Rena Sherbill: I'm your host Rena Sherbill. Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening with us, really excited to bring you today's episode with Dan Ahrens, who is AdvisorShares' Chief Operating Officer and Portfolio Manager of its two big cannabis ETFs, which trade under NYSEARCA:YOLO and NYSEARCA:MSOS. MSOS more recent entry into this space, but one that's focused entirely and the first of its kind and only to do it on entirely the U.S. cannabis space.

So obviously, that's an exciting development given what's happening in the U.S., given the bipartisan bullish nature of the developments that happened with the ballot initiatives in multiple states, and the bullish prospects of it becoming even more so something I talked about with Dan today, in terms of New Jersey being not the first but a domino in the northeast space really about to set off a bunch of states around it.

He and I both think and a lot of experts in the space think it's going to be a cluster approach state by state spreading out like a heat map. We talked about which states that Dan likes and which holdings he has in MSOS and YOLO. And what he likes in the U.S. space, we talk about green thumb, specifically their recent earnings, lots of great numbers to come from them. Dan gets into what he likes about Canada, which isn't much.

But, YOLO does have some Canada picks in Aphria (APHA) and Village Farms (VFF). And he gets into what he's looking for how active is actively managed. The elections and what he sees going forward for the cannabis space. Let me tell you that Dan is an expert in managing portfolios, but certainly also one in the cannabis space. He just actually published a book called investing in cannabis, which you can get on Amazon, or your local bookstore.

And it's a great time to be investing in cannabis, as Dan and I also concur on and we get into that here a lot of really actionable practical, insightful takeaways on the cannabis space, also IIPR, a REIT that we've been talking about on the past few episodes with different guests. And Dan also talks about why that's one of the top five holdings in MSOS.

So if you're a cannabis investor, what a great podcast for you to be listening to, and what a great episode for you to be listening to.

We're always looking to push our cannabis coverage forward.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. And in my model, cannabis portfolio, and in my model cannabis portfolio, I'm long Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Khiron (OTCQX:KHRNF), GrowGeneration (GRWG), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Vireo Health (VREOF) and Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF).

RS: Awesome. So, lots to discuss, especially where you're at in this cannabis industry, a lot of firsts I would say that you guys have brought to the ETF industry. But before we get to that, I'd love to hear, you know, briefly kind of your journey within the cannabis and to the cannabis industry and then the genesis of your ideas and how you put together the different ETFs that you have in this space.

DA: That's great. Yes, it has been quite a journey. And here at AdvisorShares, everything we do is actively managed ETFs. And we've tried to be on the cutting edge, we've tried to have a lot of ingenuity and do some firsts. So to back up a couple years, or even farther than that, a long time ago, I created something called the vice fund, is a mutual fund, open end mutual fund. I created that fund, managed it for its first three years and quite successfully before I left that firm and went elsewhere. But here at AdvisorShares, we always thought we might at some point, do some kind of a vice oriented ETF. At the same time, just a couple years ago, we started to get a lot of inquiries from people that wanted to launch a fund perhaps with us and through us. And we're asking about cannabis.

And what I told them? Again, we're going back three or four years. I said no, it won't work. You can't do a cannabis ETF. They're a bunch of penny stocks, it's not enough to invest in, there's not enough liquid, it simply won't work. But as you know, and listeners know, that changed very, very rapidly in the more recent years.

So we've always done business with a very good partner in Bank of New York Mellon, our fund administrator, fund accounting, and very importantly, our custody bank, we're in the biggest custody banks in the world and quite conservative when it comes to federal banking laws.

So, but as a good partner, we talked to them, we brainstormed, we thought about ways we could do things. And I can say that we wouldn't be here right now with our very successful cannabis funds if we hadn't first launched the vice ETF. And we said it was going to invest in alcohol and tobacco and cannabis related things because alcohol and tobacco companies were beginning to make a lot of inroads into the cannabis space to invest in some cannabis companies.

So time went a little bit more forward. And we had a lot of discussions behind the scenes, especially with the Bank of New York Mellon. And with legal counsel, and with the New York Stock Exchange, everybody was quite interested in what's legal what's not, and how a cannabis oriented fund can be done properly.

When we launched our first cannabis ETF AdvisorShares pure cannabis ETF with ticker symbol YOLO we were the first actively managed cannabis ETF there was one other cannabis ETF in existence at the time index base, and they raised quite bit of assets. But we want to take a different approach because, we saw existing cannabis ETF supposedly, a cannabis ETF that invests in a lot of big tobacco. And its cannabis focus was on Canada.

