The majority of the stocks in its top 10 holdings have increased dividends over the past decade.

Those looking to invest in U.S. equities that pay a reasonably high dividend can take a look at the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). The ETF is an excellent choice for long-term investors with a medium risk profile. With the U.S. Fed cutting interest rates to zero in 2020 amidst the economic fallout, investments in a dividend-paying ETF such as VYM look quite attractive. Dividend-paying stocks help with lowering the overall volatility of a portfolio in uncertain times. With a TTM dividend yield of around 3.23%, VYM provides decent returns for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Additionally, since the ETF replicates the FTSE high dividend yield index, it is relatively easier to manage, resulting in an attractive expense ratio 0.06%, significantly lower than that of its peers.

Constituent Holdings

VYM is a well-diversified fund. Given the current economic scenario, its high exposure to consumer defensive and healthcare stocks could act as a hedge against the prevailing volatility in the markets. The consumer defense sector has outperformed the market by a margin, and this trend is likely to continue given the current scenario.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The fund's most significant exposure is to the financials sector, which has lagged the broader market. Consumer and Technology stocks have been outperforming the market YTD, and VYM has a combined exposure of ~29.50% in these two sectors. Its top 10 holdings have generally been resilient during downturns in the economic cycle, and most of them have maintained or increased their revenues over time. Additionally, the ETF has negligible exposure to the Real Estate sector, which is enduring a fundamental change, especially retail real estate. Retail may be in trouble for years to come, and rents are likely to crater for owners.

A similar pattern can be observed in global markets. This presents an opportunity for capital appreciation in VYM once the lagging sectors build momentum, especially the financial and healthcare sectors.

Future Dividend Yield

The fund reports a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.23%. In the table below, we take at the historical dividend CAGR of its top 10 holdings to get an idea of expected future dividend yield.

TTM Dividend Yield 5-Year Dividend CAGR Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.68% 6.32% Proctor & Gamble (PG) 2.23% 3.13% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.14% 16.17% Verizon Communications (VZ) 4.40% 2.51% Pfizer (PFE) 3.39% 6.72% Walmart (WMT) 1.42% 2.00% AT&T (T) 8.05% 2.09% Comcast (CMCSA) 1.85% 13.30% Merck (MRK) 3.39% 5.01% Intel (INTC) 2.93% 6.96%

(Source: Nasdaq and Seeking Alpha)

The majority of its top 10 holdings have significantly increased dividend consistently over the past five years, and we can expect this trend to continue going forward. Some of these players have even kept the dividend intact despite negative earnings due to the global pandemic. Even in such uncertain times, these companies have demonstrated their ability to sustain their business and provide attractive and consistent returns to investors.

Reasonably valued in the current scenario

VYM is reasonably valued compared to similar ETFs. Given the current zero interest rate scenario, we can expect stocks to benefit immensely, as many income-seeking investors will turn towards quality assets that provide higher yields than the U.S. treasuries.

P/E P/B P/S Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 13.34 1.91 1.58 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) 15.33 1.74 1.15 iShares Select Dividend Trust ETF (DVY) 11.80 1.24 1.08 First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD) 15.52 1.98 1.60 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend ETF (PEY) 10.75 1.19 0.80 WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) 12.28 1.79 1.61

(Source: Morningstar)

What are the risks to be considered?

Large exposure to the financials sector: The financials sector constitutes ~19% of the ETF. Interest rates which are currently at zero do not bode well for financial institutions and their net interest margin (NIMs).

Fluctuations in dividend payout: Since VYM invests in 400+ dividend-paying stocks, it is bound to include some companies with unreliable dividend payments. Take a look at the screenshot attached below, which shows the fund's quarterly dividend from March 2016. We can see how the cash dividend fluctuates widely from quarter to quarter. For investors who are risk-averse and are looking for a stable and consistently increasing dividend payment, VYM might not be the best fit.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Limited upside potential in the medium term: Given the strong bounceback in equities led by consumer and technology stocks, the scope of more upside in the medium term remains limited. Additionally, VYM has seen a larger drawdown than similar ETFs, highlighting that it is a comparatively riskier ETF to invest in versus similar ETFs, which have showcased a lower standard deviation in performance historically.

If your aim is to invest in a highly diversified and cost-efficient fund, then VYM might be the right choice. Though it might not have the highest dividend yield amongst peers, it is an ETF that seems to be overweight in the right sectors considering the current scenario. A rotation going forward in lagging sectors such as financials would help boost its returns over the medium- to long-term horizon. VYM can provide dividend growth with scope for capital appreciation in the long term.

