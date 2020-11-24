Preferred Stock Portfolio - Big Opportunities For Buys And Additions After The October Decline

Summary
This article reviews some buy rated preferreds in the portfolio from CMRE, AFIN, and MNR.
We also discuss new additions to the portfolio: LANDO, SCCC and ARGO-A.
Some issues to keep an eye on for buying opportunities: KTBA, NEWTI, RMPL.PR.
State of the preferreds market and review of some recent benchmark IPOs.
(This report was written by Landlord Investor for members of Yield Hunting on October 30th. All data herein is from that date.)
The preferreds market continued to tick higher for most of October;