It was a big deal when Canada legalized cannabis at the beginning of 2019 for adult use. And those Canadian companies, a handful of them were allowed to list on NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange, if and only if they kept all their marijuana business, north of the border.

Those companies can't do business in the United States. And so, we saw the huge opportunities existing in the United States. We knew there was a disconnect with Federal Law. We knew big custody banks didn't want to hold those stocks. But again, we did a lot of brainstorming with the bank in New York Mellon, again with legal counsel, even with the New York Stock Exchange. And we found a very good solution where we could have more of a global cannabis ETF, actively managed where we're picking the stocks.

And we used total return swaps to be blunt. It's a derivative contract. So the Bank of New York Mellon isn't actually holding those stocks, when I'm talking about U.S. multi state operators. We use a total return swap with a third party to get exposure to U.S. stocks and we're still talking about our fund YOLO here. But I think we've proven very, very well that stock selection matters, picking the right stocks to invest in, I think it's very dumb in an area like cannabis that's quickly evolving, quickly changing, it's very volatile.

I don't think index space makes any sense at all. It makes sense in an S&P 500 index or large cap index doesn't make sense in cannabis. So picking the right stocks with active management is infinitely important and U.S. exposure is infinitely important. And I can't think of another industry where the performance, the proof is in the pudding, they say, the performance differences between cannabis fund A, and cannabis fund B is extremely, extremely different than our fun YOLO's outperform.

RS: And so talk to me now about the not exactly pivot, but kind of continuation of that thesis into MSOS.

DA: Sure, thank you. So we launched a MSOS or MSOS just recently, at the beginning of September. It is an all U.S. cannabis ETF. And I'll say quickly that it couldn't have existed unless our fund YOLO existed first.

Once again, we originally filed for that fund over a year ago, filed the perspectives. And it took a long time of talking and working with the attorneys at the New York Stock Exchange on a rule filing amendment that would allow us to hold a larger percentage of the fund in these total return swaps.

Again, a lot of discussion, and we were a little bit of guinea pigs, if you will, for working with the Bank of New York Mellon and their cannabis policy again, a lot of communication, a lot of good partnership there. So, we were able to launch MSOS, MSOS beginning of September 100% U.S. cannabis, because once again, we can say very strongly, that's where the opportunity lies in the U.S.

A single state like Colorado is bigger than the entire Canadian market. And certainly California and other states are, the U.S. markets at least 10 times the size of Canada, and growing. Because it was in the news recently that five different states in the U.S. had ballot initiatives in November, they all passed easily. So it's really mind boggling to think about an entire major state like New Jersey, Arizona, where an adult use recreational market didn't exist only the black market for that existed.

And that state can come online with legal cannabis sales. Oh, the upside is huge. And we're only scratching the surface. There's plenty of big states like Pennsylvania, New York that are expected to add cannabis, haven't yet. Again, the upside is tremendous. And it's many times the size of that of Canada. So, MSOS has been successful.

We have two funds now. We have YOLO; we're still big believers in our fund YOLO with more of a global mandate, we could say. There's a handful of very good Canadian cannabis stocks that we like. There's a UK pharmaceutical company called GW Pharmaceuticals that we like very much now that our top holdings. So get a little different taste and flavor with YOLO versus MSOS, which is an all U.S. fund. I think they both work side by side.

RS: Yeah. Definitely. I mean, it's a good thing that you filed that perspective over a year ago, because you got in before you got in before this huge bullishness of the election. It was like a great timing to have it out there. I think in the marketplace right now.

DA: That's a great point. We love our timing. It took that long to work with, the rule filings and the legal opinions and everything else that we did, because we wanted to know what's the saying cross all the T's and dot all the I's and make sure everything was very proper. The timing was amazing, shortly before the November elections.

And, everybody lost money across the board pretty much in cannabis in 2019. The good stocks were thrown out right with the bad stocks. And I always said there'll be a separation happening in 2020. And sure enough, there was, U.S. separating from Canada and profitable or strong balance sheet companies, separating from all those companies that did not. But our timing was tremendous.

And we think it's only going to get better with, again, a lot of momentum in the U.S. for U.S. cannabis is different than Canadian cannabis.

