While some CEFs pay out more than they actually earn, fortunately there are many that do not. We provide some examples of our favorites.

We compare MIN's total return over the past 5-10 years to see whether it supports its current level of distribution, and it comes up short.

Distributions, Total Return and Return of Capital ("ROC")

One of my readers asked me recently to take a look at MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN), particularly with a view to how it was managing to pay a 9% distribution yield with a portfolio largely made up of Treasuries and other investment grade securities whose natural yield would have been only a fraction of that rate. They went on to ask whether MIN's ability to pay such a generous distribution related somehow to its use of return of capital ("ROC").

This seems like a simple question, and in many ways it is. But it is also packed with issues that can seem complex and even confusing, and which also seem to come up all the time as we evaluate various closed-end funds as candidates for our Inside the Income Factory portfolios.

So, let's use this as a teaching moment to consider these issues and perhaps suggest a simple framework for addressing them generally as we consider other funds.

Here are the basic facts about MIN:

Distribution rate: 9% on market price; 8.5% yield on Net Asset Value (NAV)

Price Discount: -5.3%

Total return: 5.3% average over 5 years; 2.9% average over 10 years

Asset Class/Portfolio Composition: Investment Grade Bonds (Investment Grade Corporate 55%; Treasuries 31%; Munis 5%; Miscellaneous & Cash 8%)

Leverage: None

With a portfolio of Treasuries and investment-grade bonds that probably earns an average yield somewhere below 3% and is not leveraged, it seems intuitive that the fund would not be able to support a distribution of 9%, at least not for very long.

But beyond our intuition, let's look at the math (the same math we'd apply to any closed-end fund, not just MIN) to see what the numbers show us about whether MIN has been earning its distribution.

How to tell if a closed-end fund is earning its distribution?

The basic rule for all investments is that Total Return equals (1) cash received in dividends or distributions, plus (2) the amount of any portfolio capital gains or losses, whether realized or unrealized.

These two elements can be combined in many ways, including (1) growth stock portfolios, where the cash distributions may be minimal and most of the total return is expected to come from earnings and price growth; (2) "dividend growth" portfolios, where total return is balanced somewhat between current dividends and expected future earnings and dividend growth, which will then be reflected eventually in price appreciation; and (3) high income portfolios (like our Income Factory), where almost all of the total return is expected to come from current cash distributions, with minimal growth expected in the distributions or in the security prices.

Once we understand the basic equation, that:

Total Return = Cash Distributions + Appreciation (or Depreciation) in Market Value

it then becomes very easy to tell at a glance:

Whether a particular closed-end fund is actually earning the distribution it is paying to its investors, or

Whether it is paying a larger distribution than it is earning, with the difference (the unearned portion) essentially being "given back" through erosion in the value of the fund's shares over time.

Any high school algebra student can see that if cash distributions exceed total return in any period, then by definition, capital appreciation must be negative for that period, in order for total return to equal the sum of the two. This is also intuitive, as so many things in economics are, since if a fund (or stock, etc.) pays out more distributions or dividends than it actually earns, the market will eventually take note of that and reduce its price to reflect that.

This price adjustment may not happen all at once, since other things may be going on at any point in the market to cause prices to move in a particular asset class or industry, or in the market generally. But eventually, any fund that pays out more than it is earning should see a downward adjustment in its price to match.

Let's take MIN as an example. If MIN's total return, on average, has been between 3% and 5% over the past 10 years, then the only way it could have paid out a distribution of more than that would be if its price had been dropping during that period to make up the difference; and we can see from the price chart how that has happened.

This is not to pick on MIN, a well-established fund (started in 1988) from a fine old Boston investment firm, Massachusetts Financial Services, now MFS, which claims to have invented the mutual fund back in 1924.

The key is to understand what an investor is buying when they invest in MIN, or any other closed-end fund.

Like many closed end funds, MIN is obviously designed for income investors. As a fund investing in investment grade and US government debt, its natural yield is probably in the 3-5% range, which will vary as interest rates go up and down. Of course, we are currently at a low point. By paying a dividend of 9%, it is undoubtedly eating into its capital in order to support a larger distribution than its portfolio actually generates, and the fund's historical price chart reflects that erosion.

This is not necessarily bad, as long as an investor understands what is happening. An investor who wants a conservative fixed-income portfolio and is happy to earn the 3-5% return that such a portfolio generates, and wants to preserve his/her capital over time, would have to be sure to re-invest their distribution (at least the difference over and above the 3-5% natural rate.) If they do that, then their capital base won't erode.

If they are in an accumulative mode and don't need the income yet, then they can reinvest the entire distribution. But even if they do that, they need to be aware that they are only compounding their investment at the "real" rate of return - i.e., the 3-5% - and not at 9%. Reinvesting the difference (9% minus the 3-5% real total return) merely represents returning their own capital that MIN had just paid to them as part of the distribution. (A classic "return of capital," and in this case, a "destructive" one, since the excess distribution is not earned and is reflected in a drop in asset value over time.)

Why buy MIN at all, you might ask? Why not just buy a bond ETF from Vanguard or some other sponsor? The answer is that MIN (and other closed-end funds) offers certain advantages that those ETF and index funds do not.

First, there is the discount of 5%. This means you are getting more assets working for you (even if they are only earning 3% or so) than you would if you paid full price. That's a real advantage, especially for long-term holders who can reinvest income from more assets than they paid for and compound it indefinitely at discounted prices (as long as the discount continues).

