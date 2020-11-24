Writing an out of the money put option could be the preferred course of action here.

Introduction

Flowserve (FLS) is a leading manufacturer of flow control systems, and the share price has been under severe pressure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. That shouldn’t really come as a surprise as in 2019, in excess of 40% of its revenue was generated from sales to the oil and gas sector and it may take a little bit longer to see business bounce back in that sector. In this article I’ll have a closer look at the free cash flow generated in 2020 and how this relates to 2019.

Data by YCharts

The low capex results in a decent free cash flow

Although Flowserve’s business has been relatively resilient, the weaker performance of oil and gas companies means certain investments have been postponed and Flowserve needs to navigate through slightly more uncertain times. Despite this, the revenue decrease in the third quarter came in at just 7% but the COGS decreased by just over 3%, resulting in a gross profit of just over $285M.

Source: SEC filings

Fortunately Flowserve was able to cut its SG&A expenses as well and despite the slightly higher interest expenses, the pre-tax income decrease remained manageable and looking at the bottom line, the $51M net income is still pretty good as the net profit fell by just $9.8M despite a revenue decrease of more than $70M.

Q3 was a quarter of damage control as Flowserve started the year pretty good. In the first nine months of the year, the total revenue decreased by just $130M (less than 5%) but Flowserve needed some time to adjust its cost structure to the reduced demand, while FX fluctuations also had an impact on the net result. That’s why Flowserve’s net income in the first half of the year came in at a single digit amount and the majority of the 9M 2020 income was actually generated in just the third quarter.

Source: SEC filings

As there were also some non-cash expenses, the cash flow statement matters more to me than the income statement.

In the first nine months of the year, Flowserve reported an operating cash flow of $115.6M but this includes an investment of $67M in the working capital position as Flowserve has been building inventory. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s stuck with items it can’t sell fast enough, as the increase in inventories in 9M 2020 appears to be slower-paced than the in excess of $64M in 9M 2019.

Source: SEC filings

So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $182M. After deducting the $48M in capex, the free cash flow result was approximately $134M, or $1.03 per share. Assuming Q4 will be strong as well, we can expect the full-year free cash flow to come in at around $1.50-1.75/share (this will depend on the Q4 result, which traditionally is the strongest quarter of the year).

Flowserve isn’t cheap based on the EV/EBITDA or free cash flow yield

This means Flowserve is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 5%, while the 9M EBITDA was roughly $228M. A healthy EBITDA, but still way off from the in excess of $360M in 9M 2019. This also means the current enterprise value of $5.1B (including financial debt but excluding the $542M in retirement obligations) appears to be a healthy valuation.

However, we shouldn’t use 2020 as a ‘benchmark’ as the financial performance of the company has obviously suffered from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In FY 2019, for instance, the EBITDA came in at around $520M (defined as operating income + depreciation and amortization charges), while the free cash flow result was also pretty interesting. According to the annual report, Flowserve generated an adjusted operating cash flow of roughly $380M and after spending the $66M on capex, the free cash flow result exceeded $300M.

Source: SEC filings

Of course, there’s still one caveat. Flowserve announced it will very likely have to revise its financial statements all the way back to 2014. According to the company, an accounting review exposed a potential issue in the ‘incurred but not reported’ liability section. According to the update there will be a$66M increase in asbestos-related claims and while there will be a $23M increase to the total assets, the total amount of retained earnings will decrease by $43M.

Investment thesis

While Flowserve isn’t cheap based on the YTD performance, we should also have a look at the performance in a ‘normal’ year. Based on the FY 2019 free cash flow result, Flowserve is trading at a free cash flow yield of just around 7.5%. I don’t expect Flowserve to reach the 2019 levels in 2021, but at the current valuation, Flowserve could be an interesting company to start building a position in the next few weeks. While it may take a while for Flowserve to reach its historical revenue and free cash flow levels, I also don’t want to postpone taking a long position as Q4 traditionally is the strongest quarter of the year for FLS, and I think the free cash flow in the current quarter may surprise to the upside.

I was also surprised to see the generous premiums on put options and that caught my interest as writing some out of the money put options could either result in me keeping the option premium (in case the puts also expire out of the money) or adding Flowserve to my portfolio at a bargain price.

Source: Interactive Brokers screenshot provided by author

The P30 for January has an option premium of $0.80 (the midpoint between bid and ask) and this means I’ll either buy the stock at an average of $29.20, or just keep the $0.80 option premium for a return of 2.67% in 53 days.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.