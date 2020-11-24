The Case

It’s almost nonsensical to say online purchases of goods and services have soared. Year over year, purchases of goods online in the US jumped from $72.4 billion to $79.1 billion from March to April alone. In percentage terms, March’s consumer online purchases went from 14.31% YOY to 22.68% in April YOY. By October, the purchase of goods online reached $88.2 billion, up 29.09% YOY, compiling a monthly growth rate of 2.5% since April. The pandemic has clearly pulled forward the adoption rate of online shopping by at least three years for US consumers, according to one study. For small- and medium-sized businesses, the embrace of online purchases has advanced by about six years - and counting. According to a recent study, online grocery sales in the US will reach 10.2% of a $1.039 trillion market through the end of 2020. That is up from a pre-COVID-19 3.4% share of a $1.016 trillion market in 2019. The total US grocery market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion in 2025, with a post-COVID-19 online total of 21.5%.

The impact on earnings of companies with online platforms during the heat of the pandemic has been singular. The online platforms of Amazon (AMZN) (purple line) and Shopify (SHOP) (orange line) have soared well above the already impressive 50% gains of the S&P 500 (grey area) since its crash landing on 23rd March. Thanks be to the Federal Reserve. In the UK, the Ocado Group (OCDGF) (green-red line) is very much a player in this seminal group (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1: Shopify, Amazon, Ocado Group against the S&P 500

The Story

At first glance, Ocado presents a curious storyline. The company claims 1.7% of the UK grocery market through the end of its fiscal Q2 in June. By way of comparison, UK grocery store rival Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY) (orange line) controls just under 27% of the same market. Ocado and Tesco have roughly similar market capitalizations of just under £17 billion and just under £23 billion, respectively. Tesco operates almost 4,000 stores throughout the UK and in the Republic of Ireland. The plot thickens. Ocado has no storefronts and no plans for opening stores. Still, the company logged a 23% YOY gain in total revenues through the end of Q2. Ocado has a 10.94% annualized growth rate over the past 10 years through the end of 2019. Tesco’s annualized growth in revenue is negative at 1.58% over the same period. At the same time, Tesco has struggled since the end of Q2 2019, logging negative YOY revenue growth for the past four consecutive quarters. The company’s OTC shares have underperformed the S&P 500 (grey area) since the second week in May since April. As for market performance, Ocado is up 108% since the 23rd of March. Its shares spiked precisely when the S&P hit bottom, remaining well above its 200-day EMA (blue line) since early April. In any other market, Tesco’s 28% YTD gain would make value investors salivate. In this market, Tesco only recently broke through its 200-day EMA (red line) and is still well below the pace currently being set by the S&P 500 (see Figure 2, below).

Figure 2: Ocado Group, Tesco against the S&P 500

Apples and Oranges

Selling apples, oranges, breakfast cereals, and goods of similar ilk are not normally noted for generating outsized margins. With no storefronts, Ocado’s sole contact with fruits and vegetables comes from its customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) that run on the company’s Ocado Smart Platform (OSP). These CFCs are designed by in-house software and hardware engineers to client specifications, with the flexibility to meet market requirements such as population density, prevailing wage rates, land constraints and fuel costs - as well as future growth expectations. Once operational, these CFCs brim with up to 1,000 washing machine-sized robots scurrying about an electronic grid, hovering over a honeycomb configuration of lower-level storage containers 21 bins deep just long enough to pluck a single, preprogrammed shopping list item with startling, split-second precision. These individualized baskets number up to 65,000 in a normal week - incredibly untouched by human hands. Once the orders are picked, the groceries are packed into boxes, this time with human hands, and loaded onto vans for delivery.

Technical Wizardry

The technical wizardry to program robotic arms to snatch the typical basket of grocery goods of various shapes, weight and fragility is astounding. Each robotic arm is programmed to pick up a particular shopping cart item - and only that item. Robots learn from constantly scanning the data programmed into their memory and performing the same task over and over. In other words, a single arm cannot pick up a banana and then proceed to lift a gallon of milk or an ear of corn into the basket. Each of these tasks fall on an individually programmed robotic arm that comprise the washing machine-sized fulfillment robot.

