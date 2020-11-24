Preferred Stock Portfolio - Big Opportunities For Buys And Additions After The October Decline

(This report was written by Landlord Investor for members of Yield Hunting on October 30th. All data herein is from that date.)

The preferreds market continued to tick higher for most of October; however, this progress has been more than reversed in the closing days of the month. Investment grade and high yield bonds are also off for the month.

Data by YCharts

Despite the negative performance for the preferreds market in October, preferred IPOs continue to set records for low yields, although their reception by the market has not always been good. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) recently issued a preferred with a yield of 3.75%, even lower than PSA's 3.875% issuance which was the previous record holder. USB's IPO is still trading OTC under the ticker UBKPL and it appears that underwriters are desperately unloading shares into an unforgiving market - price is $23.85 as of this writing. The PSA 3.875% issue is faring better as it IPOed into a stronger market last month and is already trading on the NYSE with a permanent ticker. It is currently in the $24.90s.

In other IPO news, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) just priced a 4.375% issue currently trading OTC under BACPL. This is rated BBB- and is trading decently in the $24.90s despite the risk-off sentiment in the overall market. The recent IPO by a RiverNorth CEF (OPP-A) is comparable to this one as it also has a 4.375% coupon but the credit rating of A1 is five notches higher and it is cumulative (all bank preferreds like BACPL are non-cumulative). I continue to like OPP-A if you are looking for a solid investment grade issue with several years of call protection.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) priced an IPO at 4.70% (trading OTC under WFCCL) rated BB+/Baa2. That is about where you'd expect it to price given where their last IPO was trading which was WFC-Z @ 4.75%. At the time of pricing, WFC-Z was at $25.40 and now WFC-Z is a little below stripped par and WFCCL is in the $24.70s. However, if you are interested in a WFC preferred or any bank preferred for that matter, your best deal continues to be the uncallable par $1000 WFC-L which is listed in the Google Sheets. That is currently yielding 5.5%.

Update on Buy Rated Portfolio Holdings

Monmouth Real Estate Inv 6.125% (MNR-C)

The original article laying out the case for MNR-C can be found here.

MNR continues to see no adverse effects from the pandemic. In fact, the case for MNR-C is only stronger. MNR's biggest risk is their large concentration of real estate leased to FedEx (NYSE:FDX), which is rated BBB. Prior to the pandemic, FedEx was in a multi-year decline as competitors such as Amazon Logistics were taking share. Each time FedEx reported negative quarterly earnings, MNR common stock would also take a hit in sympathy. However, since the pandemic accelerated growth in e-commerce, a rising tide has lifted all boats and FedEx has rocketed higher.

Data by YCharts

This has negated the biggest risk facing MNR which was not very big to begin with. MNR's rent collection continues to be 99-100% and their industrial real estate is more in demand than ever. While not rated, MNR-C represents an investment grade level risk with a BB level yield. A comparable preferred is LXP-C which has an implied BBB- rating from one agency but is arguably slightly higher risk given the small amount of office real estate that remains in their portfolio. LXP-C yields 5.65% vs. MNR-C with its 6.125% coupon trading at 24.90 with an 11/13 ex-dividend date.

Costamare 8.75% (CMRE-D) Preferreds

The container shipping industry has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Shortly before the pandemic, container shipping rates were at five-year highs on the back of strong global growth and a balanced supply of vessels. The pandemic temporarily shut down global trade. Ship sailings were cancelled as the movement of goods ground to a halt. These cancellations threw a wrench into global logistics which resulted in a backlog of containers sitting at docks waiting to be shipped. That backlog is now being unwound at a rapid clip resulting in skyrocketing container shipping rates as shown below.

Source

While the elevated shipping rates may not last, even a reversion to the mean would result in plenty of coverage for the preferreds. While all shipping preferreds are high risk, CMRE has a reasonable level of debt/EBITDA at 3.33x and sufficiently long average charter lengths to ride out volatility in shipping rates. As shown below, the company has remained profitable through multiple shipping cycles.

Source

Container shipping has turned out to be more pandemic-resistant than other parts of the economy. This is because the pandemic has hit the services industry the worst (restaurants, travel, etc.) while the goods-producing sector (housing, auto, etc.) has led the rebound as shown below. Most of those goods are transported in containers, although not necessarily shipped overseas.

American Finance Trust 7.50% (AFINP)

The original article laying out the case for AFINP can be found here.

