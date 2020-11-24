What I found did not disappoint as it is an attractive basket of holdings that will benefit from a further virus rebound and offers a very high yield.

Although I've been looking at a lot of CEFs, I needed to look at the major mortgage REIT ETF.

I dabbled in some preferred bonds but found that the industry has attractive features that really complement my portfolio from time to time.

I've been spending a little bit of time on mortgage REIT vehicles after the sector got distressed in March 2020.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) holds a basket of U.S. REITs that in turn hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages. That may sound safe depending on whether you focus on the residential or commercial part, but in practice these companies are highly leveraged. The largest holding Annaly Capital (NLY) is levered 6.2x. In the March Covid drawdown, this fund got hammered into oblivion. Down over 60%+ at some point, it got a lifeline from the Fed, when it announced a willingness to buy an unlimited amount of mortgage-backed securities. As Covid wasn't as bad as it could have been in the summer, the sector started recovering from the value destruction (panic selling, etc.) that took place in March.

Data by YCharts

In practice, the leverage is not as problematic as the headline leverage number suggests because I'm not too concerned about the residential exposure which, in the case of Annaly for example, is covered by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) or Ginnie Mae.

Then this month Pfizer (PFE) came out with virus news that, at least superficially, can be regarded as positive. I'd tentatively say the market is giving it too much weight. But take that opinion with a shaker of salt. The S&P 500 (SPY) got a little bit of lift, the REM really turned on the burners:

Data by YCharts

That seems counterintuitive because this is an ETF with boring mortgage REITs. But in the context of the leverage of the underlying, it makes more sense. This ETF's 12-month trailing yield is 11.16%. If you've taken out a mortgage in the last ten years you'll realize this is a juiced-up return. This is a bodybuilder of a vehicle on a serious set of roids. If you then think about what the commercial mortgage market looks like, it is understandable this hasn't fully recovered alongside the Russell or S&P 500. Covid is, once again, surging in parts of the U.S. and that's raising questions about the recovery in the office space.

Here's are 25/34 of the largest holdings:

Data: Morningstar

Annaly is a huge part of the ETF with 17.15% of the portfolio and AGNC (AGNC) an important second at 13%. With Starwood Property Trust (STWD), the allocation normalizes to ~7% of the portfolio.

I've pulled up valuation and balance sheet statistics for the top 6 holdings. Together these represent 52% of the portfolio. The balance sheets clearly show why stress in mortgage credit markets can spook investors because these vehicles are by definition optimized yield vehicles. They are loaded with debt which is only bearable because it is offset by generally very high-quality assets.

Data: Seeking Alpha

The valuations still reflect the March carnage. The entire portfolio trades at 0.7x book value. Before '09 these vehicles were considered the greatest gift ever and regularly traded well above book value. Annaly, one of the largest out there, has usually traded below book value since '09.

There are huge differences between MBS-REITs depending on whether the portfolio is predominantly tilted towards residential or commercial mortgages.

The residential focused ones (like Annaly) are more sensitive to rising interest rates. Actually, the firm doesn't like volatile interest rates because when they fall it faces prepayments that aren't as profitable.

The commercial focused ones are more vulnerable to recessions and I would think they are much more vulnerable at this time. I went over the specific portfolios of the top holdings and one thing I wanted to highlight is that AGNC actually has been buying back 2% of its stock in the last quarter which I thought was a pretty brave move.

On balance, I'm more inclined to go with residential ones at this time, but if you don't have a strong view on recession or interest rate mix in general, I'd say the mix is much preferable. Some of their weaknesses are offset by the strengths of the other.

Data: Seeking Alpha

Keep in mind this ETF is much more volatile than the market. It has a beta of 1.75 according to its issuer iShares. The wrapper costs you 0.48% per year.

I find the exposure in this package pretty attractive. It has its weaknesses but I'm inclined to other bond/credit exposure that melds into an amalgam of positions that I feel even better about than its individual parts.

I have some credit exposure. Straight-up high yield bonds and through closed-end funds. I'm currently on a CEF-reviewing binge, so follow me if you like that sort of thing. I'm shorting credit through high-yield ETFs and short 20-year+ treasuries. If we see sustained low-rates, this ETF (or a similar exposure) should be raking it in for me. If we get some surprise surge in rates or a credit event that's big enough to cause serious default rates in this industry, I don't see how my high-yield shorts don't work.

I liked how this ETF gave me a good quick overview of the market. The 9.68% 30-day SEC yield, probably a fair reflection of the immediate future, is also something I can live with. I can see myself just using this vehicle from time to time but I'll definitely be diving into some individual names to optimize my exposure to what I exactly want out of the mortgage REITs. Which for me is to avoid credit risk and take on interest rate risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long/short position in REM or underlying REITs in next 72 hours. I have no plans to do so, but I'm looking for an attractive combination.