I'm Bullish on COE at its current level of around $27.45.

COE produced impressive revenue and gross profit growth as it spent more on sales & marketing and R&D to take advantage of Covid-19 demand.

The firm provides English language tutoring to K-12 students in China.

Quick Take

China Online Education (COE) reported its most recent earnings, for Q3 2020.

The firm provides online English language education services to children and adults in China and the Philippines.

COE is growing revenue at an impressive rate and I believe the firm is making the right decisions on extra spending to grab market penetration during Covid-19.

Company

Beijing-based China Online was founded to develop online course curricula to teach the English language to Chinese and Philippine students.

Below is a demonstration video of a sample 51talk session:

Source: YouTube

According to a 2017 market research report by Metaari, the total China English digital education market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 8.5% during the period between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are:

Growing online English tutoring industry

Increase in private investments made to digital English companies

Emphasis on digital English in the schools

Growing use of English in the higher education segment

Strong consumer demand for mobile Digital English Language Learning apps

High demand for English for Specific Purposes [ESP]

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has increased significantly over the last five-quarter period, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has has also trended upward along a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter peaked in Q1 2020 and has since dropped, swinging into negative territory in Q3 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained positive by quarter in 2020, although only barely in Q3 2020, as the chart shows here:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, COE’s stock price has risen 287 percent vs. the overall U.S. market’s rise of around 19 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $564,130,000 Enterprise Value $434,140,000 Price / Sales 2.16 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.72 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 36.3 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $79,380,000 Revenue Growth Rate 39.82% Earnings Per Share -$3.29

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to COE would be Meten EdTechX Education (METX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Meten EdTechX (METX) China Online Edu. (COE) Variance Price / Sales 0.93 2.16 132.7% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.13 1.72 51.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -5.10 36.30 -811.4% Revenue Growth Rate -6.5% 39.8% -708.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings announcement, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted its success in focusing on the ‘K-12 one-on-one mass market offering non-tier-one cities.’

Looking at its financial results, it isn’t hard to see its execution success, as revenue growth continues up and to the right.

Gross profit has followed that same trajectory, while operating income has diverged, due to management choosing to take advantage of the opportunity of increased user interest as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic by increasing its sales and marketing spend substantially.

In addition, the firm spent more on R&D to add to its curriculum offerings. This additional operating expenditure posture has been repeated by other Chinese education companies during the pandemic in order to increase market penetration.

Also, the quarter produced $27.4 million in cash flow from operations, with the firm reporting $234.5 million in cash, equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments.

This high cash position is a notable aspect of the company’s balance sheet.

Looking ahead, management expects Q4 revenues to be approximately $77.6 million at the midpoint of its guidance, which would be a nearly 33% increase over Q4 2019’s results.

Perhaps in response, the market has pushed up COE by 3.89% in early trading.

While COE is valued by the market at a higher level than METX, in my view the higher valuation is entirely justified, given the firm’s strong revenue growth and prospects for further strength.

My base assumption is that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, both temporary and permanent, will favor online companies such as COE.

Its extra investment in sales & marketing and R&D has been justified and I suspect management will pull back on the extra spend as conditions warrant.

I’m bullish on COE at its current level of around $27.45.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.