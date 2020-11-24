Best And Worst Q4 2020: All Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

VALQ is our top-rated All Cap Value style ETF, and FBCVX is our top-rated All Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 49 ETFs and 550 mutual funds in the All Cap Value style.

The All Cap Value style ranks third in Q4'20.

The All Cap Value style ranks third out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q4'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the All Cap Value style ranked second. It gets our Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 49 ETFs and 550 mutual funds in the All Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q3'20 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all All Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 15 to 2,198). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the All Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four ETFs (WLDR, WBIY, VFMF, PY) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Fidelity Advisor Value Leaders Fund (FVLIX, FVLCX) is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is the top-rated All Cap Value ETF, and Fidelity Blue Chip Value Fund (FBCVX) is the top-rated All Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) is the worst-rated All Cap Value ETF, and PFS Castle Focus Fund (CASTX) is the worst rated All Cap Value mutual fund. RNDV earns a Neutral rating, and CASTX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors, and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all All Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on October 20, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.