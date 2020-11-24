However, Copa Holdings may have climbed too far and too fast, effectively closing a window of opportunity that existed prior to November.

Copa Holdings had very little activity to report in the third quarter, but operations are slowly returning to some sort of normal.

On November 18, Copa Holdings (CPA) released its third-quarter earnings report. The headlines were well short of encouraging, as the airline delivered a miss on revenues and earnings, the widest of the past few quarters. But when operations grind to a halt and the top line drops 95% YOY, talking about recent operating performance may be pointless.

Instead, investors must be much more focused on the 2021 turnaround story. After all, shares of Copa have climbed a whopping 70% in the past three weeks alone to stand only 27% off all-time highs. The question then becomes: could CPA still be worth buying at current levels, or have investors missed their chance to ride the updraft in this international travel theme?

(Image Credit: Company website)

Rough year for international travel

Before talking operations and outlook, a very brief primer may be in order. Copa Holdings is very much a pure-play airline that is primarily exposed to international travel within Latin America. The route map below clearly shows the company's value proposition: to leverage the strategic geographic position of its main hub in Panama City to connect Latin America, the US and Canada, basically bridging the two halves of the continent.

Copa serves its 80 destinations in 30-plus countries with a fleet of Boeing (BA) 737 aircraft. The simplified operations helps to explain how the airline has managed to keep costs down. In 2019, CASM-ex (a measure of opex per available seat, excluding certain items) of 6.6 cents resembled the cost structure of an ultra-low cost carrier like Spirit Airlines (SAVE), even though Copa's passenger revenue per available seat far exceeded what ULCCs in the US can usually produce operating domestic routes.

(Source: Routesonline)

The problem is that, in 2020, international travel has been hurt the most by the COVID-19 crisis. Copa was particularly impacted, following Panama's national quarantine order in March that shut down all airports in the country for several months. As a result, in the third quarter of the current year, Copa's revenue passengers carried dropped 99%, with a total of only 559 departures being dwarfed by 3Q19's more than 33,000.

However, operations are slowly returning to some sort of normal. As of mid-November, Copa had restarted service to roughly half of its total destinations. Around the same time, the 737 MAX was recertified, and the aircraft should be flying again soon. In December, the management team expects that the airline will operate 40% of its 2019 capacity, which is quite a standing jump from virtually no operations in the first half of 3Q20.

Still time to buy?

There is quite a bit to admire about Copa Holdings. Ignoring for a moment the (hopefully short-lived) challenges of COVID-19, I appreciate the company's niche position in Latin American international travel.

More importantly, Copa has shown that it can keep costs low while producing per unit revenues that most would consider decent for a low-cost carrier. Lastly, the airline seems well-capitalized to weather the last leg of the pandemic, with over $1 billion in cash, equivalents and investments in the third quarter amounting to over one-fourth of total assets and relatively little debt.

Data by YCharts

The problem, in my view, is the price and valuation. The chart above shows that CPA traded for most of 2020 very much like lower-quality American Airlines (AAL) - which happens to be the major US carrier that generates the most passenger revenues from Latin America routes. But very quickly, CPA spiked and now looks a lot more like Southwest Airlines (LUV), a stock that I consider to be of much lower-risk and higher-quality than average.

Today, CPA is valued at over 10x trailing (i.e., pre-pandemic) earnings. While the multiple is not too high compared to what it has been in the past, it is far from a bargain for the airline sector in general - even during times of macroeconomic stability. For this reason, I think CPA may have climbed too far and too fast for potential investors to jump on board now, effectively closing a window of opportunity that existed prior to November.