RS: Yeah, I mean, it definitely seems to be to be going that way. I'm curious when you were making these ETFs or creating these ETFs, were you feeling like you were laying the groundwork? Or I mean, I know you said that you started out as kind of a non believer. But when you were like, what act was doing well, and you're thinking, Okay, let's get into YOLO.

And when you're doing well, and you're thinking, well, we can really parlay this into like a U.S. centric type of fund. Was it like that? Or was it really just you were honing in on one thing? It did well, the next step became obvious?

DA: Yeah, yeah, one step at a time and, once we, filed for our funds, our pure cannabis YOLO fund, it had some early success. It was getting, inflows of investor dollars and creation units, even though cannabis was having a rough time.

But, soon after we launched YOLO, we began to work on the U.S. cannabis fund, because we saw that opportunity, maybe even if others didn't. So we have the only U.S. based ETF, it's a 100%, focused on the U.S. market. And I think investors like that the bunch is growing quickly, we think it's going to keep on growing.

So, the timing was nice, but we use euphemisms like, cannabis is still in the first inning, it's still, you know, just getting off the ground. It's still a very new industry. And we think most of the upside is in front of it.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I think investors have a lot to like, there. I think they definitely do. I think everyone's kind of qualm about the ETF space and the cannabis industry was what you're saying focused on Canada, which wasn't really going to deliver the same kind of value, and the same kind of return that the U.S. faces.

And then you guys come into the forefront. And really, I mean, the timing is really perfect. And I think investors have a lot to like there. Talk to us about like your favorite, well kind of first how you see the marketplace? It seems that you're going after the more successful, the more close to profitable, if not already profitable companies in MSOS certainly.

But I'm interested in what you're looking for, and how it may overlap with how you pick pieces from the Canadian market as well. Thanks.

DA: Yeah, yeah, well, there's a couple points there. And I've been saying there's a lot for the past year, that there was going to be again, I use the word separation already. Early on the cannabis stocks, whether in U.S. or Canada, they traded on hype. They traded on A, I'm getting on the ground for something big. And those stocks went up on hype.

And in many cases, they crashed and burned on hype. And a lot of investors saw major losses in 2019, especially in the beginning of 2020. But, I heard one analysts use the term thrive or survive and thrive so the companies that would simply survive through the tough times might thrive in the future. But more than that, I think a focus needed to turn to fundamentals.

I mean, how do we analyze stock in almost any industry? It's on fundamentals, what's their balance sheet, what's their profitability, or at least their path to profitability? Are they unique in some way that gives them a growth metric over competitors, all these things and cannabis stocks weren't being looked at that way, and they needed to be?

So, whether it's in the U.S. or Canada, yet we have really, really focused on the companies that are either currently profitable or depending on their growth strategy. And there's nothing wrong with not having current profitability, if they are a very fast growth company that has a clear path to profitability. That's very different than some of the biggest names in Canada, that seem to just lose money quarter after quarter after quarter, and then they raise money by diluting shareholders.

Must give to Canada real quickly, there's a couple companies in Canada that we like an awful lot. One of our largest holdings in our fund YOLO is Village Farms International. They're not one of the biggest names that people talk about, like Aurora (ACB) and Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy (CGC). But they're profitable. They are taking market share away from some of those bigger names. And this is a company that was already experienced all over North America, in greenhouse growing.

It grew peppers and cucumbers and all sorts of vegetables. It makes sense that they know how to grow plants in greenhouses. And now they have a huge production in British Columbia. And one of the highest quality products and one of the lowest cost products in Canada, very good company, one of our top holdings. Aphria is another profitable, strong Canadian operator.

I dropped a couple names already, Canopy. Canopy is the biggest fish up there. They have a very strong balance sheet, they got huge investments from constellation brands. Other than that, I don't know if they're really a great value. They're solid because they have a balance sheet. But the growth metrics aren't great. Their path to profitability is not great. Same thing with a company called Cronos (CRON).

But I'm talking about these companies because a fact I really, really want to drive home is I don't know of any other industry that is like cannabis for the differences between Canada and United States. An awful lot of investors are miseducated, misinformed, companies like Aurora and Tilray trade, lots of shares, they've lots of investors.

I heard that last year, Aurora Cannabis was like the most popular stock on Robinhood supposedly, and those investors have lost their tails, and they're very interested in making their profits back at some point, they somehow think Aurora is going to turn profitable, or at least, the stock is going to pop, because they're going to legalize everything in the United States.

