite modest, but every now and then it has offered stellar growth.

Back in late 2007, the dividend grew 12.7% from $0.355 to $0.40. Since then, though, the growth rate has been slow year in and year out. Granted, it has been predictable, but I still think investors would have wanted - and that it could have been possible - to offer some years of slightly higher growth rates. This would make it possible for retirees to be more comfortable over time that the income they receive from the stock will be adjusted for inflation.

Data by YCharts

The first thing we can see in the chart above is the steady and reliable increase in the dividend. The other line, the payout ratio, is much more volatile, varying from the 40%-range to the present level of 135%. I would add that it is not fully representable of the state of affairs, though, since it's due to temporary low earnings numbers. The company itself estimates that it will pay out somewhat more than 50% of free cash flow this year. As such, the dividend is secure.

Well, looking at AT&T's dividend growth history certainly reveals consistency. Apart from that big bump in late 2007, the quarterly dividend has been increased by $0.01 every year since. The increase in 2008 from $0.40 to $0.41 meant a percentage increase of 2.5% -- slightly more than inflation over time. The latest increase, on the other hand, from $0.51 to $0.52 only represented a 2.0% increase. With inflation of 1.8% in 2019, it slightly more than compensated for inflation. That will probably happen this year as well, with a very low inflation expected. Next year, buying power for AT&T shareholders will most likely be diminished with inflation expectations of 2.24%.

Historical dividend growth has been dependable but slow. If it doesn't increase soon, the low growth rate will put the buying power of people who live off those dividends at risk.

December Dividend Hike

If you think the buying spree of AT&T has increased its debt a little bit too much, you wouldn't be alone. As this presentation from its 2020 Q3 earnings release shows (page 10), net debt after the Time Warner acquisition was $180 billion. Considering its current market cap of $201 billion, it is certainly a high number. Fortunately, management has been well aware of this and has focused on reducing debt at a fast clip. In a little more than two years, debt has been reduced to $149 billion.

Going forward, the company will still use a big chunk of its cash flow to pay down debt and will also look at selling some non-core assets to pay down further. Considering the fairly conservative payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow, I am therefore quite comfortable that debt will continue to fall going forward, thereby reducing risk.

AT&T is certainly a large and diversified business, with non-stellar growth rates. What could be interesting, though, in addition to the growth in streaming, is the potential for a period of rapid wireless growth tied to the rollout of 5G. Of course it will require investment, but it is likely to cause even more use of data and much more use of internet-of-things, meaning higher revenues for AT&T. It's therefore likely that AT&T has many more years of growth ahead and will continue to be a vital part of the communications infrastructure of the U.S.

With a payout to free cash flow estimated to be slightly above 50% this year - which after all is a bad year - the Board certainly has the headroom for hiking the dividend. A further argument is that it would take a really existential crisis for this firm for the Board to destroy its 36-year dividend track record. This all argues for a modest dividend increase in line with previous years, that is an increase of $0.01.

At the higher end, the fact that debt has now already come down significantly and that the percentage-wise increases in later years have been low, are both arguments for a slightly higher increase this year. It could certainly happen, and the confidence from the Board that would communicate could lift the stock price quite a bit. But I do think the arguments against are stronger at the moment. First; after more than a decade of a one cent increase, nobody expects anything more. Secondly; in the middle of a pandemic nobody expects anything more than a basic hike and it could even draw some negative publicity. Thirdly; at least this year even a low hike would compensate for inflation, which is expected to be below 1%.

My prediction is therefore for a dividend hike in December of $0.01 per share per quarter for a new dividend of $0.53.

Risk Factors

AT&T is a diversified business. This mitigates risk somewhat as a hit to one business line might be absorbed by another business line which does better. Still, there are numerous risks to consider. AT&T needs to be among the winners in the streaming war, in order to make back the investment made in Time Warner. Right now it's doing OK, but not really winning. A big library of content helps but mediocre new programming does not. Still, there is a lot of room and time for this to play out. But a risk it clearly is. Competition in the wireless market is tough and will probably only become tougher as all the major players are investing heavily in 5G networks. Were AT&T to end up with an unsatisfactory network compared to peers, it will probably start losing customers quite quickly.

There is also an increased risk of antitrust cases being filed against AT&T with a Biden presidency. That could hurt the company's pricing power, hitting profits down the line. Currency is also a risk, although not a major one for a company that is fairly U.S. centric.

Current Valuation

What kind of price do we have to pay for a company like AT&T, which is paying a generous and secure dividend with modest dividend hikes? In order to find out, I compare the company with its closest peers on three key metrics.

As peers I've chosen Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) as they are both nationwide wireless operators. Admittedly, it's hard to find pure peers for AT&T as it is so diversified, but I think this is the closest we get.

AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Price/Sales 1.2x 1.9x 2.3x Price/Earnings 8.9x 12.1x 34.5x Yield 7.3% 4.2% N/A

Source: Morningstar

AT&T clearly wins the Price/Sales category with a multiple far below the second lowest, Verizon. As for the Price/Earnings ratio we get the same result there. A ratio below 10x, I have to say, is really low in today's market. T-Mobile looks quite expensive here with a full 34.5x multiple.

When we look at the dividend, AT&T is the winner again with a juicy yield of 7.3%. This is significantly higher than Verizon's at 4.2% and of course infinitely higher than T-Mobile, which doesn't pay a dividend. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is yielding 1.6%. So for holding a diversified and secure dividend-paying name like AT&T you get an income 4.5x higher than the broad S&P 500 index. For a retiree that's massive.

Summing it up; AT&T is clearly the cheapest of the three stocks on all metrics. The well-covered, high yield makes this a very auspicious potential investment for retirees needing a secure income.

As for growth, Wall Street analysts foresee modest growth rates going forward from the low expected earnings of $3.17 this year. Over the next three years it expects earnings to grow by 3.3% annually. Not exactly a stellar growth rate, but combined with the high yield and assuming no upward revaluation to the low P/E ratio, we get an expected annual shareholder return of 10.6% annually over the next three years. Quite decent considering the safety of the dividend.

In all, though, the low growth rate of the dividend and muted expected future growth rate make this company fairly uninteresting for dividend growth investors. The dividend, adjusted for inflation, will basically stay the same for many, many years. This exact point, however, makes the stock perfect for retirees who want a stable and high income that is adjusted for the rising cost of living. The dividend of AT&T is almost custom made for them. Dividend growth investors can find more exciting opportunities elsewhere.

Conclusion

AT&T is a really nice income stock and has been so for several decades. The muted dividend increases over the last decade has made the company less and less interesting for dividend growth investors. This trend looks set to continue for at least the next couple of years. In sum this means if you're looking for capital gains or rapid dividend growth, you should look elsewhere. If, on the other hand, you are retired and need a high and reliable income adjusted for inflation but it is not important to you to have capital gains, this stock is almost tailor-made for you. It is almost like a high-yielding inflation-protected security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.