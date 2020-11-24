BTZ's distribution coverage has dipped in the last report, but isn't cause for too much concern at this time.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) has been providing a monthly income for investors since 2006 when the fund launched. As we know, investments launching around this time had unfortunate timing due to the 2008/09's market turbulence. Since then, the fund has remained quite steady and is putting up healthy returns for a fixed-income fund.

The dividend was fully covered according to their last Semi-Annual Report. However, the last 3-month coverage has dropped a bit. The discount is quite attractive, and combining that with the higher coverage we typically see can make BTZ compelling at this time.

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we hold BTZ in our Tactical Income - 100 portfolio. This portfolio is designed to take advantage of special situations and can lean more aggressive. So, at first, it might seem strange that such a steady fund is put in this portfolio. However, it goes back to last year when Stanford Chemist sent out a trade alert. This move put BTZ in our TI portfolio to take advantage of the fund's tender offer.

BTZ invests with an objective to "provide current income, current gains, and capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through investing "...under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities."

This approach puts BTZ in more of a hybrid fixed-income fund; not invested solely in high yield or investment grade. Turnover of the portfolio averaged 24.2% over the last 5-year period, meaning that the composition doesn't typically change drastically from year to year. It is a 50/50 approach that has done well, rewarding shareholders with income and stability. The approach allows the managers of the fund the flexibility to invest where they see fit. BTZ will also invest across a broad range of sectors - diversification that can help mitigate the downside related to specific sectors.

(Source)

The fund is sizeable at almost $2 billion in managed assets. They do utilize leverage of around 28%. This increases risk due to greater volatility during market crashes. Though it has also contributed to the returns over the years historically. The fund's management fee is very reasonable at 0.62%. When including leverage, this climbs to 1.68%.

Performance - Brief COVID-19 Dip, But Positive YTD

Due to just about everything dropping in March, BTZ wasn't spared. It was also affected by the leverage used by the fund.

Between February 19th to March 23rd, the fund fell right in line with what we should expect.

Data by YCharts

Above, we can see the comparison to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). SPY is, of course, representative of U.S. large-cap equities - LQD is an ETF invested in investment-grade bonds. We see that LQD held up better on both a share price and an NAV basis. This is to be expected as BTZ is a hybrid, and again, they utilize leverage.

To be fair, we can take a look at the full YTD returns as well in the same comparison. SPY and LQD are included for context and not really an appropriate benchmark for BTZ.

Data by YCharts

BTZ wasn't spared by the widening of CEF's discounts in March either. This is clear to see above as the fund's NAV returns are higher than share price returns. At one point, the discount dropped to almost 16% in the depths of March's crash. This was recovered significantly before once again widening out on a YTD basis more recently.

Data by YCharts

I believe now that the 6.06% discount is attractive. Over the last 1 year, the fund did average a 7.45% discount, though.

Additionally, over the longer term, the fund does carry a persistent and significant discount. This is ultimately what the tender offer was designed to reduce, but we saw the typical action of widening again after the event.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Coverage Dips With The September Report

One thing we know that has had a huge impact on fixed income funds is the interest rate being set to 0% by the Fed. This has both helped and hurt the asset class. For CEFs, BTZ included, the main benefit was reduced leverage costs. The main downside would be that their underlying holdings will eventually start paying reduced interest rates. This will result in less NII for BTZ as maturities come due and get reinvested at lower interest rates.

Last year, BTZ reported around $8.85 million in interest expenses and fees. This year, the expense took a massive drop of less than $4 million. This wasn't all related to just reduced leverage either. Reverse repurchase agreements were at around $637 million in value, compared to this year's $556 million. Part of this reduction was due to the fund reducing assets during the tender offer. Not a deleveraging due to March's crash that we went through with other funds.

There are also two interesting things that we have seen with BTZ now. Their last Semi-Annual Report gave us coverage of greater than 100%. This is, of course, a positive for the fund.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Author Note: A partial period is included as they changed their fiscal year-end from October 31st to December 31st.

