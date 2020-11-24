Fear Or Greed?

“Recognizing that the world is constantly changing, we do our best to consider the future as well as the present."

We want to forge a new path in offering economic news that’s relevant to our REIT world.

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research (WER).

This article is the first of a research series titled “Wide Moat, Wide Lens." Its purpose: to forge a new path in offering timely economic news that’s relevant to our real estate investment trust (REIT) world.

To help with this inaugural issue, I’ve brought in Williams Equity Research. The portfolio-manager duo has been a valuable part of my platform before – and will be adding even more value now.

As analysts, we’re always focused on understanding companies’ competitive advantages. And, recognizing that the world is constantly changing, we do our best to consider both the present and future.

Specifically, we want to see how well businesses can hold up against their competition. Do they have protective elements, or “moats,” to maintain and even grow their market share?

And how have they performed in the past? This too can predict continued progress, which is why we’re highlighting Q3’s potentially critical shift.

As shown above, the broader markets – outside of U.S. bonds and large-cap stocks – suffered. The global REIT and infrastructure categories have been the weakest segments year-to-date (YTD), followed by commodities.

Yet our one service saw 100%+ gains in infrastructure bets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). And our REIT recommendations are overall up as well.

For Q3 specifically though, everything saw gains, led by emerging markets and U.S. large-caps. And it’s that last category we want to explore for now.

Extreme Levels

The chart above is one of the most stunning we’ve ever seen. At the height of the technology bubble in the late 1990s, stocks were intensely concentrated, with 16.6% of the S&P 500 index made up of just five stocks:

Microsoft (MSFT)

(MSFT) Walmart (WMT)

(WMT) Cisco Systems (CSCO)

(CSCO) General Electric (GE)

(GE) Exxon (XOM).

That’s two energy/industrials, two tech companies, and one consumer staple. That’s it.

That didn’t last long though, retreating over time to 2009-2010 levels of about 11% instead. In fact, the “new” top five largest stocks stayed at 11-12% until 2016.

Fast-forward to today, where we’ve got another round of big dogs… every single one being a tech stock:

Apple ( AAPL )

Microsoft

Amazon ( AMZN )

Alphabet ( GOOG ) (GOOGL)

Facebook (FB).

Together, they represent 22.6% of the S&P 500. That’s 36% higher than the previous peak and completely undiversified, indicating severe structural imbalances that can’t last.

When the stock market is healthy, 50% of stocks are bound to overperform their index, which makes sense. But add in monopolies, sector-specific bubbles, and other issues, and they can change that game intensely.

Going back to the last chart again, look at what happened in 1998 and 1999 before the tech crash. That percentage dropped from the low 40s to the high 20s, then reversed for the next several years.

Put simply, the market did what it always does: balanced out.

So it’s interesting how 2018 and 2019 both landed at the bottom of the healthy range (40-45%). And 2020 has been in the danger zone at 30-40%.

While this imbalance could persist in the short term, it won't last indefinitely. And when the bubble bursts, the largest-cap names will decline while most other stocks climb.

Crises don’t fall perfectly within calendar years. Obviously. With that said, the unusually low percentage in 1998/1999 was followed by unusually high numbers in 2000-2004.

The Great Recession was similar but less extreme. And the YTD figure of only 37% of companies beating the benchmark is already below that.

This is a great segue into another related topic we have discussed with the community.

Growth Versus Value: What History Teaches

Notice how similar the patterns on the left and right are. They show annualized excess returns – returns above the benchmark – for two time periods:

Ending March 2000

Ending September 2020.

In both cases, growth's outperformance over value accelerated rapidly at first. By March 2001, however, growth underperformed value by 43%.

That wiped out all the gains from the previous three years. In short, when the bubble pops, it usually takes less than a year for the pendulum to swing back.

The Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares (CSRIX) is shown above in dark blue. The S&P 500 is in light blue, and the Nasdaq in purple – starting in February 2000, just before the tech bubble collapsed.

Excluding our real estate benchmark’s much higher yield, it generated 91.37% gains through the end of 2005. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 11.67% and 54.86%, respectively.

That’s a delta of 14,623 basis points, or 146.23%, between publicly traded REITs and the tech-oriented index.

It’s true that today’s technology heavyweights generally produce significant free cash flow, while many in 1999 and 2000 didn’t. Yet there are enough similarities between the two periods to draw some intriguing conclusions.

U.S. vs. Other Markets

The differences in sector compositions between the U.S. and non-U.S. developed markets are also elevated compared to historical norms. The weight to technology stocks in the latter is 25.3%, whereas other developed markets come in at 9.2%.

Even if we assume the U.S. has some structural advantage – say better patent protections – does almost two and half times the weight make sense?

The U.S. is also significantly underweight materials and industrials, relatively speaking. Though we expect that to correct once coronavirus concerns dissipate further.

Perspective and Outlook

It’s human nature to focus on the known and immediate. That’s why, back in March and April, we were constantly trying to talk people away from the cliffs of doubt and despair over the coronavirus’ impact on financial markets.

Buying and selling stocks based on headlines on major news channels is rarely smart. Yet it happens all the time all the same: an unfortunate product of groupthink.

The better strategy is to contemplate what the majority is missing.

Right now, the S&P 500 is back to trading at 52-week highs. And while we didn't expect that to occur quite so quickly, we’re not surprised that it happened.

After all, equities and real estate are the best weapons against inflation, followed by precious metals. As governments predictably poured trillions of dollars into their problems, these asset classes recovered at a steady clip.

That’s why we doubled down on resilient but misunderstood businesses like W. P. Carey (WPC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA). (Yet we were careful to avoid weaker mall stocks like an actual plague.)

