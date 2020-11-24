The days of double-digit growth looks to be in the distant past, as year-over-year growth has averaged 2.6% for the past two years.

The stock has been very volatile for the past years. For example, in 2019, the market was willing to pay between 28x earnings and 14x earnings.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) top line growth has come down from the high double digits to low single digits in the past 2 years. Analysts are expecting flat year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal ’21.

The heavy cash load on the balance sheet is taking a toll on the company’s returns on capital, showing sequential declines for the past 5 years but still in the mid-’20s. These characteristics make us believe that NIC is already reaching its mature phase as a business.

The stock has been very volatile for the past years. For example, in 2019, the market was willing to pay between 28x earnings to 14x earnings as the price went from $28 to $12 a share. We believe investors should wait for a lower valuation multiple before investing in NIC, which would give them a better margin of safety and better probabilities at a higher investment return. While we believe NIC is an excellent business, we feel neutral about the current valuation. At 25x earnings, we believe the company is being fairly priced by the market.

Quick Business Overview

NIC is a provider of digital government services in the U.S. The company uses its technology to provide digital services to businesses and citizens. NIC operates under two segments: State Enterprise Businesses and its Software & Services Businesses.

Under its State Enterprise segment, the company usually enters into contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate digital government services on their behalf. These digital services allow businesses and citizens access to government information online and complete secure payment transactions, including permits, government records, or other government-mandated forms or reports.

NIC’s Software & Services Businesses include transaction processing, SaaS contracts, and software development contracts.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The business model is easy to understand. Once NIC wins the contract, the company is responsible for funding the upfront investments and ongoing operations and maintenance costs of the digital government portal. In exchange, it generates revenues by sharing the fees collected from digital government transactions (this transaction-based revenue source accounts for 95% of total sales and is generally recurring in nature). These contracts are usually multi-year contracts with renewal options. However, when the contract ends and the government partner decides not to renew the agreement, the company grants the government partner the perpetual, royalty-free license to the applications and digital government services that NIC built for use in that state. That said, there are proprietary billing and payment processing software applications and customer management software that are not included in any royalty-free license, which the company sells on a software-as-a-service basis.

The Big Picture

Due to its asset-light business model, NIC generates a lot of cash. It has generated $392 million in cash from operations during the past 5 years, while investing $33.4 million in CAPEX. With no debt on the balance sheet and all reinvestment needs funded from operating cash flows, the company’s cash balance has been increasing year over year for the past 10 years.

With so much cash on hand, NIC decided to adopt a dividend policy in 2017 to return cash to shareholders. Before that, management would elect to pay a special dividend instead. The company currently has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Between 2006 and 2013, the company grew sales at a fast pace, going from $71 million to $249 million, or at a compound rate of 19.6%. Even during the Great Recession of ’08-’09, it managed to grow sales at high-double digit rates. However, since 2014, momentum has slowed down. The days of double-digit growth look to be in the distant past, as year-over-year growth has averaged 2.6% for the past two years:

Source: TIKR.com

There are two main ways the company can re-ignite revenue growth. One way is to win new contracts with other states. The other way is to provide more services to existing customers.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

NIC is already doing business with 28 states. We believe it would be highly unlikely for the company to win contracts in all 50 states, as it would give NIC the monopoly on government web portals. We see it as more of a reshuffling scenario, where the company would lose some state contracts but win others. For example, in 2018, NIC lost its contract with Texas when the state decided not to renew, dealing a significant blow to the company, as it represented approximately 16% of sales. On the other hand, the company has recently won a contract with the state of Iowa, which would not be the first time, as they had a previous relationship that ended in 2017.

We believe NIC’s biggest opportunity for revenue growth comes from its cross-selling opportunities and the expansion of new services, including its payment solution. For example, when the company lost the Texas contact for its wide-enterprise solution, the state still selected it to provide payment processing services. Also, in 2019 the company acquired Denver-based Complia, one of the few businesses specializing in government licensing for the cannabis and hemp industries, highlighting the opportunity NIC has to cross-sell different services to existing customers. Whether that could turn into a meaningful revenue contributor is yet to be seen.

Strong third quarter was driven by COVID-19 initiatives

NIC reported third-quarter sales of $134 million, a 49% increase on a year-over-year basis. EPS for the quarter ended came at $0.37, compared to $0.21 in the prior-year quarter.

A big contributor to this quarter’s sales was NIC’s TourHealth solution, a partnership with two other companies - Impact Health and NEXT marketing - to provide COVID-19 testing services. Under the partnership, the company is in charge of setting up the appointments, tracking the appointments, and returning the results through its Gov2Go government web portal. The other two partners are in charge of setting up and doing the COVID-19 tests. TourHealth contributed to $24.8 million in sales during the quarter, or approximately 56% of the revenue growth. TourHealth sales are expected to be $17 million in the fourth quarter, and the company has not yet established any new contracts beyond 2020.

That said, the core business had a solid quarter as well, with same-state-enterprise revenues growing 25% year over year driven by higher revenues for DMV-related services across several states and strong outdoor recreation services, which grew 36% for the quarter as people were buying hunting and fishing permits. This was offset by lower revenues from Driver History Records, or DHR, which is mostly driven by demand from insurance companies. DHR was down 6% during the quarter, as miles driven went down due to restrictions.

The company also won a contract with the state of Florida for payment processing across all agencies, which is expected to generate approximately $6 million in net revenues per year. NIC also won a contract with the state of Iowa for its state-wide enterprise solution.

Bottom Line

While NIC might look “expensive” at 25x forward earnings, we believe its high recurring revenue backed by long-term contracts gives the market the needed predictability it seeks; therefore, assigning it a high multiple is not unreasonable. For the past 5 years, the company’s average PE ratio has been 25x.

A high multiple due to predictability makes sense for NIC, however, not so much on the growth side of the equation, which has been slowing down since 2014.

A company that has high rates of return would only compound shareholder value if it has a long-enough reinvestment runway. In that regard, we believe NIC is running out of reinvestment opportunities, and the returns it is getting by retaining earnings are average at best. For example, between 2014 and 2019, the company has generated a total of $4.45 in EPS. Out of that total, management has paid $2.66 per share in dividends, while retaining $1.79. At the same time, EPS has increased by $0.16 from $0.59 in 2014 to $0.75 in 2019. We can then argue that the $1.79 in retained earnings created an increase of $0.16 in EPS, or a return on retained earnings of 9%. This “back-of-the-envelope” calculation just shows the difficulties the company might be having in finding value-creative reinvestment opportunities. The formalization of the dividend payment could also give us a clue that the business is reaching its mature phase.

At 25x earnings, we view NIC as fairly priced. We would like to own the business at a lower valuation, which would increase the margin of safety and the probabilities of a better return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.