Well, they're not going to legalize everything in the United States. We're going to have a lot of reform. But those companies are the wrong stocks to be investing in. We need a lot more education, I really want to almost pound the table here. People need to learn the difference between Canadian companies are unprofitable, the U.S. companies that are profitable and growing and what the opportunities are.

And they need to invest their dollars differently, more than any other industry I can think of, you cannot invest blindly, just in the cannabis in general. Sorry, if I'm going off on a tangent, much, but

RS: I couldn't agree more. And it's something that we're really trying to do with this podcast also is really, like encourage people to do the deeper dive. Because honestly, even starting the podcast, I mean, it once you get into that -- when you first get into the cannabis industry exactly how you described it as there's this hype, and especially, a year and a half ago, even a year ago, all these headlines, all these promises, all these projections that aren't necessarily funded in reality.

And if you're getting down to the nuts and bolts of the fundamentals, then you're seeing that and there were people that were seeing that all along the way. And I think, people would be wise to follow the fundamentals, I think. So talk to me about the U.S. players that are on their path to profitability, like, who are some of let's say, your top few players that you think.

I mean, there's a lot to like about that space right now. I mean, even people that maybe even like Aurora can see that. I think all the excitement around the U.S. players and what there is to like about that. Will you talk to us about some of those?

DA: Yeah, let me tell you about some of the biggest multi state operators or MSOS, where we get our ticker symbol from in the U.S. But then I also want to come back and talk about a couple of real estate investment trusts, REITs, index based cannabis ETF can't invest in a REIT, because REIT is not a stock, not an equity.

But as an actively managed ETF, we invest in REITs as well. And there's some really interesting business going on between REITs and cannabis companies. But the multi-state operators, there's a lot of talk in the U.S. cannabis about the big three. Well, then it became the Big Four and now some people are even saying the Big Five, but these are the three, four, five easily the largest MSOS in the U.S. and definitely most successful.

And you'll see these holdings right in near the top of our funds, holdings are definitely our top five and definitely top 10. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) many analysts have called it they're top pick for 2020. A very successful fast growing, they came out with earnings a couple days ago. I think blew the door off other third quarter earnings.

And they have a big footprint and an awful lot of states. Even before the November elections, there were about 11 adult use states in the United States. Now, there's going to be a couple more coming online, there was 33 medical marijuana states. So a big opportunity there, even though states just medical marijuana may have those medical marijuana states might add adult use recreational in the future.

So Green Thumb Industries, their real bread and butter is in the Midwest, states like Illinois, Pennsylvania. Well, backup Illinois had a very successful medical market. Beginning of 2020, they added recreational and they did it very, very successfully. The rollout was handled very good by the state regulators. Green Thumb Industries has a big footprint in Illinois.

Pennsylvania is another very good one strong medical market, widely believed they're going to add recreational probably in the next year through legislative action. Green Thumb has a big footprint there. They cover an awful lot of states successful operator. Next is the largest cannabis company, actually in the world by sales Curaleaf.

If you look at sales, you look at their total size, they are larger than Canopy. They're the largest cannabis company in the world. After they did an acquisition last year, they have operations in the majority of the states and a big asteroid footprint. And the most nationwide MSO in my opinion, but here we're going to change paths for you.

Trulieve, Trulieve is Florida based. They completely dominate what's widely regarded as the most successful medical marijuana market in the U.S., Florida. They have over 50% of the market share on Florida. Florida is another one of these states expected to add recreational in the next couple of years. They are moving into some other states. So they're not too focused just on one state.

But Florida is really been their bread and butter. They dominate there. They're currently profitable. They've been for a number of quarters in a row, very pragmatic, frugal growth as a company. But with all these companies, I'm still talking about multi-billion dollar market cap companies. So just because these stocks aren't listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or the NASDAQ, they are exchange listed in Canada, trade in the U.S. on the over the counter market because their exchange listed in Canada.

We're still talking about big companies here. Those are the big three, if I go in, if I expand it to the Big Four, we go into Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Cresco Labs is another Illinois based company, again with a very good footprint in the Midwest in particular. So successful MSOS pragmatic growth, these companies have been forced to operate in a financially sound manner, because they do have to have this multi-state operator model that means they have complete operations in single states.

They cannot transport marijuana across state lines. So they have redundant operations in each state they operate. They don't have access to big capital because of banking laws in the United States and tax problems. And they have operated in a financially sound, frugal growth manner instead of burning money like some of the Canadians have done.