We determined the three most probable outcomes to the crisis. And they all resulted in equities and real estate performing well over the medium to long-term.

That’s the key to successful investing: Consistently put the odds in your favor while mitigating downside risk. The rest works itself out.

The U.S. & REITs

Equity markets are currently trading at double the average Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17x. The previous high was set in 2000, no big surprise.

Using forward earnings, the S&P 500 trades at a more modest 27.1x, which still implies 39.1% earnings growth.

Since that refers to earnings, not cash flow growth, that technically could happen as financials and asset-heavy energy firms strengthen in 2021. Similar to the Shilling ratio, the trailing P/E is 37.7x.

Then again, that latter figure means we’re looking at the 97.7th percentile of historical S&P 500 valuations historically. So we need to be extremely disciplined in our entry/exit points, focusing on well-situated higher-quality companies.

Measured by the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), it’s clear that publicly traded REITs have considerably more upside potential compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Judging by their funds from operations, cash flow stabilized in Q3, rising 5.6% over Q2.

FFO is still 22.3% lower than Q3 2019, but we expect most of that gap to close in the next 12 months. Per NAREIT – and despite very difficult times – publicly traded equity REITs still paid $10.7 billion in dividends last quarter.

Combining equity and mortgage REITs, the total was down 25.1% compared to Q2.

Occupancy, however, improved to 90.9%, which was 110 basis points higher than Q2. And we think that will continue to improve 75-100 bps quarterly through 2021.

As for leverage, it remains low, with debt to total book assets of 50.8%, far below the 57% going into 2008. And the weighted average interest expense coverage ratio – a useful measure of how easily REITs can pay interest on their debt – was 3.8x.

That’s strong on its own, and far superior to the sector’s 2.6x during the Great Recession.

Sure, the Fed may ease off the throttle from here. But it won't hit the brakes during such unstable times. And though we’re preparing for a spike in inflation, it should only be a little one.

Until then (and probably after), we'll keep selectively buying on weakness in various U.S. and connected market sectors.

Europe

We can’t talk about Europe without mentioning the U.K.

Its FTSE 100 is among the least expensive developed market indices. Stuck at multi-year valuation lows of 14x-15x using the CAPE ratio, that's half the U.S.'s figure.

We continue to like the U.K. even as Brexit concerns stoke fear and uncertainty. Our primary exposure is via British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY). But W.P. Carey, Brookfield (BPYU), and a couple other larger REITs we own diversify 5-15% of their asset base to the U.K. and surrounding areas.

Moving on to Italy, it fell between the U.K. and U.S. in terms of valuation at 18.7x as of June 30. That seems about right, though we don't have any existing investments there. Nothing screams “value” in Spain either, especially considering its attachment to the Eurozone, high unemployment rate, and political issues.

Russia, however, is more interesting. Valuations of the MOEX Composite are extraordinarily low at 8x-9x. (Though they were even lower in 2017 and 2018 at 7x-8x.) We’re surveying the investment landscape very carefully based on the cyclical lows in:

Regional oil and natural gas pricing Russian and global energy benchmarks Russian equities in general.

Speaking of cyclical, few people know that the larger European economy is very sensitive to such things. Due to a focus on luxury and value-added goods, Europe could outperform as the world recovers.

The situation there is incredibly complex, including with the European Central Bank’s fiscal measures. They’ve been pronounced and boosted further by state guarantees for corporate debt.

We need to consider all these factors when analyzing the opportunity at hand.

Asia

Japan's equity valuations have fallen 30% since 2017 to 20x. yet they’re more expensive than most developed nations outside of the U.S.

Prime Minister Abe’s successor, Yoshihide Suga, isn’t looking like he’ll be a big gamechanger, and we’re not complaining. Those critical of Japan's deflationary environment may change their tune once many other nations face the same challenge.

In line with most of the developed world, we do expect it to struggle to achieve its 2% inflation target, though. In fact, it becomes more difficult every day that passes due to its aging population.

Japanese equities are likely to require skilled active management to achieve better results than other markets.

China, for its part, is always tough to predict. But we can draw a few conclusions from its fiscal policy, which should remain very supportive for a while.

Valuations have come down to more sensible levels. But watch out anyway for "no earnings, no cash flow, no plan for profitability" type companies. These are usually technology in nature, just as in U.S. markets.

The chart above shows Facebook and Alphabet showing about 55% and 68% in capital gains, respectively, in the past year. Their Chinese counterparts, Weibo (WB) and Baidu (BIDU) – both of which we’re long on – are down 42% and 61%, respectively, however.

These companies are trading with similarly discounted valuations. Baidu traded at 10.7x the last 12 months' earnings, while Alphabet's stock is valued at 34.1x.

Last but not least, India remains one of our favorite markets long term. Its Sensex index, which is comparable to the DJIA, recently made new highs despite all the coronavirus challenges.

With earnings multiples in the mid-20s, we think India is attractively priced but not heavily discounted.

In Closing…

Overall, we have a favorable opinion on real assets through infrastructure and real estate. And we expect private credit – best represented in the public markets by business development companies, or BDCs – will also perform well.

We’ll even go so far as to say they should easily beat traditional fixed income… including high yield corporates… in absolute and risk-adjusted terms.

The timing of the shift from growth toward value is unknown at this time. But we expect it to happen in the next 18 months. And once it starts, the reversal could be rapid.

This comes from a “wide moat” perspective, where we’re seeking long-term gains with long-term goals, not get-rich-quick schemes. We’re happy to get involved in the shorter-term trend here and there. But what we really want are companies and sectors strong enough to handle even the most volatile markets.

And while 2020 has undoubtedly been tough on many levels, it’s demonstrated that our framework works. As such, we’re sticking to our guns and staying the course.

