Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is one of the most promising video game companies in the industry. Not only is Take-Two Interactive riding powerful secular trends in gaming, but the company is also a growing force within the industry. Take-Two Interactive's recent quarterly outperformance further reinforces the company's growing dominance in the industry.

Take-Two Interactive is climbing to new heights on the strength of its leading franchises.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Unrivaled Brand

Take-Two Interactive is on the smaller side at its valuation of ~$19 billion compared to leading pure plays like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA). However, Take-Two Interactive arguably owns the most prestigious franchises in AAA gaming. Grand Theft Auto, in particular, stands out as a truly unique phenomenon both in terms of brand and selling power.

One of the few other AAA titles that can currently compare to Grand Theft Auto is Red Dead Redemption, which is also owned by Take-Two Interactive. Whereas most AAA titles struggle to hit 10 million sales, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have sold ~135 million units and ~34 million units, respectively.

Aside from Tetris, which is a relatively low-cost game that has been around for decades, and Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5 completely dominates the lifetime sales chart. Among open world games, there is no competition for Grand Theft Auto 5 in terms of sales. Moreover, both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to sell at a rapid rate largely due to continual updates, DLCs, and expansions to their online components.

Take-Two Interactive's flagship franchise Grand Theft Auto continues to generate huge amounts of revenue for the company.

Source: Rockstar Games

Growing Moat

Rockstar Games, which is a major label under Take-Two Interactive, is building out unprecedented open world environments with GTA Online and Red Dead Online. These free online components allow players to interact with other players and participate in a growing list of activities.

GTA Online, in particular, has become a truly unparalleled open world environment in terms of size, scale, and content. This is not surprising as Rockstar has spent more than half a decade updating and expanding GTA Online. In fact, Rockstar continues to expand upon GTA Online and is even working on a standalone GTA Online product.

Grand Theft Auto is now experiencing a virtuous cycle of sorts in that it generates a large amount of revenue from Grand Theft Auto unit sales and recurring revenue, which Rockstar then uses to build out even more Grand Theft Auto content. This in turn makes Grand Theft Auto an even more attractive product for consumers, thus further increasing sales and recurrent consumer spending.

Red Dead Redemption is experiencing a similar virtuous cycle to a lesser extent with Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 was only released in 2018, which means Rockstar has had less time building out the Red Dead Online world. However, there is no doubt that Rockstar will build out the Red Dead Redemption world in a similar manner, given how much money the Red Dead Redemption makes.

Of all the major forms of entertainment, video games are expected to benefit the most from advancements in computing power, AI, and technology in general. The open world gaming genre will likely benefit disproportionately compared to other gaming genres from these secular technology trends. Given how important graphics and NPCs are to open world games compared to other popular genres like FPS or MOBA, open world gaming could explode in popularity moving forward.

GTA Online's upcoming Cayo Perico Heist update, which will be the largest in the game's history, only further cements the franchise's leadership position in open world gaming.

Source: Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Hype Is Unprecedented

Because Rockstar has spent years continually updating and expanding GTA Online, there is arguably no other AAA game that comes with as much content as Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA Online comes with Grand Theft Auto 5). This dynamic largely explains why Grand Theft Auto 5 is still selling millions of units every quarter despite having come out in 2013.

What's more, GTA Online has allowed the franchise to continue growing its fan base, which will be incredibly important for its upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most anticipated game of all time and even has entire sites, forums, and subreddits purely dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors and leaks.

It would not be surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 6 blow past Grand Theft Auto 5's lifetime sales, given how much the franchise has grown since Grand Theft Auto 5's release. GTA Online would also likely see a huge surge in popularity after the Grand Theft Auto 6 is released. Considering the fact that GTA Online reportedly made $1.09 billion in its first four years according to analyst firm SuperData, GTA Online alone will almost certainly bring in billions of dollars for Take-Two Interactive after Grand Theft Auto 6 is released.

Risks

Take-Two Interactive is by no means an assured bet. Videogame trends are notoriously fickle, as can be seen by the overnight rise of genres such as Battle Royale and MOBA. It is feasible that a new gaming genre becomes so popular over the next few years that interest in open world gaming declines.

However, open world games are likely to stand the test of time, given the general broad appeal and unparalleled flexibility of the genre. Moreover, Take-Two Interactive has a growing list of large titles outside of its open world franchises. Take-Two Interactive's NBA 2K and Borderlands franchises are giants in their own right.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming title that could potentially rival Take-Two Interactive's offerings in the open world genre. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hyped AAA game in years.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Conclusion

Take-Two Interactive experienced yet another solid quarter. The company reported a Q2 revenue of ~$958 million, beating expectations by ~$73 million. Take-Two Interactive has clearly managed to build out a business model that can withstand long wait times between major title releases through continual updates, expansions, and DLCs.

While Take-Two Interactive is performing better than ever, the best is yet to come, given the company's upcoming lineup. Take-Two Interactive still has far more room to grow at its current valuation of ~$18.6 million and forward P/E ratio of 31. Take-Two Interactive is successfully dominating the open world gaming genre, building out an increasingly robust lineup, and successfully capitalizing on numerous secular trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.