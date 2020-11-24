Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Microsoft, and Global Payments. They add up to ~85% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2020. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Karr's 13F stock portfolio value increased ~42% from ~$350M to ~$494M as they built substantial stakes in three positions: Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). The number of holdings increased from 8 to 10. The top three positions represent ~85% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Global Payments.

Robert Karr was one of the most successful among the "tiger cubs" (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although his main expertise is Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US-listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes

Euronet Worldwide: EEFT is a large 5.25% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between ~$87 and ~$106, and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$133.

Note: Euronet Worldwide is back in the portfolio after a quarter's gap. A small 0.93% of the portfolio position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $69 and $167 but was disposed last quarter at prices between $73 and $121.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): These are small new positions established this quarter. Snowflake had an IPO in September. Shares started trading at ~$240 and currently goes for ~$274.

Stake Disposals

Four Seasons Education Cayman (NYSE:FEDU): FEDU was a very small ~0.14% of the portfolio stake as of last quarter. It was first purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $6 and $10. Q4 2019 saw a ~63% selling at prices between $1.55 and $2.20. The remaining small stake was sold over the last three quarters at prices between $0.65 and $1.80. The stock is now at $0.87. Karr realized losses.

Stake Increases

Global Payments: GPN is now a top three ~9% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $136 and $163 and increased by ~200% next quarter at prices between $154 and $175. There was a ~70% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $116 and $209. Last quarter saw another ~80% reduction at prices between $126 and $190. The position was rebuilt this quarter at prices between ~$161 and ~$185. The stock currently trades at ~$192.

Ceridian HCM Holding: A small stake in CDAY was first purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $44 and $78 and reduced by ~60% last quarter at prices between $39 and $84. This quarter saw a 3.18% of the portfolio stake built at prices between ~$69 and ~$85. It currently trades well above that range at $96.44.

Stake Decreases

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr's largest position at ~44% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. Recent activity follows: the two years through Q1 2020 had seen only minor activity, while last quarter saw a ~12% stake increase. The stock currently trades at ~$270. There was a minor ~3% trimming this quarter.

Flood & Decor Holdings: FND stake was established in H1 2018 at prices between $44 and $58. H2 2018 saw a ~4x stake increase at prices between $24 and $52. At the time, it was the largest position at roughly one-third of the portfolio. The last seven quarters have seen the stake reduce to a very small 0.52% of the portfolio position at prices between ~$27 and ~$76. The stock currently trades at ~$85.

Kept Steady

Microsoft Corp.: MSFT is a large (top three) ~31% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% next quarter at prices between $119 and $138. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$210. Q3 2019 saw a ~14% stake increase, while, in Q1 2020, there was similar selling.

Livent Corp. (LTHM): LTHM is a 5.36% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $5.50 and $7.75 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $6.45 and $8.95. Livent is a spinoff from FMC Corporation (FMC) that started trading in October 2018 at ~$16.25 per share. The stock currently trades at $16.18. There was a ~40% selling last quarter at prices between $4.60 and $8.75.

Estee Lauder (EL): EL is a very small 0.29% stake established during H1 2018 at prices between $128 and $158. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $182 and $208, while next quarter saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $144 and $220. That was followed with a one-third selling last quarter at prices between $149 and $205. The stock currently trades at ~$240.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.