Let me tell you about REITs. One of our top five holdings you'll see definitely is called innovative industrial properties. It is again a real estate investment trust. Real estate investment trusts in general have had kind of hard times in the past year because of COVID, but not innovative industrial properties. They have 99% plus occupancy because all their clients are cannabis companies.

So I talked about how these U.S. companies have to be financially responsible. One of the ways they raise capital is something called a sale leaseback. What they do is they take a property, the valuable real estate that they own. They sell it to Innovative Industrial Properties or REIT, and then they get a long-term lease back on that property. So they get millions of dollars in their hand for selling the property. And then they're leasing it back from Innovative Industrial Properties on a long-term deal.

I'm talking 15, 20 years, their average is 16 years or something. That's a great deal. Innovative Industrial Properties has 99% plus occupancy and income streams locked up for beyond 15 years, what kind of business model is that? It's brilliant. So it's a great stock. I've heard people say, oh, when cannabis reform happens in the U.S, this involves Innovative Industrial Property or IIPR's business going to go away.

Now, cannabis companies still need capital, and they have these deals locked up for years into the future, they're going to be just fine. It's a great stock. And I like it a lot. Again, it's New York Stock Exchange listed. They're allowed to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, because they don't want to make air quotes here, touch the plant. Touching the plant is a term used in the industry for because of federal law, they don't touch the plant. So they're allowed to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

RS: And I think something else that we talked about when we talked about these stocks, you're saying that IIPR, they have signed these long leases, and they're in it for the long game. Even when all these let's say it goes federally legal, but I think it seems that you think and I would agree that it's going to be a state by state process and the process of reforms.

These things take a long time, it's not so simple that even when it's legalized in the state where they're operating, and it's a long time before all of that gets worked out. And it seems that what you're saying is true that their business model is also predicated on building through those stages of growth. Something else I would say is the fact that all these companies are doing well, and being responsible stewards of capital I think now, the fact that institutional capital is coming in, and you can use that as an example for Green Thumb.

And it seems that it's probably going to be more and more. It seems like, wow, they've done so well in that environment. How are they going to do when more access to capital, less and less onerous regulations or are there more taken away? It seems like that's going to be the case for these strong players. I'm curious also, feel free to comment that I'm curious also, how often actively managed, how often that means, like, how often you're looking at and changing the holdings?

DA: That's a great question. Yeah, I again, I think active management is extremely important. We want to be able to be agile, and, especially during earnings season, sometimes stocks react or overreact. And we can take advantage of that. We're not tied to just say, monthly rebalance or quarterly rebalance. We're active so we can take advantage of opportunities, we can also trim stocks to limit risks and to keep the portfolio balance.

But to answer your question, not overly active, we're watching that portfolio every day. I try not to have I'll say itchy trigger finger and trade too much. We want to always keep the fund tax advantaged. We don't want to create undue taxes, we don't want to have undue trading fees. It's a low turnover strategy. But it's extremely important to be active, and be able to take advantage of opportunities as we need.

RS: So, you spoke about the fact that we just, we're kind of still in the midst of cannabis earning season, a slew of releases. I'm curious what your takeaways are for the most part from the ones that you're following?

DA: Well, it's been a tale of two countries. I can't like everybody says, there were some extreme volatility in cannabis stocks right after the Biden win, because by Biden winning the White House was a big deal. And some of these Canadian stocks again, the ones with no money like Aurora and Tilray, suddenly popped. It was up, like Aurora went up like 70% in one day, and everybody was excited.

And it was basically on a false narrative. And that stock has been down like 90 something percent over the last few years, and it's no big deal that was popping one day on a false narrative, because something I've said before is those companies are still going to have a reckoning when they come out with earnings. So they come out with earnings, and what are the earnings? They're losing money again.

Sometimes people get excited about, oh, they lost a little bit less this quarter than was projected. Well, they're still losing money quarter after quarter after quarter. And when you see a company losing money, quarter after quarter, you got to compare it to the balance sheet and when you see a lack of money on the balance sheet and losses that's a bad connection. They're probably going to do something to again, dilute shareholders.

On the other hand, a little bit after some of the Canadians came out with earnings, now we're having the middle of U.S. earnings, Green Thumb Industries, it blew out every expectation, every estimate, they exceeded fantastic earnings. This morning, Trulieve came out with fantastic earnings. We're expecting the same thing from Curaleaf.

