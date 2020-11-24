Investors could expect returns of 6% assuming the company can grow book value at a 10% rate for the next 5 years and sustain returns on equity of 15%.

While we expect Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) to track the market next year, the company could see a nice rebound in operations in the following quarters, assuming efforts to combat the pandemic are successful.

A strong sequential order book and strong profit margins have given management enough confidence to raise guidance, which now calls for EPS in a range of $1.58-1.66 from the previous range of $1.53-1.65.

The company had a solid third quarter (considering the impact of COVID-19), with revenues declining by 9% on a year-over-year basis but adjusted EBITDA margins up 30 basis points to 16.4%. FSS continues to generate healthy cash flows, which the company is using to increase capacity at its manufacturing plants. The fact that the company is expanding capacity when the current business climate is highly uncertain might be a bullish signal on the expected economic rebound.

Since 2016, when current CEO Jennifer Sherman took leadership at FSS, the business fundamentals have improved considerably. Sensible acquisitions coupled with cost structure improvements allowed the company to achieve its best results in 2019. FSS has diversified its revenue sources, adding more predictability to the business.

What type of returns can we expect from FSS? We believe investors could expect returns of 6% assuming the company can grow book value at a 10% rate for the next 5 years and sustain returns on equity of 15%. That would give us an estimated EPS of approximately $2.7 in year 5. Applying FSS’s historical earnings multiple of 15x gives us a price target of $40 per share. Adding the 1% dividend yield leads us to our 6% annual expected return. At current prices, we are keeping FSS on our watchlist. Buying the company at a lower earnings multiple would not only increase our margin of safety but also our prospective returns.

Quick Business Overview

Federal Signal Corp. designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products to municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial markets. FSS operates under two segments: Environmental Solutions Group (81% of total sales in 2019) and the Safety and Security Systems Group (19% of total sales).

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Under the Environmental Solutions Group, the company manufactures street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies and trailers. Within its product portfolio, FSS owns very well-known brands with leading market positions in its respective niche categories. For example, Elgin is the market leader among street sweepers; Vactor is the leading manufacturer of sewer cleaners; Jetstream is the market leader in the in-plant cleaning segment of the U.S water blast industry, and Guzzler is a leader in vacuum loaders used to manage industrial waste.

The company’s Safety and Security Systems Group manufactures and supplies products that law enforcement, fire rescue and emergency medical services use, such as vehicle lightbars and sirens, communication equipment, industrial signaling equipment and public warning systems.

FSS has 15 manufacturing facilities and distributes its products using either a dealer network or a direct sales force. The dealer network serves both municipal and industrial end-markets. The company also operates an aftermarket division, which provides post-sale services, parts and equipment rentals.

The Big Picture

Source: Company Investor Presentation

For the past few years, the company has been acquiring businesses with the purpose of diversifying its revenue sources, which used to consist mainly of municipalities and government end-markets. The problem with a high sales concentration to such end-customers was the dependency on public funds. The acquisitions the company has made for the past years has diversified its end-markets to include the construction, industrial and military industries. The targeted acquisitions also expanded the company’s total addressable market, which management estimates to be approximately $4 billion.

More importantly, FSS's acquisition strategy has been, so far, accretive to shareholders and has reignited revenue growth. For example, before 2017, the company did on average approximately $0.90 in EPS with revenues fluctuating between $750 million and $850 million, and consolidated EBITDA margins of 12%. Now, with the acquisitions integrated into the business, the company surpassed the $1 billion in sales mark, reaching $1.2 billion in 2019, but better yet, improving EBITDA margins to 15.6% and growing EPS to $1.79. From 2016 to 2019, EPS have grown at a 3-year CAGR of 37%. Returns on equity also reached 17.2% in 2019, the highest it has been for the past 10 years, which highlights the highly accretive nature of the acquisitions.

Looking at the acquired businesses, it is easy to understand why the company was able to quickly integrate them into the core business. For example, in 2016, FSS acquired JJE, extending the company’s sales channel to include service centers through which it could provide parts, service and rental offerings. With the acquisition of Truck Bodies & Equipment International (TBEI) in 2017, the company increased the number of dealers within its network, added a direct sales force and added to its product portfolio dump truck bodies and trailers, leveraging its expertise in building chassis-based vehicles. The recent acquisition of MRL uses the same playbook, as MLR is a manufacturer of truck-mounted and ride-on road-marking and line-removal equipment.

Third-quarter highlights

While sales for the third quarter were down 9.4% from its prior-year period, adjusted EBITDA margins were above the upper end of the company’s target at 16.4%. A big contributor to the strong margin performance was the company’s aftermarket segment, which accounted for 27% of the Environmental Solutions Group revenues, and was up 24% from the prior-year period. FSS plans to raise its margin targets once the uncertainty related to the pandemic ceases, which currently stands between a range of 12-16%. Management sees its aftermarket segment as a key driver for higher margins and to smooth out top line volatility:

I think the other important thing to remember is that our aftermarkets business also provides another source for those municipalities if they need to rent or they want to buy used equipment. So as a company, I really believe we're very well positioned, whether you need new equipment, used equipment, rental or parts and service to support the essential equipment that we sell.



Source: Q3 earnings conference call

FSS continues to make significant investments in its manufacturing plants by adding capacity to support future growth, which can be linked to recent military contracts. The company has entered a partnership with Oshkosh Defense (OSK) and MAC Defense to expand its military business, and has been recently awarded two contracts to supply dump bodies to the military worth approximately $30 million:

We are excited by the opportunity to be in a position to support this initiative from our expanded facility to which we expect to have an improved operational layout and enhanced heating capabilities.



Source: Q3 earnings conference call

Bottom Line

We like FSS as a business, but not so much at the current valuation. With the company trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17x, we believe it trades at a fair valuation and in line with its historical P/E multiple of 15x. As with every investment, the price one is willing to pay matters a lot and correlates with the investment return.

In the case of FSS, we believe investors could expect an annual return of 6% in a 5-year period. We get to our expected return by looking at the company’s retention ratio, its return on retained earnings, its return on equity and starting book value to get to a 5-year targeted EPS number. For example, FSS pays 20% of earnings in dividends, while retaining 80%. For the past 10 years, the company has generated a total of $9.85 in EPS, of which $2.15 has been payout in dividends, therefore retaining $7.7. During the same period, it has managed to increase EPS by $0.77, which gives us a return on retained earnings of 12.8% and estimated book value growth of approximately 10%. Starting with a book value per share of $10.6 and assuming the company can indeed grow book value at a 10% rate, in year 5, book value per share would grow to $17.2. Assuming a return on equity of 15%, which is what the company has been generating, we can estimate EPS of $2.7. Applying a 15x earnings multiple would give us a 5-year target share price of approximately $40.5.

While the above calculation uses a lot of assumptions, it serves us as a guidepost. Is an annual 6% return for the next 5 years reasonable? We are not sure, especially in this type of market. We believe investors should keep FSS in their watchlists and wait for a better entry point, increasing the margin of safety and prospective returns along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.