Since that time, Savara has met with the FDA and has designed a new Phase 3 trial, IMPALA 2, that capitalizes on the strong points of Molgradex in IMPALA.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) describes itself as an orphan lung disease company, and it currently has three rare disease indications in its pipeline. The company has had several bumps in the road over the last few years, most notably the failure of its lead therapy Molgradex to meet the primary endpoint in its first Phase 3 trial, IMPALA. Savara has since met with the FDA and designed a second Phase 3 trial, IMPALA 2, that it hopes will support approval of Molgradex.

In this article, I focus most of my attention on the differences between IMPALA and IMPALA 2 to get a sense of whether this second trial is likely to be successful. I also briefly review the rest of the company’s products, as well as whether the balance sheet will be able to support these ongoing developmental activities. Finally, I take a look at Savara’s valuation and provide some commentary on how I view its risk/reward at present.

Savara’s Developmental Therapies

Savara has three therapies in the pipeline targeting just one indication each.

Figure 1: Savara Pipeline

Molgradex is targeting autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) and has received the FDA’s Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Orphan Drug designations.

aPAP involves an autoimmune response against granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF). GM-CSF is a cytokine that is naturally present in lung epithelial tissue and is important for immune function in the lungs. GM-CSF mediates the effects of alveolar macrophages, which help keep the alveoli - the air sacs in the lung that allow for gas exchange - clear. This can be clear of contaminants like pollution or particles from cigarette smoke, but in this case, GM-CSF contributes to clearing the excess surfactant that is seen in aPAP.

Figure 2: Chart Discussing Excess Pulmonary Surfactant

Pulmonary surfactant is necessary for keeping the surface tension of the alveoli low enough to prevent structural collapse after gas exchange is complete, among other things, but too much of it actually obstructs gas exchange, which causes shortness of breath.

Molgradex is a recombinant human GM-CSF, meaning that it is an artificially created form of this naturally occurring cytokine rather than one that was harvested and multiplied, for example. The rationale behind its use in aPAP is obvious - if the body is having an autoimmune response that lowers levels of GM-CSF and causes problems, then adding more GM-CSF should alleviate at least some of these problems.

Unfortunately, despite this obvious seeming rationale, Savara’s first Phase 3 trial, IMPALA, reported negative results on its primary endpoint.

The primary end point in the IMPALA trial was the change from baseline in the alveolar-arterial difference in oxygen concentration (A-aDo2) at week 24. A-aDo2, as the name implies, is simply the comparison of oxygen levels measured in the alveoli with oxygen levels measured in the arterial system. The arterial measure, in particular, is taken by drawing blood and checking relative levels of different gasses in the blood.

There were 138 patients in total, with 46 randomized to receive “continuous” Molgradex which was 300 µg dosed once-daily, 45 randomized to receive “intermittent” Molgradex which was 300 µg dosed once-daily every other week, and then 47 patients were randomized to the placebo. Savara reported in June 2019 that IMPALA did not meet its primary A-aDo2 endpoint.

Figure 3: Primary Endpoint Chart from IMPALA Trial

Both groups showed improvement over placebo, but the improvement wasn’t statistically significant in either arm. The average improvement for the continuously dosed arm was 12.1 mmHg versus an average improvement of 8.8 mmHg in the placebo arm. This 4.6 mmHg treatment difference had a p value of 0.17, which is not statistically significant, so the study was deemed to fail its primary endpoint (a p value of .05 or less is considered statistically significant). The intermittently dosed group was even less effective and also not statistically significant.

Figure 4: IMPALA Trial Visual Abstract

As you can see from Figure 4 though, the write-up in the New England Journal of Medicine shows a statistically significant improvement in the continuous arm over the placebo arm, while results for the intermittently dosed group were neither as high in magnitude nor statistically significant. The reason for this difference is that, for the peer-reviewed publication, four measures of A-aDo2 for the continuously dosed group were deemed invalid and replaced by imputation, which simply means these values were replaced by estimates based on all of the other data collected from the continuous group.

This doesn’t change the official result that Molgradex missed its primary endpoint in IMPALA, but it certainly casts the drug’s chances for approval in continuous dosing moving forward in a much more positive light. Based on both the original data and the adjusted data for the NEJM article, I think it’s clear why Savara is now only including a continuously dosed group in the IMPALA 2 trial discussed below.