Robotics defines the means. The delivery of online grocery orders at the highest level of efficiency is the end-product of the company’s business model. Then again, the business formula is equally reversible: robotics provide the end game with applicability to many business lines across a wide spectrum of the economy. The complexity of plucking myriad shapes, sizes and weights within the everyday grocery space and depositing the items into a single basket provides the means to demonstrate just how efficient and efficacious technology can be in the delivery of everyday goods and services to a consuming public.

The storyline continues. Ocado recently purchased San Francisco-based Kindred Systems, an advanced piece-picking robotics company that specializes in providing AI vision and motion control critical for differentiating between different objects, textures and shapes. The Las Vegas-based Haddington robotic arm designer/manufacturer specializes in low-cost, lightweight and highly dexterous robotic arms. Last quarter’s outsized demand for US chipmaker Nvidia’s (NVDA) graphic processing units (GPUs) came, in part, from the growing need for enhanced performance of machine learning systems that both Kindred and Haddington produce.

The Take

So, how does Ocado actually make money? Once a CFC is operational, a good proportion of ongoing software and hardware costs become fixed, ongoing expenditures. Extra volumes of grocery orders coming through the facility, then, reduce these fixed costs as a percent of total sales. Total sales, then, increase in proportion to the facility’s capacity to handle added volume flows. Such measures are built into every CFC the company builds and operates. COVID-19 continues to have a startling impact on consumer buying behavior - and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Facility design, both from a software and hardware perspective, largely defines forward expansion until capacity is reached. In the experience thus far with COVID-19 lockdowns in the UK, basket orders have grown, which has reduced subsequent van runs by 9% through Q2 - a function of larger basket orders. Fees that Ocado charges its grocery clients have also fallen as a percentage of sales. Fees were up 58% through the end of Q2 for a cumulative total of £219 million. With the UK again in the throes of a nationwide lockdown through the first week in December, these patterns should largely continue for the foreseeable future.

A standard-sized CFC generates around £30 million of net cumulative cash outflow in the first year of its launch. The estimate also depends upon the extent the client wants to ramp up growth and the availability of new clients. The continuing COVID-19 stranglehold on economic activity in the UK means alternative sources of food, such as neighborhood pubs (about 20,000 strong across the UK), restaurants and other eateries, have now largely gone dark with the lockdown. It was only in August that the government’s "Eat Out to Help Out" discount program was picking up half the tab to encourage Britons to eat out in the country’s pubs. The new COVID-19-restrictions on grocery access turns a steady feed into a flood of new clients to the company’s online platform.

Ocado has existing commitments for 54 CFCs in nine global markets, which provides an enormous path to future growth. The company recently opened CFCs for Groupe Casino in Paris and another for Sobeys in Toronto. A Marks & Spencer (MAKSF) partnership brings 12 million weekly customers with over 6,000 new food lines on offer. Ocado’s partners have about £210 billion in annualized sales. These are key markets with targeted annual household income averaging £25,000 in a grocery market that estimates out at £2.8 trillion annually. Demand is currently in puerile stages of overall development, arguably on the cusp of big growth opportunities for client expansion via OSP as the pandemic reduces household access to safe, alternative grocery sourcing. This online sourcing for groceries will exponentially grow so long as brick-and-mortar grocery shopping is viewed as a peril to one’s health. And by that time, the proverbial die would likely be cast. The ease and convenience of delivered grocery items will continue to appeal to urban working moms, dads and young workaholics - particularly the latter group, which has grown up exploiting the far reaches of a smartphone. It is the very argument advanced time and again that growth has come so quickly from tech-based solutions to supply constraints that allow big tech to dominate markets.

Of course, the transaction data compiled by online grocery shopping is of high personal significance. The store of data provides huge economic incentives to serve up myriad customized services to clients well outside the realm of groceries. The economic value derived keeps companies like Amazon, Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) in dominant market positions worldwide. Ocado’s technological prowess, on sale at $31/share, looks to be headed in a similar direction.

Moving Forward

A final note. Investors continue to struggle to quantify intangible versus tangible capital inputs to bottom line computations. After the financial crisis of 2008-09, the share of non-residential investment flowing into intellectual property hit 30%. Through the end of 2019, that percentage hit 34.6%. The question as to which measure makes companies more dominant and profits more endurable in their respective markets is steadfastly being answered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCDGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.