The growth in the U.S. is tremendous. But I will say if you look at valuations, if you look at their growth rates on one hand, and then you look on the other hand at what is that stock currently valued at? The U.S. operators across the board are seriously undervalued. Now, that just gets me excited about the long term opportunity.

Now, another thing to compare, though, is let's just look at stock performance. So I'm going to be a little bit biased here and look at my fund YOLO as an example. MSOS is too short of a track record. It's doing great, but it's only been open a couple months. So, YOLO year to date, it's up 19.5% through yesterday. And yesterday was the 16th. The biggest ETF in cannabis space, I don't want to name it, but you can. It's negative 20%, year-to-date…

RS: it has the initials of my favorite basketball player.

DA: The difference is astounding. So these are two ETFs that get to play in the same sandbox, if you will, are both cannabis ETFs somebody is not looking deeper things, hey, they invest in a lot of the same stocks. Well, one of them is up 19.5% in this calendar year, the other ones down 20%. That's a difference of 39.5% for two side by side cannabis funds.

I don't ever have to apologize for our track record in our fund YOLO or MSOS for that matter. The difference is the U.S. exposure. And secondly, I'd like to say we're picking the right stocks. We're not just blindly investing in a market cap weighted index. There are stocks that we want to greatly overweight, stocks we want to underweight, stocks we want to avoid but the difference in this calendar year is 39.5%.

Now I will admit a lot of that's based just on the U.S. So, if you're just thinking on the surface, Oh, those stocks have already gone up this year. I don't know how much more upside they have. Well, you got to look at the valuations. And then you got to look at the opportunity in the U.S. versus the opportunity in Canada.

Canada's a big country by square mileage or square kilometer. It's not that big of a state of a country, excuse me in population. And the cannabis market is not all that big. Right now, these Canadian companies can also do business internationally. The entire European market for cannabis is not very big. It's simply not. There's talk about legalization in Mexico coming online soon.

That's going to be a little bit messy. The black market is huge and dangerous and powerful in Mexico. The U.S. market is many, many times that of Canada. We like the Canada the U.S. opportunity. But these U.S. companies are still dramatically undervalued. They have a huge overhang because of federal law, lack of banking, a tax code called 280e that they can't deduct their business expenses properly because of old drug laws.

A huge overhang holding back the value of these U.S. companies, it just makes the upside tremendous, even from today's prices, even though U.S. cannabis has greatly outperformed Canadian cannabis in the past year, the upside is still night and day difference.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I think that you can see that in a stock like Curaleaf. I mean, some stocks have really skyrocketed. I mean, Trulieve is a good example. But there's others. The share price is just rising and rising, and Curaleaf is kind of like staying kind of stationary. But I think, and I'm curious if you would agree, it seems like they've been expanding so much in the acquisition, I think until they kind of realize all of those assets. I think it will you can see the undervaluation there, I think, as a prime example.

DA: Yeah, yeah. And again, a couple of companies we've talked about have different growth models. Trulieve in Florida is profitable. They've been a lot more pragmatic and their growth. Curaleaf, on the other hand, has had acquisitions, bigger footprint, operating in a lot more states. And they're not doing it in a financially unsound manner. But, it makes sense that those are long term assets. And, they wanted to be the number one footprint in the cannabis space in the U.S.

So, once again, this is just getting started. It's just scratching the surface of where it's going to go. And it's in the early of the story of cannabis in the U.S. I think all those, there are people that trade these stocks, and there's nothing wrong with that. A lot of people think that U.S. cannabis should be a five or 10 or more year hold, because there's so much growth in this industry in front of it.

RS: Absolutely, absolutely I'm right there. What was your feeling as the election results were coming out, and you were seeing that it was going to be I don't know, if we can still say it's a 100% victory. But as you are seeing that there was going to be a democratic White House and a Republican Senate. What were your feelings there in terms of the future or the next few years at least?

DA: Yeah, that's a great point. And, it's funny before the election, I had to remind people that if you look at the last 3.5 years, which were technically hundred Trump, cannabis in the U.S. grew more than any other period of time. So I wanted to remind people, even if Trump won, somehow it should be viewed as bad for cannabis.

But the fact remains, Biden and the Democrats talk a lot more about cannabis reform and doing it immediately. So no, no doubt that a Biden win was a big thing for cannabis in the United States. But, a Republican controlled White House -- or excuse me, a Senate is a, it's a strange blessing in disguise for multi-state operators in the U.S.