Secondary endpoints were suggestive of a worthwhile clinical effect in the continuous group as well. Most important, for reasons discussed more below, is the measure of the diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide (DLCO). By this measure, the continuous group showed a mean improvement of 11.6% versus just 3.9% for the placebo group. This difference easily reached statistical significance with a p value of 0.007. The improvement of the continuous group also was statistically significant with respect to a subjective, patient-reported quality-of-life measure called the SGRQ.

Savara openly chalked the primary endpoint failure up to a stronger-than-expected placebo response, a claim that I’m usually pretty skeptical of, but which does make some sense here given the somewhat stronger data seen for the continuous group in the peered-reviewed NEJM article plus the positive secondary endpoints.

Results of the open-label period showed a sustained effect after longer-term exposure.

Figure 5: IMPALA Open-Label Extension Results

This open-label period ran from the 24-week mark which was the end of the main trial phase through at most 72 weeks. Although there were less than half of the original patients left at the end, the results all still trend in the right direction, which is additional suggestive data of what to expect in IMPALA 2.

Savara met with the FDA after these results and confirmed that they were not sufficient on their own to support approval of Molgradex in aPAP. That said though, the FDA gave the company feedback on what would be required from an additional Phase 3 trial to support approval. That feedback has now resulted in the planned IMPALA 2 trial.

I love the design of this second trial. Savara seems to have managed to stack the deck as much in Molgradex’s favor as possible, because the primary endpoint is the DLCO change that was actually positive and statistically significant in IMPALA, and one of the secondary endpoints is the SGRQ score that was also positive and statistically significant.

Figure 6: IMPALA 2 Trial Design

On top of that, the other secondary endpoint is exercise capacity using a treadmill test which trended toward positivity without being statistically significant in IMPALA. Also, IMPALA 2 will enroll 160 total patients, so there will be 80 patients in the continuously dosed Molgradex group this time versus just 46 in that group in the IMPALA trial. A larger sample size like this will make it easier to achieve statistical significance even if the effect size remains the same.

Savara’s plan is to get IMPALA 2 kicked off in Q1 2021. The primary endpoint is measured at 24 weeks, so I would expect to see those top line results as soon as Q3 2021 potentially. Safety data won’t come until 48 weeks, but if the primary endpoint is met, I would expect to see Savara file for approval late next year. This likely puts the timeline for approval and a launch in late 2022, if all goes well. Savara says there are around 2,500 PAP patients in the US, of which the vast majority are the aPAP patients that Savara is targeting. Given that rare disease drugs in the US have an average selling price of about $125,000 and Savara’s current market cap just north of $60 million, Molgradex in aPAP alone, if successful, could be huge for Savara. These would conservatively imply a total addressable market of over $300 million.

Savara had been researching Molgradex in two different NTM infection indications as well - one for patients with cystic fibrosis and one for patients without - but it has since ceased all activities in pursuit of those two indications. This seemed to relate to COVID-19 related logistical issues, as well as simply a decision in light of those issues to focus the company’s limited resources on aPAP. Also, Savara noted that the approval of a triple-combination CFTR modulator for CF patients during the course of its Phase 2 trial presented a big confounding issue, meaning that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to separate out the effect of Molgradex versus the CFTR modulator when only some patients were on the CFTR modulator. Overall, I don’t think the failure in NTM says much about Molgradex’s chances of success in aPAP.

Apulmiq is an inhalable, liposomal form of ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic in the fluoroquinolone family. Savara just recently acquired the worldwide commercialization rights to this drug from Grifols for an upfront payment plus future potential milestones.

I love that the company is already thinking about strategic ways to bolster the pipeline, despite its overall early stage. This looks especially good, in hindsight, with multiple unsuccessful indications having been pruned from the pipeline. Apulmiq fits perfectly within Savara’s area of core competence and focus, and thus, is highly complementary to the rest of the pipeline.

Apulmiq is intended to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, or NCFB. According to Savara:

NCFB is an orphan, chronic, and progressive respiratory disorder that is characterized by dilated airways with thickened and scarred walls due to infection and inflammation. Symptoms include persistent cough, dyspnea, fatigue, and recurrent infective pulmonary exacerbations that often lead to hospitalization and are associated with higher mortality.

There are currently no drugs approved in this indication.

