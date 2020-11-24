Comparing how AT&T's debt profile has changed from its record debt levels provides us with insight as to how AT&T is managing its debt.

An in-depth analysis of AT&T's debt helps us to truly understand what matters and what level of risk that high level of debt poses.

AT&T's debt reached a record high of $190B. Ever since, the company has paid back tens of billions of debt, but the current pandemic raises questions.

As an AT&T (NYSE:T) investor looking for capital appreciation or at least capital preservation, the last years have been a nightmare. Costly mega acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner have lifted AT&T's debt load to almost astronomical levels (on an absolute basis), and despite the company making fast progress on deleveraging, hitting its own targets, maintaining its cash flow power and rolling out HBO Max, the stock is going nowhere.

Right now, AT&T is only up 8% from its pandemic low set in March. Many authors, including myself, have extensively written about how undervalued AT&T is and that its hefty dividend is secure and a reward for patient investors. That does not mean that I am oblivious to the fact that, over the last couple of years, even AT&T's big dividend was not anywhere close to sufficient to cover the stock price losses. But it also does not mean that the company has failed. Instead, my analysis suggests that, certainly, the current stock price is in no way accurately reflecting the value of the company, and I think the main reason for that is investors' concern about AT&T's debt.

In the latest earnings call, this was management's take on AT&T's debt load and deleveraging progress:

Free cash flow was 8.3 billion in the quarter and almost $20 billion year-to-date. In fact, we've reduced net debt by more than 30 billion since we closed our Time Warner acquisition a little more than two years ago. We continue to be active in the debt market. With interest rates at historical lows, we have been aggressive in refinancing our debt maturities and lowering our coupon rate.

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Call

Instead of just focusing on what management did say, I also wanted to focus on what management did not say in the scope of answering the following two fundamental questions on my own:

- What level of risk does AT&T's debt load pose amid the pandemic?

- How secure is its dividend?

I have been doing a similar analysis a few months ago, and thus, by dissecting the different debt schedules at different points of time, we can draw conclusions as regards AT&T's debt management over that period and what it means.

Debt overview and current business metrics

Since the closing of the Time Warner transaction, AT&T has made tremendous progress in reducing its debt load. By end of Q3 2020, total long-term debt (long-term notes and debentures) declined to $164.1B and, thus, virtually unchanged to the $164.5B by end of Q1 2020.

However, just looking at this number in isolation is meaningless, given that what really counts is how AT&T can service its debt and how much can be repaid out of its free cash flow after dividends. Moreover, we also need to consider the overall impact on AT&T's interest expenses.

Interest expenses have increased from $2,023M in Q2/2018 to as high as $2,149M in Q2/2019 before having fallen to $2,018M as of Q1/2020 and down to $1,972M as of Q3/2020. This is the first time since March 2018 that interest expenses have dropped below $2B.

This is driven both by repaying debt as well as benefiting from declining interest rates when rolling over debt.

In terms of cash flow, 2020 has turned out to be very resilient, with the expected year-end FCF dividend payout ratio being in line with that of 2019 or even lower. For the most recent quarter, free cash flow came in at $8.3B, resulting in an FCF dividend payout ratio of 45% and a YTD payout ratio of 57%, which is a testament of strength. Admittedly, part of that very strong Q3 FCF figure is due to a noticeable slowdown in Capex (-$1.2B Y/Y), but even adjusting the FCF figure accordingly still results in a very healthy payout ratio of 53%.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations; author's visualisation of AT&T free cash flow dividend payout ratio

Overall, AT&T now expects to close the year with around $25.5B in FCF, and even though that is unsurprisingly and significantly short of the initial pre-pandemic 2020 free cash flow guidance of around $30B, it is more than impressive to see that this has virtually no impact on dividend coverage.

With around 40% of FCF theoretically left for debt repayment and servicing, this does not raise any immediate red flags. However, to get a full picture, we shall not only focus on a singly year but look out further into the future, dig deeper, and thereby, get a holistic picture of AT&T's debt schedule and how it is managing its debt.