As we can see, NII coverage comes to 101.5%. However, when they last reported their earnings and UNII report, we see that coverage has slipped for the past 3 months since that report.

(Source - Quarterly Report)

I don't believe this is a huge negative. Most bonds pay annually or semiannually, and this can help explain dips in coverage. We see this happen with PIMCO's reports as well through this period of time. So, it isn't just a 'problem' with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and BTZ. I also prefer looking at the lengthier reports due to being able to smooth out these numbers. Ultimately, at this time, I am not concerned with the drop in coverage and is just something to watch for now.

Investors might also call attention to the negative UNII - as we can see, this also isn't just BTZ in this category. UNII is simply just 'undistributed net investment income.' This being a negative number doesn't tell us about anything going forward. Most CEFs will be negative and pay out almost all of their earnings. That is how we get a negative number. That being said, a positive number certainly wouldn't hurt as it would give the fund a 'pool' to draw future distributions from.

BTZ currently pays out $0.0839 per month or a yield of 6.91%. This was boosted last year due to further action of trying to reduce the fund's persistent discount. This saw the fund set their NAV distribution rate to 6.49%. For reference, the NAV yield comes to 6.70% right now.

This boost was announced in September 2019. What is interesting is that they don't appear to be resetting this for this year. They just recently announced maintaining the same rate for November.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Holdings - Hybrid And Diversified

Overall, the portfolio skews to higher-quality investments. This makes the track record based on total returns even more impressive. They reported the returns at the end of September 30th. The 10-year numbers came to an annualized 7.56% on a total NAV return basis and 8.07% on a total share price return.

Investment-grade holdings allocation is followed by high yield. High-yield, or 'junk,' investments are those that are rated BB+ and below.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Another area of focus for fixed-income funds is the effective duration. BTZ's effective duration comes to 6.84 years. This is tilted towards the higher end due to the 20+ year allocation. This represents the largest allocation of the portfolio, then is followed by the 3 to 5-year allocation of 17.6%.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

An important metric because it gives us a sense of how interest rates will impact the fund. The longer the duration, the greater the impact should be. The longer maturities play the biggest role in determining duration. This is due to the greater risks of money being 'locked' up in these bonds for extended periods of time. Suffice it to say, when comparing bond funds, this is one of the most important metrics. Though it is harder to pin down for CEFs due to them being more active. Buying and selling positions before they mature will result in this number being a moving target.

The bonds are mostly U.S.-based, though a small portion is invested in international companies. Additionally, the industry breakdown doesn't skew highly towards one sector or another. The largest sector is allocated to banking at 16.41%, communications at 15.23%, energy at 10.30% and consumer non-cyclical at 10.27%. The energy exposure might worry some investors, and admittedly, I am avoiding pure-play energy funds myself. However, the bonds are obviously much safer than the equity units or shares.

This diversification is reflected by the fund's top ten issuing companies.

(Source - Fund Website)

The top ten is also reflective of the quality. Many of these positions are offered by large companies that have reliable cash flow and stability. Companies like Verizon (VZ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Citigroup (C) are certainly large institutions that give confidence. Not to mention that being bonds investors are in line before equity and preferred offerings.

Conclusion

BTZ remains a solid choice for a multisector bond fund. They primarily hold the more stable investment-grade rated holdings. The high-yield portion can help boost the dividends it pays to investors as it increases NII. The trade-off is that the risks are also increased due to this allocation. The leverage utilized will also increase the risks to the downside. The fund was IPO'd in 2006 - and we saw the resulting damage that swiftly followed. That being said, the last round of market turbulence saw the fund drop significantly, before recovering almost fully. Those are black swan events that typically hit all investments indiscriminately, whether they are 'safe' or not.

The fund's distribution coverage has sunk a bit in the last report for the previous quarter. However, some timing is at play here, and the report from June did put coverage at over 100%. For the time being, this does seem like an appropriate and sustainable rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 4th, 2020.