Issued guidance that full-year results will be close to original estimates from the end of 2019, even with the effects of COVID-19.

Since its earnings report, it has broken out from the healthcare sector in the broad market.

A hospital bed is a parked taxi with the meter running. – Groucho Marx

"Pfizer’s COVID vaccine news sent its stock price soaring, but it really wasn’t able to lift the healthcare sector with it. COVID-related gains could be limited mostly to the biotech sector as the rest of healthcare is still facing some political uncertainty,” as explained by our subscription service, The Lead-Lag Report, but Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is an exception to that theory. SEM is a healthcare company that owns and operates critical illness recovery hospital, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics across 46 states. The stock has been trading at a strong position for the past 100 days. It has outperformed the broad market and its sector, as based on the S&P 500 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV).

The stock is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. While the 50-day average has been positively sloped since August, which makes the technical position even stronger, the 200-day average recently turned upward over the past 30 days. The stock is in an accumulation phase, as shown by the accumulation on up days versus down days.

On a fundamental basis, the company reported 3rd quarter earnings on September 30, 2020, which showed solid growth in 2 out of their 4 business units and a stabilization in the other units. “Income from operations increased 27.0% to $156.1million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $122.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included a net reduction of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund,” as stated in the earnings release. So, even though SEM had to return a portion of the money from the CARES Act due to reclassification, they still managed to build their income from operations. EPS was $0.57 on a fully diluted basis for 3Q20 compared to $0.23 for the same quarter, prior year. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS was $0.56 on a fully diluted basis for 3Q20 compared to $0.33 for the same quarter, prior year. So, they have shown growth despite tough conditions of government restriction on capacity of indoor spaces.

The key statistics for Select Medical are promising for future growth and earnings. Their in-patient hospitals have shown solid growth in number of admissions and revenue. While there are still limits on the outpatient services based on indoor capacity limits in many states, the numbers compared to a year ago are lower, but rising from 2Q2020. Occupancy rates in September 2020 (71%) for both hospital types are above where they were a year ago. These numbers show a hospital system that is growing even in the face of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and limitations.

3 months ending September 30, 2019 and 2020 2019 2020 % Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospitals Number of admissions 9051 9380 3.6% Net Revenue per patient day $1,773.00 $1,845.00 4.1% Rehabilitation Hospitals Number of admissions 6400 6443 0.7% Net Revenue per patient day $1,724.00 $1,775.00 3.0% Outpatient Rehabilitation Number of visits 2,204,328 1,983,372 -10.0% Revenue per visit $103.00 $104.00 1.0% Concentra Number of visits 3,150,903 2,827,407 -10.3% Revenue per visit $120.00 $121.00 0.8% All data taken from the 3rd Quarter 2020 Select Medical Earnings Release

Compared to its competitors, SEM has maintained a consistent profit margin even through the pandemic, which speaks to the leadership’s ability to use relief monies appropriately and to help grow the business. Select Medical has started issuing a business outlook again after pulling guidance in the first quarter of 2020. Originally, at the end of 2019, they estimated full year net operating revenues in the range of $5.575 - $5.675 billion and EPS in the range of $1.27 to $1.46. Their current guidance is for full year net operating revenues of $5.44 - $5.50 billion and EPS in the range of $1.65 to $1.75. So, given the pandemic, they only estimate revenues to be 3% lower than their beginning of year forecast and earnings per share to be higher, given reduced costs and interest costs.

As the general market starts to pull back from the vaccine runup, it looks like a good time to add Select Medical to your healthcare allocation.