AFIN is a triple net lease REIT that primarily owns free-standing retail properties that are leased to investment grade tenants on long leases. They also own a small legacy portfolio of strip centers. While AFIN isn't in the same league as other TNL REITs such as $NNN, $O, or $STOR when it comes to management quality and conservative leverage, they do have high-quality real estate that is leased to strong counter-parties. This has allowed them to collect rent at a similar level to their peers. The level of rent collections has slowly ticked up each month since April. As of October 2nd, 91% of cash rent has been received for Q3.

A somewhat comparable preferred would be SRC-A which is a 6% coupon that was trading at 27 as recently as late September. Of course, SRC is certainly a superior REIT with lower leverage and better management. However, AFIN's property and tenant quality are comparable to SRC. AFINP with its 7.5% coupon deserves to trade at par + accrued even if rent collections are not quite at pre-Covid levels since rates in general are lower. However, as with all retail exposed names, AFINP will be sensitive to any increase in economic restrictions.

Recent Additions to the Google Sheets

Gladstone Land Corp. (LANDO)

Equity REIT preferred with a 6% coupon; Risk Rating: 6

LAND is a very typical Gladstone company (I also own GAINL and GOODM). They have reasonable leverage, long term leases (5-10 years with annual escalations), good coverage for preferreds, and solid management. These positive factors are balanced by the rather minor negatives (from a preferred perspective) of external management, a high common stock payout ratio, and a tendency to continually issue more equity (common and preferred) to grow AUM fees. Despite the external management, the track record of the Gladstone companies is very good. LAND is one of the few REITs trading above pre-Covid levels. As another example of good management by Gladstone, GAIN has one of the best 3-year NAV performances among BDCs. I'd compare the overall risk level of LANDO to MNR-C or a little less since leverage is lower. Like MNR, LAND owns real estate that is in a very favorable niche - farmland. There are two types of farmland - row crops (corn, wheat, etc.) and specialty (fruits, vegetables and nuts). While row crops are considered lower risk with more predictable demand, I favor specialty farmland as it is more aligned with long-term trends toward healthy eating and eating local. Row crops are also exposed to global competition, trade regulations, and government subsidy dependence.

Specialty farmland is closer to population centers which gives it potential upside from exurban growth. This is particularly true for their land in Florida, Arizona and Colorado (top holding by acreage). Perhaps less so for their California land which is their top holding by land value.

Another favorable factor for specialty farmland is the supply is basically fixed. Unlike other types of real estate, you can't easily create more farmland. Farmland also requires low levels of capex and has negligible levels of depreciation. LAND has had negligible Covid impact (one farmer is late on a rent payment) as 95% of their farmers sell to grocery stores and food is as "essential" as it gets.

LANDO was a privately-held preferred issued in 2018 that just recently came public with no notice or institutional distribution. The original buyers of LANDO were promised that it would begin trading publicly shortly after the IPO. That didn't happen and those buyers were stuck with something that could not be sold through the Q4 2018 meltdown and 2020 liquidity crisis. Many of those holders were eager to dump their shares at the first opportunity and thus, you have a preferred in the low $24s that could easily be trading above par under normal circumstances.

Argo Group Int'l Holdings (ARGO-A)

BB rated insurance preferred with a 7% coupon; Risk Rating: 7

ARGO is a specialty insurance company with a $1.3B common stock market cap.

Source

The company is reasonably leveraged, in line with its BB rating. Proceeds from the preferred stock issuance were used to pay down debt and they may deleverage further. The common stock also provides a large buffer for the preferred with the common stock market cap covering the preferred stock liquidation by 8.6x. The common stock is in the mid-$30s while the tangible book value is in the mid-$50s, so the asset coverage of the preferreds is even greater than what is implied by the common stock. The company's primary asset is their investment portfolio which is primarily composed of high-quality A-rated debt.

Another feature of the preferred I like is the coupon reset. The coupon will reset every five years at the 5-year Treasury Rate plus 6.71%. So, you are protected from any increase in interest rates and if rates remain the same, you get the same coupon (unlike many legacy fixed to floating preferreds with low Libor spreads).

There are two fairly minor concerns (from the perspective of preferreds) with ARGO common that are likely leading to the depressed price-to-book ratio. First, like many insurers, they have some Covid exposure. Specifically, related to business interruption insurance in Europe/UK. If Covid spirals out of control and we return to mass lockdowns, then that would be an issue for ARGO (along with many other names). So far, the common stock has not reacted negatively to lockdowns in France and Germany.

The second issue is corporate governance. The new CEO seems to be getting the company back on track with corporate governance.