There's going to be cannabis reform, everybody agrees with that. It's only a matter of time till we probably have some form of a Safe Banking Act, which allows banking for these cannabis companies, probably something like the States Act, or some kind of combination of the MORE Act. These are bills that have already been through Congress in some form or fashion.

But everybody has to realize that these things get negotiated. They get sliced and diced. They get combined until they get a final bill that the White House will sign off on. But regardless, a Democrat, White House, a Republican controlled Senate, even if barely, so, it strengthens the U.S. multi state operator system. And technically, it keeps the Canadians out of the U.S.

Now, this is something that we really want to talk about, because it is super confusing to everybody out there. I see chatter on social media that people think Aurora and Tilray and Canopy and all these companies, they think as soon as Biden won, hey, it's the Wild West, and it's all going to be legal across the United States. And that was never, ever going to be the fact. It was never even in the Democratic Party platform, which people should see as the most extreme.

There was never a full legalization. Even if they have the most extreme cannabis reform in the U.S. it's still going to be a highly, highly regulated industry. There was no reason to think that Canadians would suddenly come into the U.S. markets and have any kind of success. I don't think the Canadians are coming into the U.S. at all for the foreseeable future.

And I really want to talk about this because right now, we have multi state operators in the U.S. they're exchange listed. They're financially sound. They're multi-billion dollar companies. Why in the world would U.S. regulators suddenly let foreign competitors come into those markets for one? The next part is, okay, let's say we have even the most extreme regulation reform to where a company could do business cross border.

Canopy has money on their balance sheet. Cronos has money on their balance sheet. Village Farms already said, operates financially sound, they're profitable. Pretty much all the other companies have no money in their balance sheet. Aurora has no money, no money at all to acquire anything in the United States. So how are they going to enter the United States?

U.S. multi state operators hold all the licenses, I guess they can apply for a license and try to get one in a state or multiple states. But right now, U.S. multi state operators hold these licenses. Could they acquire? I already said don't have any money to acquire. Well, if somebody's going to acquire them? Well, why in the world would somebody acquire a Canadian operator with Canadian operations at this point?

With reform pattern in the U.S., U.S. companies are the targets for acquisitions. And, again, they haven't been acquired yet, because of federal law. That's why constellation invested in Canada and Canopy. That's why Altria (MO) invested in Canada and Cronos. But once we have a little bit of banking reform in the U.S., these U.S. multi state operators with existing operations in the U.S. with existing licenses in the U.S., financially sound operations and high quality products oh boy, they're going to be targets for acquisitions.

And if I'm an investor, I want to own the acquire ease. The acquire ease to come in and gets acquired, that's where the stock pops when they get acquired. It's not necessarily good for the acquirer. Constellation Brands (STZ) has done nothing but lose money on the Canopy, lots of billions on Canopy.

RS: Right. It's interesting. I mean, people think that the Canadian companies that have tentacles in the U.S. can utilize it. But I think probably, what you're saying is true in terms of the leg up that the U.S. players have. I mean, it seems that way now.

DA: They're way ahead. And I'm also super impressed by look at the executive teams on these companies like Curaleaf, and Green Thumb. A lot of these top executives came from consumer packaged goods in the U.S. successful companies. And they wanted to get in the cannabis space because they see the upside. But no, we have a lot of savvy business people, savvy executives, that know how to market and sell and operate well run companies.

Yeah, we just really, really need to educate people on the difference at these Canadian companies in the U.S. companies, and where the opportunities lie.

RS: Let me ask you something, you say that, it's better to be the acquirer than the acquiree. And I'm curious, like a few years down the road what about the feasibility of a CPG like, a huge CPG company coming in and wanting to buy maybe one or two MSOs? Do you think that... Do you think the MSOs has built the kind of the footprint strong enough or do you think at that point, it benefits them as well to be acquired by a company of that size?

DA: Yeah, it's interesting dynamic to look at and I wrote in my book really quickly, people should look up investing in cannabis published by Wiley, just this month, I talked about these things. So a couple years ago, big consumer packaged goods companies wanted to get in the cannabis space because they didn't want to miss the boat. So, constellation brands was aggressive.

I compliment them for that. They wanted to do something before their competitors did. So they bought a big piece of canopy growth in Canada, and then bought another big piece. You couldn't acquire companies in the U.S. Federal law. And Canopy was U.S. Exchange listed and the biggest of all of the cannabis companies.

