The business of Enova International, Inc. is on the upswing after being hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns of the second quarter.

Today, we revisit a small-cap name we have not posted new research on since the second half of 2019. A recent acquisition has made the long-term investment case on this name even more attractive. We update our investment thesis to account for a recent opportunistic acquisition and recent news in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is a Chicago-based online subprime and near-prime lender that extended over $2.2 billion of short-term credit in 2019 and has originated over 52.2 million transactions since its inception in 2004. The company offers or arranges loans for consumers and small businesses with operations in the U.S. and Brazil. On October 13, 2020, it completed the acquisition of small business lender On Deck Capital, which will significantly increase its scope. Enova was formed as a subsidiary of Cash America - now merged with FirstCash (FCFS) - and eventually spun off in 2014 with its first regular way transaction at $31.57 a share. The stock currently trades around $21.00 a share and has an approximate $750 million market cap.

From its proprietary analytic Colossus platform - which houses 37 terabytes of customer behavior data - the company can render a lending decision almost instantaneously and deposit funds into borrower accounts on either a same-day or next-day basis. Prior to the acquisition of On Deck, Enova was primarily a consumer lender generating ~95% of its revenue from consumer loan products, responsible for ~2% of all originations in the ~$69 billion American consumer loan market. It is also a minor player in Brazil, accounting for less than 1% of originations in the ~$80 billion Brazilian consumer loan market.

Its product portfolio includes four types of loans.

Lines of credit. Enova offers consumer line of credit accounts in 12 states and business line of credit accounts in 36 states. These instruments were responsible for 45.6% of the company's total revenue in 2019.

Installment loans. Installment loans are offered to consumers in 37 states and Brazil, as well as small businesses in 18 states. They accounted for 42.7% of Enova's top line in 2019.

Short-term consumer loans. Seven to 90-day consumer loans are available to borrowers in 15 states and contributed 9.7% to the company's 2019 total revenue.

Receivables purchase agreements (RPAs). RPAs allow small businesses to receive funds using receivables as collateral, which are then delivered to the lender upon receipt. Enova offers this financing in all 50 states; however, it only generated 1.8% of its total top line in 2019.

The company also provides Decision Management Platform-as-a-Service and Analytics-as-a-Service solutions that leverage customer data the company has accumulated over its lifetime, but it is responsible for less than 1% of total revenue.

Although somewhat dull to investors, Enova's business was profitable and growing pre-pandemic, registering 2019 Adj. EBITDA of $275.6 million and Adj. EPS of $4.08 a share on revenue of $1.17 billion, representing 27.5%, 26.4%, and 22.4% CAGRs since producing 2015 Adj. EBITDA of $104.4 million and Adj. EPS of $1.60 a share on revenue of $522.9 million.

The company primarily competes with the likes of privately held Avant and LendUp as well as publicly traded CURO (CURO) and Elevate (ELVT) for an addressable market consisting of ~68 million Americans, who are either subprime or near-prime.

COVID-19 Impacted 2Q20 and 1H20 Results

Not surprisingly, with small businesses shuttered and unemployment spiking to 14.7% in April 2020, Enova and its competitors' businesses have been impacted during the pandemic. On July 28, 2020, the company reported 2Q20 Adj. EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $253 million, as compared to $0.97 on revenue of $259 million in the prior year period, representing a 73% increase and a 3% decrease, respectively. Enova responded to the pandemic by reducing originations (83% year over year and 81% sequentially) and focusing on its current customer base, making loan adjustments that resulted in 84% of its sub-prime customers in good standing post-modification; 94% of its near-prime customers in good standing post-modification; and 98% of its small business customers in good stead overall. This approach contracted its loan portfolio 15% year over year and 29% sequentially, resulting in the revenue drop.

Due to a spike in pandemic-related charge-offs in its line of credit products, Enova's ratio of net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables increased to 15.9% in 2Q20 compared to 11.8% in the prior year quarter. With that said, the percentage of total portfolio receivables due 30 days or more declined to 4.5% on June 30, 2020, a significant improvement from 7.5% on March 31, 2020, and 5.2% on June 30, 2019; thus returning to pre-pandemic levels.