ARGO-A was issued in July and comparable preferreds of that vintage have performed very well. For example, UCBIO is an unrated community bank with a 6.875% coupon that IPOed around the same time and it is at $26.50. FMBIO is another community bank preferred and has a 7% coupon and it is trading around $27. Both have significantly more Covid and economic risk than ARGO by virtue of their loan books. I don't see any reason why ARGO-A is not trading in line with those other issues.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SCCC)

7.75% 2025 Sr. Unsecured Bond from Real Estate Finance Company; Risk Rating: 8

Sachem is a micro-cap hard money lender to residential and commercial real estate developers who want to renovate or construct a property. These are high-risk loans that carry a 12% interest rate for a 1-3 year term. Maximum loan-to-value is 70% based on the value of the finished project. As of 4/1/2020, they reduced the maximum LTV on new loans to 50%.

While Sachem is technically an mREIT, it is unlike any other mREIT and operates more like a bank that makes loans. Compared to typical mREITs, leverage is dramatically lower. Total debt is $86M and is comprised of their three baby bonds (SCCC, SACC, and SCCB). As of 6/30, total stockholder equity was $84M but they may have issued additional shares ATM in Q3, increasing equity. They have a stated plan of maintaining an equal amount of debt and equity.

Unlike most mREITs, SACH is trading at or above book value. This indicates strong management and a favorable industry exposure. Trading above book value also improves their access to capital as they can raise money by issuing shares.

As of 6/30, their portfolio consisted of $111M in mortgages of which $74M is residential, $27M commercial, $6M land, and $4M mixed use. As of 6/30, 3.2% of loans by value were in default. In each of these defaults, the company has determined that the value of the collateral exceeds the amount due. Therefore, losses from these defaults should be minimal. This default rate is consistent with their average rate over the past three years, indicating little exposure to Covid restrictions or the economic downturn.

Another big distinction with most mREITs is that SACH's stock price is back to pre-Covid levels.

Data by YCharts

SACH primarily operates in Connecticut, so is subject to geographic concentration risk. While the Connecticut real estate market was weak pre-pandemic, that has reversed as people leave dense urban areas like New York City for suburban areas like Connecticut. SACH plans to expand their footprint to Florida and Texas.

Watchlist Issues to Monitor for Entries

Below are some issues that were discussed in chat that would be worth owning at the right price.

Bellsouth Debentures 7.0% (OTC:KTBA)

I added as much as I could to my KTBA here at $30.20. I highly recommend picking up this uncallable AT&T 2097 sr. unsecured bond yielding 5.8% plus 3 months of accrued interest. It's very illiquid and hard to get a good ask, but this is a good opportunity for a BBB rated bond.

KTBA is trading only at pre-Covid levels while IG debt is well above those levels. BBB bonds are yielding around 2.5% on average so you're getting a 330 bps spread to that average. Only difference with the BBB average is KTBA has a much longer maturity date which increases risk incrementally. ATT tenders for these bonds annually at a price that's equivalent to $36 but you can't tender KTBA because it's in a trust. You can only tender the par $1000 2097 ATT bonds.

[Later] I think KTBA is still a reasonable buy here around $30.55 although not as good of a price as what was available last week at $30.20. Very reliable +5.8% stripped yield for these ATT bonds. Not in the Sheets due to low liquidity.

Newtek Business Services 6.25% (NEWTI)

Best thing on my radar this morning is NEWTI. There appears to be a decent-sized seller at $25.13 which is stripped par (next interest payment of 39 cents is 12/1). This is a BDC baby bond with a 6.25% coupon and 3/1/2023 maturity date. NEWT is easily one of the best-managed BDCs out there and while the issue technically has no rating, it is just as safe as the investment grade issues from PSEC such as PBB (although I question whether PSEC is truly IG). The near-term 2.5 year maturity for this baby bond will keep par as a floor on price. But it's illiquid, so you have to wait for your opportunity to get it at stripped par. Also not in the sheets due to low liquidity and difficulty getting it at a good price except on occasion.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance 5.875 (RMPL.PR)

I hesitate to write about this because it’s illiquid and I’m actually hoping it will go lower so I can buy more but I do like RMPL.PR (etrade symbol). It’s an unrated CEF term preferred from RiverNorth with a 5.875% coupon. Must be redeemed in 2024 and there’s a mandatory redemption clause if asset coverage falls below 200%. AGC is pretty negative on the common stock (no comment on preferreds). 33% of assets are non-public RiverNorth companies but the rest of assets have some price discovery and liquidity. So certainly a lot riskier than your typical A-rated CEF preferred, but also a lot less risky than CLO CEF term preferreds like OXLCP. Mandatory redemption covenant for asset coverage non-compliance is very prized in my book. Common stock ticker is RSF.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Landlord investors is long: MNR.PC, ARGO.PA, LANDO, AFINP, CMRE.PC, SCCC, ktba, RMPL.P, NEWTI, WFC.PL.