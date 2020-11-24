There is a long way to go to approval, but potential peak sales for Lyra are multiples of the current enterprise value.

The market isn't paying much attention to the company at present, but good data would bring new investors.

All indications are the trial should be a success, and they have strong backing from Perceptive Advisors.

Introduction

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) is an early-stage biotechnology company developing drugs that target ear, nose and throat diseases. It will shortly be reading out Phase 2 top line data on its primary product - an implantable scaffold that delivers consistent doses of an approved steroid for six months into the sinuses of chronic rhinosinusitis sufferers. I believe the trial has a high chance of success. The company is on a very sound financial footing, is valued cheaply, and I feel it offers a truly attractive risk/reward profile over the coming months.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is the inflammation of the sinuses and/or the nasal passage for a period of over 12 weeks. It is one of the most common chronic diseases, and can have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life. Besides the symptoms of the disease itself - including pain, swelling, congestion, post-nasal drainage and loss of taste or smell - the maintenance of the condition can be unpleasant, time-consuming and ineffective. Frequent visits to medical offices can be needed, with daily nasal irrigation and steroids sprays required.

Many patients will not find much relief in the above, and while there are a couple of other treatment options, including temporary oral steroids or Dupixent, the next step may be surgery. This surgery is expensive, painful and, unfortunately in many cases, isn’t actually effective long term, with many patients requiring either further medications or even revision surgery. Clearly, surgery is not an ideal outcome, and doctors would be keen to try new medications that could help before patients reach that stage.

CRS patients can be placed into four broad buckets: surgically naïve with polyps, surgically naïve without polyps, post-surgery with polyps and post-surgery without polyps. Polyps are growths in the nasal passage due to CRS and generally exacerbate the symptoms. Around 20% of CRS sufferers have polyps.

Pre-surgery, treatment is largely based on the aforementioned nasal steroid sprays, or oral steroids / Dupixent for severe cases with polyps. Post surgery, there are more approved medications for those with polyps, including other antibody treatments. The trend for new drugs coming into the space generally seems aimed at the more severe patients, utilising "heavier" medications that come with noticeable side effects as well as a high price tag. This is seen as an acceptable trade-off for those patients most affected by CRS.

It seems clear that there is a large gap in approved treatment options for those pre-surgery, especially for non-polyp sufferers. The below graphic from Lyra’s recent presentation sums this treatment landscape up:

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

The number of patients affected by CRS is very large: in the recent Jefferies interview (November 2020), Lyra’s CEO stated an estimate of 14,000,000 patients in the US, which seems accurate. Approximately 8,000,000 seek medical treatment, and a large proportion is not adequately treated by current options. Lyra state that 4,000,000 fail medical management, and of these, 400,000 proceed to surgery. This leaves a vast majority with a significant unmet medical need, especially for those without polyps.

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

Lyra’s Solution

The company takes the view that steroids are actually a very effective therapy for CRS, but the current delivery by nasal spray is highly inefficient. Much of the steroid is ingested rather than delivered where needed, and quickly leaves the site of inflammation. The sprays also rely on patient compliance in administering regularly.

Lyra’s solution is to utilise the FDA-approved steroid Mometasone Furoate used in nasal sprays, but to deliver it through its proprietary biocompatible scaffold technology.

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

This scaffold is inserted in an ENT’s office, non-invasively with local anaesthetic, and can deliver a consistent steroid dose to the correct location over a period of six months. It is clear that this delivery mechanism, if it works, improves on nasal steroid sprays in every way. I am sure patients would be attracted by this one-off procedure rather than using daily nasal sprays for substandard results.

Lyra are working on two versions of this device - one for surgically naïve patients and one for post-surgery patients, who will have larger sinus cavities. The bulk of my report is focused on the former, named LYR-210, as this is the product furthest along in development and the one the company is prioritising. The latter, LYR-220, is essentially a scaled-up version that the company is hoping to bring into clinical trials by the end of 2021.

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

Again, I want to emphasise that these products are aimed at both polyp and non-polyp CRS sufferers. An FDA-approved treatment for this wide range of patients could be very successful, with non-polyp patients currently underserved. Insurance, too, should be open to paying for an efficacious treatment that can potentially negate the need for expensive surgery (estimated to be in the region of $13,772 on average - plus ongoing maintenance / repeat surgeries if required).