AT&T provides a lot of detail on its debt but in a very unusable format. Having transformed that data, put it into proper structure and excluding data that is simply not usable allows us to venture into an in-depth analysis of its debt. On top of that, by having done that exercise in the past already, we can also make some insightful comparisons. However, before doing so, we'll have to make a number of key assumptions:

1) By end of Q3/2020, we're focusing on $164.1B of the $158.9B of total debt (total debt is lower due to favorable fair values of interest rate swaps) as we only have detailed information on these debt issues.

2) Debt issues with floating interest rates are hypothetically assumed to carry a coupon of 3.5%, which, in light of the current interest rate environment, is a very conservative assumption based on a 10 Year Treasury Rate of 0.86% and a BBB bond risk premium of 136bps.

Data by YCharts

3) We're assuming that whatever free cash flow is left after deducting expected dividend payments is used to repay debt at maturity. Any excess cash will remain in the company. Any cash shortage will be funded with new debt carrying the same 3.5% coupon. As share repurchases have been stopped indefinitely, those won't be modeled or considered at this stage.

For AT&T's fixed rate debt, we can get a first impression of its composition by drawing a tree map where the size of the rectangle indicates the share in total debt by year.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

We can easily see that the debt maturities and debt sizes are pretty mixed with 3 of the ten biggest debt portions due in 2053 and beyond, 5 within the next 6-10 years, and 2 due within the next 5 years.

Plotting that same data using a running total computation, we'll see that, over the next 5 years (2021 to 2025; I am excluding 2020 here unless explicitly stated otherwise), only 16% of fixed long-term debt is due.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Another 17% is due within 5-10 years, and another 16% due within 10-20 year. The majority of outstanding fixed-rate long-term debt (40%) is only due after 20 years and stretches over a period from 2041 to 2097. Unsurprisingly, on average, as maturity increases, so does the coupon rate with the years 2095 and 2097 featuring the highest coupon rates. However, there are also several years, e.g. 2051 to 2055, which carry distinctly lower coupon rates than some much earlier maturing debt in 2033/2034. This is basically AT&T taking advantage of historically low interest rates and rolling over portions of its debt even if that requires paying some redemption premiums.

While AT&T's fixed rate debt will have to be repaid over a very long time period, its floating rate debt matures between 2021 and 2024, commanding a minor share of 2.6% of overall debt and 20% over that time period.

Having explored how AT&T's current debt schedule looks like, let's now compare it to previous points of time to better understand how AT&T has been managing its debt amid a historically low interest rate environment and an unprecedented pandemic.

Already prior to COVID-19, AT&T has been rather aggressive in repaying debt and rolling over portions of its long-term debt. For instance, by the end of Q1/2020, AT&T repaid some $9B in debt and pushed around $4.1B into the period of 2026 to 2030 and a further $5.1B as far away as 2050. Included in that $9B repayments is around $12.3B floating rate debt mostly set to mature between 2019 and 2024.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Over the last two quarters, with AT&T now confronted with a whole new reality, the company has been very very active on the debt markets. Compared to Q1/2020, near-term debt maturities over the next 5 years have been reduced by almost 50%, thereby extending average debt maturities. All of that debt is fixed-rate long-term debt and, thus, a great place to be amidst historically low interest rates.

In fact, we have lowered our average interest rate on debt to just under 4.1% with the lowest coupon rates we've ever seen. That gives us financial flexibility, not just for today but going forward as well.

Source: AT&T Q3/2020 Earnings Call

Another way to illustrate this is by plotting debt composition data into pie charts segmented by debt maturity buckets. By the end of Q1/2020, 36.3% of total long-term debt was due within the next 5 years, whereas, at the end of Q3/2020, this share has been lowered to 18% (1.2% + 8.8% + 8%).