CEFs as Annuities

The other "advantage" is the distribution overpayment, or what I call "the annuity option." MIN, like many closed-end funds that pay out more than they actually earn, is providing what could be construed as a "service" to investors who want to accumulate their investments over time (e.g., while building for retirement) and then later on want to begin harvesting them gradually as they reach retirement.

As mentioned before, as long as an investor is reinvesting and compounding their distributions, they are not depleting their capital even if the fund is paying them back more than it actually makes. (Each fund share may be worth a bit less as it overpays its distributions, but that is offset by the investor reinvesting and growing their number of shares owned.)

Later on, if the investor reaches retirement and wants to begin harvesting their investments, they have the option of keeping and not re-investing a portion of the distribution, and as they get older, they may wish to keep more and more of it. So, having a fund that eventually turns itself into an annuity that slowly erodes its capital as it pays you a distribution that is part earnings and part capital depletion is not necessarily a bad thing if an investor is aware of what is happening and is OK with it. It is certainly better than a "real" annuity, since whatever value is left in the fund, even after years of overpaying its distribution, will go to your heirs, rather than defaulting to an insurance company, as often happens in traditional annuities.

MIN is not alone in offering this "annuity" feature. Any fund that systematically pays out distributions that exceed the total return over time is eroding its capital, and investors will eventually deplete their own invested capital if they do not reinvest the distributions.

Closed-End Funds that are not Annuities

Of course, most investors are not looking for closed-end funds that overpay their earnings or turn themselves into annuities if you aren't careful about reinvesting the excess, unearned portion of the distribution. Fortunately, there are lots of closed-end funds that do not do that, that pay out distributions that are fully earned, and do not deplete or erode investors' capital, even if the investor collects and spends all of the distribution, rather than reinvesting and compounding it.

These funds are also easy to find, since all you have to do is look for funds whose total returns, over time, are greater than their distribution yields. Some of my favorites, that fall into this category and are included in my Inside the Income Factory model portfolios as well as my other personal holdings, are:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) - 8% distribution, 9.5% discount, 9.9% average 10-year annual total return

(HTD) - 8% distribution, 9.5% discount, 9.9% average 10-year annual total return Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) - 8% distribution, -6.7% discount, 10.2% average 10-year annual total return

(RQI) - 8% distribution, -6.7% discount, 10.2% average 10-year annual total return Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) - 7.6% distribution, -10.25% discount, 8.4% average 10-year annual total return

(LGI) - 7.6% distribution, -10.25% discount, 8.4% average 10-year annual total return New America High Income Fund (HYB) - 7.1% distribution, -12.2% discount, 8.2% average 10-year annual total return

(HYB) - 7.1% distribution, -12.2% discount, 8.2% average 10-year annual total return BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) - 9% distribution, -9.4% discount, 9% average 10-year annual total return

(BIT) - 9% distribution, -9.4% discount, 9% average 10-year annual total return Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) - 7.7% distribution, -9.7% discount, 8.1% average 10-year annual total return

(CHI) - 7.7% distribution, -9.7% discount, 8.1% average 10-year annual total return PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) - 10.4% distribution, 3.4% premium, 11.8% average 10-year annual total return

(PCI) - 10.4% distribution, 3.4% premium, 11.8% average 10-year annual total return Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) - 9.9% distribution, -7.1% discount, 11.7% average 10-year annual total return

(USA) - 9.9% distribution, -7.1% discount, 11.7% average 10-year annual total return Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) - 6.54% distribution, 0.9% premium, 11.4% average 10-year annual total return

(UTG) - 6.54% distribution, 0.9% premium, 11.4% average 10-year annual total return Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) - 8.5% distribution, -3.5% discount, 9% average 10-year annual total return

(ETY) - 8.5% distribution, -3.5% discount, 9% average 10-year annual total return Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) - 7.5% distribution, 0% discount, 12.9% average 10-year annual total return

(STK) - 7.5% distribution, 0% discount, 12.9% average 10-year annual total return Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 6.5% distribution, -13.3% discount, 8.8% average 10-year annual total return

These are some of my favorite funds from my personal holdings and model portfolios. My goal here, besides explaining how to tell whether a fund is overpaying its distribution, is to give readers some funds to start with if they are looking for closed-end fund candidates for a portfolio that should be able to maintain its capital base while still paying generous distributions and earning a long-term "equity return" of 8-10%. The list of 12 funds pays an average distribution of 8%, all of it fully earned, with an average annual total return of 10%.

Return of Capital

Notice, I have not mentioned "return of capital" as part of the discussion. The fact is that all kinds of income may be labeled as "return of capital," or "ROC," when it is distributed. Usually, ROC involves a capital gain of some sort, but it may be premiums on options written by covered call funds or it may be revenues received by master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and distributed to fund investors. However it is labeled, it does not change the fundamental principle we have discussed here so far. Whether our distributions are labeled ROC or net investment income or whatever, the important thing is whether they are covered by our fund's total return. If the total return exceeds the distributions paid, then any of that distribution labeled "ROC" is constructive. If the total return is less than the distributions paid, that means our fund's price has eroded, which means some portion of that distribution has been "destructive," whether labeled as ROC or not.

____________________________________________________________

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGI, HTD, UTG, USA, RQI, HYB, BIT, CHI, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.