So cheers to constellation brands for doing so. But they've lost their tails on that investment so far. They're aggressively working with Canopy to get expenses under control, to try to operate in a financially sound manner but they're doing a good job. They're getting there. Altria made a big investment in Cronos. Well, they're taking a different tact.

Altria is a godly, huge tobacco company worldwide. And they're kind of sitting on their Cronos investment. I'm not seeing them being aggressive about the bottom line trying to grow aggressively, that they're waiting for things to change, and that's fine. They bought Cronos. People thought we're going to see more deals like that. People thought there was going to be an acquisition of Aurora.

Well, I never materialized. And I think after the experience that constellation and Altria had being early adopters and investing in these companies, we're not going to see additional entire buyouts or even majority buyouts. There's been a number of other partnerships inside deals, to develop cannabis drinks and so on. A number of tobacco companies and alcohol companies have gotten in.

But to dove all the way back to your question, yes once we have reform in the U.S. once we have banking laws, once it's de-criminalized at the federal level, where a consumer packaged goods company could get involved in the cannabis space. Yeah, we're absolutely going to see acquisitions. I don't have a crystal ball, whether it's going to be an entire buyout, or it's going to be a minority stake or a partnership. Those things are too hard to predict, and people shouldn't bet on them. But as a consumer packaged goods company getting involved in the multi-state operators, absolutely. You can pretty much count on it.

RS: Yeah, yeah. It's interesting. This is good stuff that you're bringing us great stuff there. Appreciate it Dan. I guess if there's anything else you want to leave with listeners before we go, and also maybe where you see the next year going for the industry?

DA: Yeah. And you alluded to this quite a bit that and just because Biden won the White House doesn't mean things happen overnight in the marijuana or cannabis space in the U.S. There's still an awful lot of dancing to be done between the DEA and the FDA, between the House and the Senate and the White House.

Things don't happen overnight in reform of major laws. So it's going to develop, it's going to develop quickly, though. And, again, it's good for U.S. multi state operators. And the growth rates in the U.S. are just tremendous. And, one thing that I barely mentioned is when voters in New Jersey approved adult use of marijuana in the November ballot, it's coming online soon.

But there's a lot of talk about how the governors of Pennsylvania and New York and New Jersey and even Connecticut, they were all in discussions about having a unified Northeast Quarter Cannabis plan. And that was even before COVID hit. So COVID derailed some of those things, especially in New York, they had other things to worry about in the short term but then the discussions come back up that those teams also need revenue.

Sales taxes have been hurt. They can get revenue from legalized cannabis. And a couple of those states like New York and Pennsylvania are talking about doing it the way Illinois did and what they did is they approved it through legislative action. The legislature approved it, Governor signed off on it and never went to a public ballot, because they were so confident of public support and they didn't feel any need to go to a public ballot.

So New Jersey was like a domino to fall. We're going to see additional major states approving cannabis and the potential growth rates for multi-state operators that have licenses there. It's rather mind boggling. So, sorry to give a shameless plug again but in my book, Investing in Cannabis that was just published November 3, on Amazon and places like that.

But an awful lot of what we've been discussing today, the major differences in the opportunities between the U.S. and Canada, I give a good deep dive in that book. That's why I'm mentioning it today. Because it really, I believe does a good job of explaining the status of legalization in the United States, what it means for those companies.

RS: That's awesome. That's awesome. Yeah, it certainly seems I mean, like what the election I think showed us was A, it's really a bipartisan issue, no matter who's in the White House, or honestly, who's in the Senate, like for the people. It's a bipartisan issue.

And I think the other thing is, it shows us that, it seems that companies are going for these clusters of states or geographic locations, and it seems certainly that New Jersey is going to be a domino effect on the East coast. And, and you can say that about the other states that went legal, they're probably the first in that area to go and you can see like a heat map. It seems to be spreading certainly. Yeah.

DA: Well, people know that in individual states, if the neighboring state has legal cannabis, you might travel across state lines and buy yourself some cannabis. So that's another reason that states looking for revenue after this mess with COVID, they're looking at what their neighboring states are doing.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting what this year has brought a lot of crazy volatility and crazy silver linings from places we would never have thought, they would come from. It's been a wild ride. I think we have more wild rides ahead of us, but also just a ton of excitement. And I really appreciate you coming on. There's been a tremendous amount of insight that you've shared with us. I really appreciate it.