Before the acquisition, Apulmiq had already been through two Phase 3 trials, only one of which hit its primary endpoint. The FDA issued a CRL in response to Apulmiq’s NDA based on these two trials in 2018, and the FDA has since provided guidance that an additional Phase 3 trial will be needed to support approval. Savara has been analyzing the existing Phase 3 data and working on the design for this additional Phase 3 trial, but I’m not optimistic on the timeline given that Savara’s Q3 update was simply that the company “will communicate our next steps with Apulmiq as soon as possible.”

It looks like the market opportunity for Apulmiq could be somewhat larger than for Molgradex. I’ve seen the NCFB market estimated at $1.2 billion worldwide, so the US opportunity is probably more along the lines of about $500 million at present. Also, it needs to be factored in that Insmed has a potential competitor in the works that seems like it may very well beat Apulmiq to market, even assuming both are successful. If both are successful, then I would expect Apulmiq to peak at half this market at best, especially given that Insmed's drug seems to be on a somewhat faster timeline.

Savara also has AeroVanc in the pipeline, an inhalable version of vancomycin to treat MRSA infections in CF patients. For the same reasons that Savara shut down its Molgradex program for NTM in CF patients, I’m worried that this indication may be dead in the water as well. As a consequence, I’m not going to spend any time discussing it in this article, and am not factoring the therapy into my thoughts on valuation either.

Savara’s Balance Sheet and Management of Cash Flows

Savara reported a Q3 net loss of $12.4 million, which annualizes to about $50 million in yearly cash burn. To offset this, the company had $94.3 million in cash and equivalents on hand at the end of Q3, but it also has $25 million in long-term debt. This debt relates to a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank that Savara is already having to make principal and interest payments on as of October 2020, and the debt will fully mature in November 2022.

I like that Savara’s cash burn is fairly reasonable right now, but the company’s cash reserves only buy it a runway through about mid-2022 at best. The bright side though is that we should certainly know by then if Molgradex is going to work in aPAP, and Savara should be able to raise the additional capital it needs at a higher price if IMPALA 2 shows strong results.

That being said, Savara is a very risky proposition. It’s hard to see how investors would avoid substantial losses if IMPALA 2 is ultimately unsuccessful. Even if it survived the initial setback, the company would likely have to raise so much dilutive capital that current investors would have long odds of ever fully recovering.

I also want to point out that Savara parted ways with its CEO of 12 years abruptly in September. The company said it was for him to pursue other opportunities, but his LinkedIn profile still shows him as CEO of Savara, so I’m a bit skeptical this was just a voluntary desire to leave on his part. The company only has an interim CEO at the moment, and this kind of management flux certainly adds to the risk involved in a Savara investment at present.

Savara’s Valuation Doesn't Present a Compelling Risk/Reward

As I discussed above, I view Savara’s peak market opportunity as about $300 million for Molgradex and about $250 million for Apulmiq. I think it's more likely, though, that the company’s actual peak sales would be far lower, perhaps around half of those market opportunities. In my evaluation, I’m assuming around $275 million in peak combined sales towards the end of this decade as a starting point to assess Savara’s valuation. Analysts seem to largely agree with this potential trajectory.

Figure 7: Savara Revenue Estimates

These estimates suggest that by 2023, Savara could have revenues exceeding its current market cap. Given that mature companies in the sector typically trade for at least 4x-5x sales, the potential upside if Molgradex and Apulmiq are approved could be large. That’s a big if though, because on average, I consider drugs in Phase 3 to only have about 55% overall odds of approval.

Conclusion

Savara is a very focused play on inhalable therapies for two different rare lung diseases. I like the company’s odds on getting Molgradex to market, because a complete reading of the data from the Phase 3 IMPALA trial suggests IMPALA 2 is likely to succeed. Yet, despite my optimism over the IMPALA 2 trial outcome and ultimate Molgradex approval, I’m not overly enthusiastic about the stock.

Savara’s sales for Molgradex and Apulmiq seem likely to stay small, and there is certainly a lot of risk in a company with less than $100 million in cash and several failed trials and indications. The speculative upside is there for anyone wanting to take a gamble given the company’s sub-$70 million market cap and potential peak sales north of $250 million. Personally, I’m not much of a gambler and do not intend to take a position. The risk/reward is not compelling enough to me at present, although I suppose I’m mildly bullish on the stock overall.