LYR-210 Phase 1 Results

Lyra ran a successful phase 1 trial, the details of which you can see below:

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

In terms of safety, a key outcome of such early trials, the data was highly encouraging. No product-related Significant Adverse Effects were recorded, and systemic steroid levels were “either unquantifiable or at the lower limit of quantification”. Systemic steroid levels are clearly an issue when present and are the reason why oral steroids are only prescribed for CRS on a temporary basis in severe cases.

Below are the results of total symptom improvement, measured using the SNOT-22 scale:

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

As we can see, there was a good response to LYR-210 shown in these patients. The initial effect was rapid in many cases, with a gradual build in magnitude throughout the period, and with a slight rebound at the end of the trial.

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

We can see in this chart the difference between symptom improvement of polyp and non-polyp patients. Polyp patients seemed slower to improve, but within a couple of months actually enjoyed greater symptom reduction. Both these facts make sense logically - polyps are harder to treat (so slower onset) and cause significant symptoms, so the relief should be greater when they are treated.

I find the breadth of the results impressive, as well as the magnitude - though we must bear in mind that this is only an early Phase 1 trial with a small sample size. The trial was certainly encouraging, however.

Phase 2 LANTERN Trial

Based on the success of the above Phase 1 trial, Lyra moved on to a Phase 2. This is due to read out top line data in December 2020 (the CEO confirmed the company is still on track for this in the recent Jefferies call).

The study design can be seen below:

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

One key point here is that as well as the 2,500 μg dose from the Phase 1 trial, the company is also including a 7,500 μg dose in the Phase 2 trial. Lyra sees the ability to use these large doses as a great advantage of its platform compared to other delivery systems, and we can tentatively expect that a larger dose should relate to better symptom reduction.

Another note is that the primary endpoint was selected to be the change in the 4 Cardinal Symptoms, with the SNOT-22 measure relegated to a secondary endpoint. These two measurement systems are highly correlated, and it seems Lyra simply feel the Cardinal Symptoms framework is a better measure.

An important consideration is that the trial was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company had to cut enrollment short to 67 patients, from the original plan of 110 patients. This allowed Lyra to continue the trial safely and has led to the company being able to report data on time next month - however, it must be considered that this lower enrollment may make it more difficult to obtain statistical significance of results. The CEO said in the recent Jefferies call, however, that the original enrollment target was conservative and, given especially the expected increased benefit of the high dose in the trial, they are not concerned. In addition, they clarified the key aim of the Phase 2 trial is to help design a pivotal Phase 3 trial; not to necessarily achieve statistical significance in its own right.

I feel, based on the design of the product and the encouraging results in the Phase 1 trial, it is highly likely the Phase 2 trial will be a success. I am excited to see whether the higher dose leads to a higher improvement in symptoms for patients, including speed of response for polyp patients.

Future Expansion

As mentioned previously, the company is pursuing a larger version of this product to target post-surgery patients. Success in LYR-210 should be a strong indicator that LYR-220 will work too.

In addition, this platform could be utilised for many different diseases in the future:

Source: Lyra Corporate Presentation

Clearly, though, the immediate focus of the company is on CRS, and that must come to fruition for the company to prosper in the near term.

Perceptive Advisors

Perceptive Advisors is a very well-regarded Life Sciences hedge fund. Similar to the other large funds in the space, they will conduct significant due diligence before entering a position and in my eyes their involvement in a company is a big green flag.

When it comes to Lyra, Perceptive Advisors is a significant holder, owning just shy of 25% of the company. Not only that, two of their Managing Directors sit on the board of Lyra. This, to me, is incredibly bullish. These types of industry professionals usually will only take a board seat in companies they are particularly interested in and believe in. I feel it is clear that Perceptive Advisors is very positive about the company.

It is difficult to know the exact cost basis of Perceptive’s holding, as they were involved in earlier financing rounds ahead of this year’s IPO at $16 per share, as well as the IPO itself.

Another of my favourite funds to watch, RA Capital, holds a 6.31% stake.

Financial Situation

A key reason why I believe Lyra offers a great risk/reward balance is that it is very well-funded - guiding that it will hold in the region of $70 million cash on its balance sheet at the end of the year. This compares very favourably to its current market capitalisation of $140 million, giving an enterprise value of just $70 million. This, in my view, puts a hard limit on the downside if the trial is a failure.

It is encouraging that institutional demand was so strong for shares at $16 in the IPO, and I believe the current valuation is really quite low. Considering the high chance of success in the trial, and the cash balance limiting downside, I feel the risk/reward opportunity is skewed in an investor’s favour.

Risks

The main risk is that the trial will fail. This would undermine Lyra’s technology and likely lead to negative sentiment on its future prospects.

