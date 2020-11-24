Investors are going to struggle for upside potential in this stock. At 17x free cash flow and minimal growth, it's too richly valued for what it is.

As we go through and note some of CarGurus' positive aspects, such as strong operating income margins, we must immediately question their sustainability.

Investment Thesis

CarGurus (CARG) was once a high-flying automotive marketplace. Presently, this fallen angel has skidded off the road and is failing to regain traction.

Investors are having to pay approximately 17x forward free cash flow for a company with minimal growth prospects. Many investors may be attracted to this investment, given that it trades at a discount to its historical valuation.

Nevertheless, I argue that just because it's cheaper than it was last year, this doesn't mean the stock can't get even cheaper.

High Growth Company, Without The High Growth Revenue

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

As we can see above, for a number of quarters CarGurus' revenue growth rates have been decelerating. Moreover, as we look ahead to the next two quarters, its outlook doesn't look overly impressive either.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Put simply, the period when CarGurus was reporting plus 25% y/y growth rates are now a mirage.

Positive Aspects to Build a Bullish Thesis

Pushing aside considerations over CarGurus' unappetizing revenue growth rates, there are positive attributes shareholders can look forward to. What CarGurus lacks in terms of alluring revenue growth rates, it more than makes up on its profitability margins.

To illustrate, CarGurus' guidance for the quarter ahead points towards non-GAAP operating income margins of 27% (at the high end).

Even though this is a step down from its non-GAAP operating income margins of 37% witnessed in Q3 2020, this is a dramatic improvement from the 15% in the same period a year ago.

On this front, CarGurus' CEO Langley Steinert declares that CarGurus has put in substantial energy to increase dealer retention and improve audience acquisition and that this effort is now paying off, as we can see from these key performance metrics.

Why Context Here is Important

Having said that, before we get overly enthusiastic, it's important to take a step back and consider the overall context and dynamic underpinning H2 2020.

We know that during H2 2020 there's been a spike in the pricing of used cars. This was brought about by the lack of new car inventory at many dealerships.

As a secondary effect, this caused drivers to seek out used cars. However, given that used cars were in great demand too, this impacted the price at which used cars could be sold. This theme has been widely reported already, and it translated into a spike in used car prices at some of CarGurus' peers too, including Vroom (VRM).

Consequently, we go full circle, on the one hand, we have great profit margins to contend with during H2 2020. On the other hand, we must question the sustainability of these high-profit margins?

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

In this vein, we can see above that CarGurus' long-term model points towards its EBITDA margins to dip back down to 32% to 34%, compared with the 39% operating income margin we just witnessed this recent quarter.

Valuation - Unappetizing Prospects for Shareholders

Ultimately, I struggle to see the upside potential here.

Consider this, CarGurus' market cap is $2.6 billion. What's more, CarGurus' trailing nine months' free cash flow is displayed below:

Source: CarGurus Q3 2020

As we can see highlighted, CarGurus' free cash flow reached $103 million. Meanwhile, we have CarGurus' close peer, Cars.com (CARS), and its free cash flow for its trailing nine months reached $84 million:

Source: Cars.com Q3 2020 Results

Accordingly, CarGurus is priced with a $2.6 billion market cap, while Cars.com is priced at less than 30% the size of CarGurus' market cap, at just $715 million.

Is there any valid reason why CarGurus can justify its valuation when we can see that Cars.com is reporting very similar amounts of free cash flow?

Even if we assume that CarGurus reports an impressive Q4 2020, its free cash flow is unlikely to cross $140 million. And even if it did, investors would be having to pay 17x free cash flow for a company with close to no growth on the horizon.

The Bottom Line

Any way we appraise the investment potential here, it's very difficult for investors to rationally argue that there's meaningful upside potential in this stock. We have a commodity-like marketplace, with no significant pricing power, and practically no revenue growth. And for that, investors are having to pay approximately 17x free cash flow - this is simply too expensive for what it offers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long CARS