Regarding the 5-10 year debt bucket, the share has increased by 4.2pp, and the share of debt due within the next 10-20 years rose by a meager 1.2pp. As a result, it becomes blatantly obvious, both mathematically and visually, that the bulk of that refinanced debt has been pushed decades into the future and, thus, shouldn't really give any headache to investors. Over two decades, more or less anything can happen, and thus, the best thing to do is focus on what is next, and by next, I mostly mean the next 5 years, even if that period now only covers 18% of total long-term debt.

1) What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

From 2021 to 2025, AT&T will have to pay back debt of $29B. To model what level of risk that debt level poses to AT&T over the next 5 years, we'll model three scenarios:

base: FCF stays steady in 2021, jumps back to previous strength in 2022, and then, grows by 2% annually; adjusted EBITDA stays flat in 2021, and then, grows by 2% annually; the dividend grows by 2% annually

optimistic: FCF grows in 2021 and reaches initial 2020 guidance of $30B in 2022, and then, grows by 5% annually; adjusted EBITDA grows by 5% annually starting 2021; the next dividend hike will be 2%, dividend growth accelerates to 3.5% annually subsequently

pessimistic: FCF and adjusted EBITDA drop 10% in 2021 and then grow by 1% annually; the next dividend hike will be 2%, dividend growth decelerates to 1% annually subsequently

In the base scenario, we expect a substantial recovery in 2021, but it is modeled that it will at least take until 2022 before AT&T's free cash flow can eclipse its pre-pandemic 2020 FCF guidance of $30B.

Generally, over the next 5 full years (in addition to the running financial year 2020), we'll see that total debt declines from $161.8B to $132.5B. Given AT&T's recent debt moves redeemable debt only amounts to $29B, which is strikingly low compared to the expected $72.5B in FCF after dividends. In the base scenario, excess FCF amounts to a whopping $39B, which on its own would be sufficient to cover all maturing debt between 2026 and 2030. To put differently, if the base scenario materializes, AT&T can amass enormous excess liquidity to invest into the company, distribute to shareholders, and retain for debt repayment. Management could also spend at least a portion of that excess CF to repay debt before maturity, even though, from a net debt EBITDA multiple, there is no real reason to do that.

AT&T's net debt to EBITDA multiple currently stands around 2.7x and is projected to come down to as low as 1.4x by the end of 2025. This sharp drop is mainly the result of excess FCF turning into excess liquidity, which in turn lowers net debt. However, even if we exclude all that excess FCF, the debt multiple would still decrease substantially to as low as 2x.

(Source: model by author)

For 2021, FCF is expected to remain materially below its 2019 levels, given ongoing investments into HBO Max and lasting COVID-19 headwinds. For 2022, assuming there will be an effective vaccine, FCF is expected to pick up strongly and grow at the assumed 2% annual clip thereafter. During all these years, the dividend is expected to grow at 2% per year.

In total, the model predicts total FCF generation over that 5 years period of $146B, of which $79.4B will be channeled towards dividend payments. This leaves up $68.4B for debt repayments vs. maturing debt amounting to only $29.3B over that same period. Excess cash of around $39.1B will be retained and can be considered as an additional and substantial risk cushion to stay on the conservative side.

Optimistic scenario

(Source: model by author)

Pessimistic scenario

(Source: model by author)

In the optimistic scenario, things obviously look even better. This should serve more as a reference to showcase what could be possible if fundamentals quickly reverse back to 2019 levels over the next year and how much additional room this would leave for AT&T from a dividend, FCF, and debt perspective. Seeing projected 5-year FCF after dividends over the next years at around $72B gives us a much better grip on AT&T's total debt of $164B than just focusing solely on this big number.

To put differently, even in the base scenario, AT&T would generate enough FCF after dividends over the next 5 years to repay more than 40% of all its debt, but it only has to repay 18%.

In the pessimistic scenario, the dividend payout ratio would increase into the mid-60s as FCF is expected to fall to a much lower level in 2021 and will only grow by 2% annually thereafter. This scenario reflects a substantial negative impact on AT&T's business from the pandemic and the streaming wars for years to come.