The company's level of funds should be enough to conduct a Phase 3 trial on LYR-210, while getting LYR-220 to Phase 2 stage. However, as ever in the world of small-cap biotech companies, it is likely at some point that there will be further financing. Hopefully, this would be at a much higher price than today, but the company is at the whim of trial results as well as market conditions. I am happy, however, that its current balance sheet is robust.

FDA approval is always a risk with companies at this stage, but the FDA has shown that it is willing to approve products in this space, and frankly, if trial results are good enough, Lyra should be approved. Should the Phase 2 trial succeed, we should hear much more about the future approval pathway in the coming months.

There is a risk that insurance companies won’t be willing to pay for the product. However, as mentioned before, I believe there is a strong case that it would be in their best economic interest to do so. This is because it could potentially avoid the need for expensive surgery and other treatments.

Finally, competition is always a risk. I have already mentioned some other drugs approved for CRS, though I do feel the trend in drug development so far has been towards the harder-to-treat, post-surgery polyp patients. Lyra’s initial focus on surgically naïve polyp and non-polyp patients should stand it in good stead against other drugs approved for the condition as a whole.

For example, there is a drug called Sinuva approved for polyp patients post surgery that works in a similar way. This is a much smaller patient pool than Lyra is aiming for. Further, Sinuva only lasts for 90 days, versus 6 months for Lyra. The Sinuva implant also only delivers a dose of 1,350 μg, markedly lower than Lyra’s product.

Potential valuation

It is very difficult to accurately predict a future value for an early-stage company such as this. As it progresses down the regulatory pathway and more information is announced on factors such as pricing, more clarity will be available.

Instead, for these companies, I prefer to work out a very rough estimate of future sales potential and work backward to factor in the risks ahead. If this "back of the napkin" estimate relates to a valuation markedly higher than today’s valuation, I will consider investing, tailoring my investment and price targets as milestones are reached.

The target market here is large and growing, and I will use Lyra’s 4,000,000 estimate of patients that are failed by the standard nasal spray approach. If we assume that the company, if successful, is able to reach 5% of these patients at peak, that relates to 200,000 treated patients.

In terms of pricing, Sinuva costs $1,400 / cycle of three months, or $5,600 annually. The annual price of Dupixent is in the region of $37,000. Other antibody-type drugs will have similar price tags and will be reserved for very severe patients. I feel Lyra could price very competitively at, say, $3,000 annually. I would think the actual price will prove to be higher, but I will stay conservative at this stage.

This gives an estimated peak sales figure of $600,000,000. A rule of thumb I use for such investments is that in a buyout scenario, acquirers may pay 3-5 times peak sales. 3x peaks sales in this case could be in the region of $1.8 billion.

However, as stated before, there are some major assumptions here, and there is a long way to go for Lyra. The best-case scenario would clearly be fantastic for shareholders, but the company needs to succeed in its Phase 2 trial first, then the Phase 3, and then commence the road to approval and commercialisation.

I do feel there is significant potential for a rerating of the stock in the event of positive Phase 2 results next month, particularly as the company is flying under the radar somewhat and is not followed as closely as some of its peers. The float is also low.

I would hope for a market cap of $400 million in the event of good results, with the potential for further significant uplift as the path ahead becomes clearer and the market becomes more aware of the company. A $400 million market cap translates to roughly $31 a share, or just under a 3x uplift in share price.

Results that are slightly ambiguous (a possibility given the reduce enrollment rate) would lead to more muted stock action.

Many things have to go right for Lyra to hit its potential, but the potential is impressive.

Conclusion

Lyra is a company focused on addressing a significant unmet need in a large patient population. If we visualise the size of the patient pools in CRS as being a funnel, Lyra targeting pre-surgery polyp and non-polyp patients is right at the mouth. Much of its competition on the market is focused at the other end of the funnel, in the more-difficult-to-treat post-surgery polyp patients (with an accompanying high price). Lyra has the potential to become an important part of treatment for this disease, after nasal sprays, and could significantly reduce the need for expensive, painful, ineffective surgery.

Of course, the company is very early-stage, and a lot can go wrong. However, the path should be clearer after next month’s trial results. The strong balance sheet underpins the current value, and I feel the risk/reward is very attractive right now. I am greatly encouraged by Perceptive Advisor’s involvement and its decision to take not one but two seats on the board.

Taking an educated chance now could give investors the opportunity to front-run institutional and retail buyers after the top line data next month, and the company’s low float and underfollowed nature could lead to an explosive move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.