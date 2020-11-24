The company's financial performance is peer leading, and the company has the ability to drive significant long-term shareholder returns.

HBO Max has racked up a large deal with Amazon, and should have an upcoming deal with Roku, driving its size.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has had a significant week for its HBO Max streaming platform. Specifically, the company's HBO Max has announced a new streaming deal with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), with increased potential for a new deal with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The Amazon deal allows HBO to leave the service leaving room for HBO Max, and a Roku deal would add tens of millions of potential subscribers.

As we'll see throughout this article, that gives HBO Max renewed revenue and growth potential, in addition to the remainder of AT&T's businesses.

AT&T has fought to become a major streaming producer in its own right, on the back of its Time Warner acquisition, with its focus on HBO Max growth. That's a unique opportunity with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) currently having a larger market capitalization than AT&T. That's on the back of the company's significant pandemic-based returns.

AT&T and Entertainment - AT&T Investor Presentation

A Roku deal would add more than 40 million subscribers, with the Amazon deal more focused on moving HBO subscribers to HBO Max. The company anticipated steadily increasing subscribers, with a target to hit 36 million by YE 2020 and 50 million by YE 2025. The company has already passed that, as a result of the pandemic, hitting 38 million in 3Q 2020.

The company has continued to have premium TV losses, but HBO Max is performing. That's significant given the revenue, $15 million per subscriber. Domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers, as of 3Q 2020, provide nearly $7 billion in annual revenue. The company is several million above its $36 million target for the year.

Assuming the company continues to succeed, hitting what we believe is a more realistic at least 60 million subscribers by 2025, that's nearly $11 billion in annualized revenue. That's all high margin revenue, and it's significant, even for a $200-billion company. That means the potential for significant growing shareholder profits.

AT&T Fiber Growth

Another of AT&T's slower-growing businesses by subscriber count, but with similar financial potential, is the company's fiber business.

AT&T Fiber Business - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has been focused on both increasing the number of available fiber customers and increasing its penetration in the existing markets. The company has added 357 thousand subscribers in the most recent quarter, at a 1.4 million/year annualized rate (that means roughly $1 billion in additional revenue for the company).

The company currently has 4.7 million fiber subscribers, meaning a massive potential market here. Investors worry that the company's cellular business has no growth left, but here is an area where the company can generate massive new revenue and profit. The company's slow and steady growth here will provide consistent rewards.

AT&T 3Q Results

AT&T's 3Q results highlight its overall business strength along with the strength of its recent businesses.

AT&T 3Q 2020 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T's overall businesses have continued to perform incredibly well. The company's prepaid phone subscribers increased slightly, more than making up for 2Q 2020 difficulties. The company's peer-leading net adds are incredibly substantial. The company's financial performance saw a $2.3 billion YoY revenue decline with strong cash flow from operations.

The company's adjusted EPS dropped, mainly due to COVID impacts of $0.21. Out of these COVID impacts, the largest sufferer has been the company's Warner Media due to difficulties that have come from theater shutdowns. However, with that expected to be solved over the next year, these difficulties are quite short term.

AT&T Financial Strength

More so, even through 2020, the company's financial position has remained incredibly strong. The company now expects 2020 FCF to be $26 billion or higher, pushing the payout ratio to 57%. The company's capital investment is on track for $20 billion for the year, showing the company's commitment to its business, and its payout ratio for a 7.34% yield shows its strength.

AT&T Financial Strength - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has managed to drastically decrease its debt since the Time Warner deal. The company's net debt has dropped from a peak of $180 billion to $149 billion and its debt towers have improved significantly with bottom of the barrel interest rates. The company has cut its overall weighted yield from 4.3% to 4.1% while pushing out its average maturity from 13 to 17 years.

That maturity reduction alone is a way the company has found to save $300 million in annual interest rates. The company can continue paying debt down, and even with COVID difficulties, can comfortably handle its upcoming debt maturities. The company has undergone asset sales, something we're not a fan of (buying companies at a premium and selling assets).

Going forward, with comfortable and stable capital investments into its business, the company can continue paying dividends of nearly 7.5%. The company originally intended to use extra cash for buybacks, but it's temporarily halted it. We expect the company to buy back debt in the meantime, and then buy back share afterwards.

Either way, AT&T's financial strength has the ability to drive double-digit shareholder returns.

AT&T Risk

AT&T has minimal risk as an investment. In fact, what we believe is the largest source of risk is T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) or potential new competitors in the cellular businesses. Specifically, current mobile businesses are fairly high-margin, as the oligopolies that operate them have found out. However, T-Mobile could unseat that power balance and force the companies to cut their prices and therefore, profits.

AT&T has worked to diversify itself significantly from this risk; however, it's still a key risk for investors in the companies.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's HBO Max deal with Amazon will help its core businesses, and a potential Roku business will help drive millions in new users. All of these add up to billions in new annual revenue. The company's fiber business could also add billions in new annual revenue as long as it is focused on expanding.

The company's FCF is incredibly strong. The company remains committed to its businesses with capital expenditures. The company has a less than 60% payout ratio as it continues to pay its dividend of nearly 7.5%. In the immediate term, we expect the company to focus on debt repurchases followed by share repurchases.