For the six months ending June 30, 2020, the company earned $1.89 a share on revenue of $615.3 million versus $2.24 a share on revenue of $523.9 million over the same period in 2019, reflecting a 16% decline in its bottom line on a 15% increase to its top line. Adj. EBITDA declined 10% from $145.5 million in 1H19 to $130.4 million in 1H20.

It should be noted that these comparisons are a bit apples-to-oranges as Enova carried its loans and finance receivables at amortized cost, less an allowance for estimated losses and unamortized net deferred origination costs (recorded as "cost of revenue") until YE19. At the onset of 2020, new rules compelled it to alter its accounting methodology to "fair value", which is determined using a discounted cash flow model that factors in estimated losses and prepayments over the estimated duration of the underlying assets. It goes without saying that the fair value method is also a function of the discount rate. Overlay the riskier credit environment due to the pandemic - which is going to spike assumptions regarding losses - and year-over-year comparisons were challenging to interpret, but third quarter results (below) provided additional clarity and notable improvements in many metrics.

Third Quarter Highlights:

The company reported third quarter results late in October. Net income from continuing operations came in at $94 million, or $3.09 per diluted share. This was far above the consensus calling for less than a dollar a share. In the same quarter of last year, the company had net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.

Revenues came in at $205 million. While this was done 33% from the same quarter of last year, it is a big improvement over the second quarter. Originations grew 56% over the second quarter to $140 million. Net revenue margin was 88.9% compared with 46.9% from the same period a year ago, a key reason net income surged. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $136 million compared with $64 million a year ago.

On Deck Acquisition:

Enova used the uncertain environment to purchase On Deck Capital, which has spent its 14 years as a going concern providing loans to over 115,000 small businesses from its online platform. Total consideration, which consisted of 0.092 shares of Enova and $0.12 in cash for each On Deck share, was ~$122 million, or $1.89 a share. On Deck had been trading north of $4 in the months preceding the pandemic.

Source: Company Presentation

In return, Enova received a much larger entrée into the ~$233 billion U.S. small business lending portfolio, of which On Deck's share was ~$1.3 billion as of March 30, 2020. Also, on a 2019 pro forma basis, the deal increases revenues 40% from $1.17 billion to $1.65 billion; Adj. EBITDA 55% from $276 million to $427 million; and Adj. Earnings 53% from $140 million to $215 million. The acquisition will modify Enova's revenue composition from ~95/5 consumer/small business to ~70/30, significantly increasing its scope.

Source: Company Presentation

The combination generated $4.9 billion in originations in 2019 from a client base of ~7 million. It is expected to realize cost synergies of ~$50 million by YE22, owing to the elimination of duplication in the company's legacy small business segment, as well as ~$15 million in revenue synergies from cross-selling opportunities. Together, the benefits from the combination should add 40% to EPS by YE22.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Additionally, Enova's funding sources will be diversified by the deal. As of the end of September, Enova had cash and marketable securities totaled $552 million and available capacity on committed facilities totaled $332 million.

None of the company's debt is due in 2020 or 2021 and is laddered between 2022 and 2026. Unlike most publicly traded companies, Enova continued to buy back its shares through the pandemic, purchasing nearly 1 million at an average price of $13.23. On Deck will add cash of $150.6 million ($77.9 million restricted) and $680.4 million of debt, both as of June 30, 2020. The company increased its current stock buyback authorization by $50 million earlier this month.

The company has tepid sponsorship from the Street, with only three analysts offering opinions in the past year. One Hold and Two Buy ratings, while the only recent price target guidance came from Stephens, which lowered its price objective from $22 to $18 while maintaining an outperform rating in late July.

Verdict

The company is cheap on a variety of metrics (price to net income, etc.). Now, add in the On Deck acquisition, which will return synergies totaling $65 million by YE22 at a cost of only $122 million and there is a lot to like here. The economic turnaround is still not guaranteed, but Enova should be able to move higher as the economy continues to improve. Paired with little respect from investors, Enova continues to have a favorable long-term risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.