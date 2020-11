Summary

We upgrade U.S. equities to overweight, expecting this market to benefit from both structural growth trends and a potential cyclical upswing during 2021.

Surging COVID cases and new restrictions in the U.S. have weighed on markets even as positive vaccine news points to an accelerated restart during 2021.

This week’s purchasing managers’ index data could help gauge the impact from lockdowns in the euro area and UK, and show signs of softening U.S. activity.