However, even in that rather depressing scenario, AT&T could easily cover all its debt obligations and would still be able to lower net debt adjusted EBITDA multiple to 2.4x by the end of 2024. At the same time, it could amass excess liquidity of around $15B, which still presents a sizable safety cushion.

It will be very interesting to see if AT&T can manage to deliver on its previously announced 3-year plan even if there is delay of 2 years due to COVID-19. Source: AT&T 2019/Q4 Earnings Slides

2) How safe is the dividend?

The base scenario modeled above projects an average FCF payout ratio of 54.5% from 2021 to 2025 with the dividend growing in line with FCF by 2% annually.

The remaining balance of FCF after dividends would be more than sufficient for AT&T to redeem all long-term debt maturing in that time period and much more.

If these FCF metrics materialize, the dividend looks extremely safe. However, the reality is obviously not static and does not just depend on variable like debt. Certainly, other risks like competitors taking sales away from AT&T, ongoing cord-cutting, the unknown future of theaters, and the unknown success of its HBO Max endeavor, as well as the whole 5G business, will determine how FCF develops and what that means in terms of dividend safety.

Rewind 10 years and I would have easily said that AT&T is a defensive stock with reliable and slowly growing free cash flow generated by its telecommunications segment. However, following ongoing vertical integration with the costly DirecTV acquisition and the even more expensive Time Warner merger, the defensive nature of the stock has been lost. So far, AT&T has not been able to truly leverage this potential and post real growth. DirectTV has been losing subscribers at an alarming clip for many quarters, and it took more than 3 years for AT&T to finally launch its HBO Max streaming service.

On HBO Max, I have called the launch a disaster, and I stand by that statement as whatever HBO Max figures AT&T is posting, they would have likely been much better if the company managed to strike a deal with Roku (ROKU) and Amazon (AMZN) and simplified the messaging around the various HBO offers prior to launch day.

So, while the launch was a disaster, I have never said that the service itself is a disaster, and while AT&T cannot clock in similarly stunning subscriber figures as Disney (DIS) or Netflix (NFLX), the quarter has proven that HBO Max is scaling nicely as well albeit on a slower growth trajectory. The HBO universe has now 38M subscribers, including 8.6M HBO Max activations, which more than doubled on a sequential basis.

On top of that, with 38M subscribers, AT&T is tracking far ahead of its long-term HBO Max business plan which set out a target of 38M domestic subscribers by the end of 2021.

What's more, almost half a year after launching the service, AT&T has now been able to strike deals with the two leading streaming platforms Amazon and Roku - although the latter is not yet official. This should help boost subscriber figures, and it could be very important that they managed to finalize these deals just before the Holiday season starts.

Investor Takeaway

Following a thorough analysis of AT&T's debt situation by the end of Q3/2020, it becomes clearer than ever before that not only can AT&T comfortably service its debt it but, in fact, it could also repay large parts of its debt within a few years and still continue paying its hefty dividend.

AT&T's recent activities on the debt markets have pushed billions of debt far into the future, and as a result, the upcoming debt towers over the next 5 years, and even the next 10 years, is relatively minor - if put in relation to AT&T's projected FCF power - and, thus, easily manageable.

The question to invest in AT&T should not be answered by looking at AT&T's debt but rather at how its business is performing. As long as AT&T remains the cash generator we are used to, debt won't be the problem.

Despite markets racing towards all-time highs, AT&T's stock is just barely above decade lows and thus yielding over 7% with a below 60% payout ratio.

I will continue to buy AT&T via biweekly investment plans and look forward to the upcoming ex-dividend date, which hasn't been declared yet. AT&T is expected to go ex-dividend around January 8, 2020, with dividend payment due on February 2, 2021. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for the AT&T in my portfolio.

Source: My Dividend Calendar

What's your opinion on AT&T? Are you surprised by the results of this debt overview? Do you agree with my conclusion or do you believe that its debt load will drive the company to eventually freeze or cut its dividend?

One final word

