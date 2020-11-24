WW International (WW) stock hasn't quite recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, and perhaps rightly so given its studio business remains under pressure from COVID-19-driven tailwinds. But at current valuations, the company's conversion from a predominantly physical business model to a digital one is underappreciated, in my view. Not only does the transition open up long-term growth opportunities, but it also represents a significantly margin-accretive shift. In sum, I see WW as a long-term compounder at a reasonable price (~13x P/E discounted back by my estimates).

Revenues Down, But the Transformation is Taking Shape

3Q revenues came in at $321 million (-8% YoY on a constant currency basis), slightly below consensus estimates heading into the print. Revenue remains well off the 1Q peak, but the pace of the decline has decelerated from the -10% YoY in 2Q, which is a positive sign, in my view. And while product sales (-24% YoY) and meeting fees (-35% YoY) faced steeper declines amid COVID-19 headwinds, online subscriptions accelerated (+23% YoY) as the WW transformation continues to take shape.

(Source: Company Filings)

The growth in the subscriber base to 4.7 million (+5.3% YoY) was the bright spot, though - the vast majority of subs remain North America-based (~3 million), followed by Continental Europe (1.2 million) and the UK (0.4 million). Driving the overall subscriber increase was digital/online, with record subscription levels up to 3.8 million (+23.5% YoY), offsetting Studio/Meeting subscribers at 0.8 million (-36.5% YoY). This was also the second quarter of >20% YoY digital sub growth.

(Source: Company Filings)

A Margin-Accretive Digital Shift

Despite an ~8% YoY revenue decline due to studio pressure and lower product sales, operating margin expanded +270bps YoY on the accelerating digital subscriber growth. This highlights the higher earnings power of a digital revenue stream - alongside the ongoing mix shift toward digital, gross margins increased +370bps YoY, highlighting the margin opportunity at hand as the digital transformation gains traction in the coming quarters. For context, digital gross margins were "over 80%" (per 3Q20 transcript), significantly above the current ~60% gross margin of the overall business.

(Source: Company Filings)

WW's gross and operating margin outperformance came in well ahead of prior guidance, as the company was also able to accelerate the pace of its cost cuts. That said, due to incremental marketing expense in 4Q to help ensure the successful launch of several new programs, both gross and operating margins are set to decline sequentially in 4Q. As a long-term investor, though, I'm not too worried, as reinvestments are likely to be ROIC-accretive (WW has sustained >15% ROICs pre-COVID-19). It also highlights the gross margin opportunities at hand, as WW looks to capture incremental value as its membership base shifts toward digital.

New Product Offerings to Extend the Digital Runway

The migration towards digital looks set to accelerate with four programs (two new + two updated) in the pipeline, all of which are set for launch in 4Q20/FY21 with features including improved app customization, connectivity, and e-commerce. These consist of myWW+, a tech-driven program innovation offering deeper personalized insights, more content, and new app features focused on nutrition, fitness, mindset, and sleep (an automatic upgrade for the existing digital base tier). The other three new pricing tiers/platforms are Digital 360 (Virtual Group Coaching), Digital + Unlimited Workshops, and Personal one-on-one coaching.

These new platforms represent incremental opportunities to acquire new subscribers, upsell current digital members (Digital 360), and reengage lapsed members (Digital + Unlimited Workshops). On balance, this is the most innovative product road map from WW in a while, and highlights the growth opportunity at hand. Assuming the launches go as planned, I see ample room for an FY21 acceleration, as well as higher ARPU (following years of declines). With progress on studio closures also on track (~30% of the 650 remaining locations due for lease expiration in FY21), digital looks set to become the focal point of the WW story sooner rather than later.

Digital Turnaround at Reasonable Valuations

3Q may have been another quarter of YoY declines for the overall business, but the key positive is that WW's accelerating digital transformation remains on track. At current valuations, I believe there is a fundamental price/value disconnect - the double-digit subscriber growth and the margin-expansion opportunity, as the overall business shifts toward higher-margin digital revenue, seems to receive little credit at the current depressed multiple. Going forward, I expect successful new plan launches to catalyze a re-rating as the enhanced earnings power of the business becomes more apparent.

While margins will soften sequentially in 4Q20 as WW steps up reinvestments, the longer-term EPS growth trajectory remains upward, in my view. Assuming margin-accretive digital growth continues, offsetting declines elsewhere, I see a clear path toward ~25% operating margins and >$3 in EPS by FY23. Relative to the current ~$30 stock price and discounted back at a ~10% discount rate, this would imply a very reasonable ~13x P/E multiple for a high-ROIC, capital-light business with ample growth opportunities. Downside risks include competitive pressure, customer acquisition, and further COVID-19-driven disruptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.